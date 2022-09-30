</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Arsenal v Tottenham: Entertaining North London Derby expected</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-09-30">30 September 2022</time></li>
<li>3 min read</li>
</ul> <script type="application/ld+json">
{
"@context": "http://schema.org",
"@type": "Article",
"headline": "Arsenal v Tottenham: Entertaining North London Derby expected",
"name": "Arsenal v Tottenham: Entertaining North London Derby expected",
"description": "With so much on the line Mark O'Haire is backing goals for these huge rivals in an entertaining north London derby",
"url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-tottenham-tips-entertaining-north-london-derby-expected-280922-766.html",
"mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-tottenham-tips-entertaining-north-london-derby-expected-280922-766.html",
"datePublished": "2022-09-30T16:20:00+01:00",
"dateModified": "2022-09-30T18:17:00+01:00",
"thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.320x180.jpg",
"articleBody": "With so much on the line Mark O'Haire is backing goals for these huge rivals in an entertaining north London derby Arsenal sweep Brentford aside Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table after the Gunners swept Brentford aside in an impressive 3-0 success before the international break. "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "With so much on the line Mark O'Haire is backing goals for these huge rivals in an entertaining north London derby Arsenal sweep Brentford aside Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table after the Gunners swept Brentford aside in an impressive 3-0 success before the international break. William Saliba set Mikel Arteta's men on their way to a sixth win in seven top-flight games after climbing high to head Bukayo Saka's corner in off the post and Gabriel Jesus made it two inside the opening half an hour. Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira capped a dominant Arsenal display by marking his first Premier League start since joining from Porto with a goal from 25 yards. And the Gunners were comfortable enough for Arteta to be able to field debutant Ethan Nwaneri from the bench, the 15-year-old schoolboy becoming the youngest ever Premier League player. Despite the absence of influential captain Martin Odegaard, Arteta's outfit impressed and the Arsenal chief was understandably delighted with his team's efforts. However, the hosts are sweating on the fitness of a number of players ahead of Saturday's North London derby following the latest round of international fixtures. Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe had already been ruled out of the fixture, but early returns from international duty for injury prone stars Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Takerhiro Tomiyasu leaves the Gunners squad stretched. There are also question marks surrounding Oleksandr Zinchenko, Odegaard and Cedric Soares' involvement. Son turns on the style for Tottenham Tottenham maintained their unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign as they climbed level on points with Manchester City in second following a 6-2 thrashing of Leicester before the international break. Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with a scintillating 13-minute hat-trick as Spurs ruthlessly punished the Foxes' latest horror show. The South Korean responded to Antonio Conte's decision to drop him to the bench after a barren start to the season by coming on to curl home two fantastic strikes and slot home a late third. Tottenham had trailed to an early penalty but took advantage of the Foxes' set-piece failings as Harry Kane and Eric Dier nodded home from corners to turn the tide. Rodrigo Bentancur was also on-target before substitute Son stole the show. And Conte was keen to emphasise the importance of rotation of his squad post-match, saying: "To have a player of this level on the bench, it means in one moment I can change the game. Today the rotation was for Son, and he's made a massive impact for us and won us the game." Spurs make the short journey across the capital with a largely fully fit squad. Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies are expected to shake-off knocks to be involved, whilst Lucas Moura should also be available if required. Cristiano Romero is likely to be recalled in the heart of defence. Gunners fair favourites Arsenal have won two of the last three Premier League meetings with Tottenham (W2-D0-L1) and taken top honours in each of their most recent two head-to-heads at The Emirates. The Gunners boast a super strong long-term return when hosting Spurs, suffering a solitary league defeat in the duos past 29 encounters here (W17-D11-L1), last losing back in 2010. Arsenal [2.1] are a point clear at the summit of the embryonic league standings following an almost flawless start (W6-D0-L1). The Gunners are joint-second on Expected Points (xP) and Expected Goals (xG) ratio, suggesting the hosts are flying high on merit. However, their home record against top-six finishers reads just W6-D2-L7 under Mikel Arteta's watch Tottenham [3.80] are one of two sides still unbeaten in the Premier League this term (W5-D2-L0), with only Manchester City (23) netting more goals than Antonio Conte's side (18). Spurs are aiming to remain unbeaten in their opening eight EPL outings for just the second occasion, whilst the visitors have W8-D6-L3 in road trips under the Italian's stewardship. [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/arsenal-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954176"] Goals forecast for NLD showdown The goal expectancy for Saturday afternoon's shootout has been set at 2.90 with the market favouring the Over 2.5 Goals option at [1.74]. A hefty 18 of the last 22 North London derby dust-ups in the Premier League have produced profitable Both Teams To Score [1.65] selections with 14 of those fixtures going on to feature a minimum of three strikes. Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League home games, and considering Tottenham have notched at least once in each of their past 10 meetings with the Gunners in all competitions, backing another goal-heavy game appeals. Combining Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score returns a reasonable [1.82] on the Bet Builder. Betfair are giving punters the opportunity to earn a £2 free bet when placing a £2 Bet Builder on Saturday's showdown. With that in mind, backing Both Teams To Score, Over 2.5 Goals and Gabriel Jesus to score or assist comes in at an eye-catching [2.94]; Jesus has seven goal involvements already, as well as a 0.78 xG + xA output per-90 minutes this season. Xhaka of old? Granit Xhaka has been deployed in more of an advaned role this season, though we all know his live for all things cards. The Betfair Superboost for this match is for the Swiss midfielder to commit 1+ fouls, boosed to EVS. Back Granit Xhaka to commit 1+ fouls - WAS 1/5 NOW EVS EVS", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mark O'Haire" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Mikel Arteta - Arsenal "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Arsenal sit top of the Premier League following a 3-0 victory at Brentford</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sat 1 Oct, 12:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur", "description" : "Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction and betting tips. <div class="entry_body has-odds">
<div class="entry_body__intro"><p>With so much on the line Mark O'Haire is backing goals for these huge rivals in an entertaining north London derby</p></div>
<div class="entry_body__quote">
<blockquote>"A hefty 18 of the last 22 North London derby dust-ups in the Premier League have produced profitable Both Teams To Score selections with 14 fixtures going on to feature a minimum of three strikes"</blockquote>
</div>
<div class="entry_body__content">
<div class="editor">
<p><h2>Arsenal sweep Brentford aside</h2><p></p><p><strong>Arsenal</strong> sit top of the Premier League table after the Gunners swept Brentford aside in an impressive 3-0 success before the international break. <strong>William Saliba</strong> set <strong>Mikel Arteta</strong>'s men on their way to a sixth win in seven top-flight games after climbing high to head Bukayo Saka's corner in off the post and <strong>Gabriel Jesus</strong> made it two inside the opening half an hour.</p><p>Portuguese midfielder <strong>Fabio Vieira</strong> capped a dominant Arsenal display by marking his first Premier League start since joining from Porto with a goal from 25 yards. And the Gunners were comfortable enough for Arteta to be able to field debutant <strong>Ethan Nwaneri </strong>from the bench, the 15-year-old schoolboy becoming the youngest ever Premier League player.</p><p>Despite the absence of influential captain <strong>Martin Odegaard</strong>, Arteta's outfit impressed and the Arsenal chief was understandably delighted with his team's efforts. However, the hosts are sweating on the fitness of a number of players ahead of Saturday's North London derby following the latest round of international fixtures.</p><p>Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe had already been ruled out of the fixture, but early returns from international duty for injury prone stars <strong>Thomas Partey</strong>, <strong>Kieran Tierney </strong>and <strong>Takerhiro Tomiyasu </strong>leaves the Gunners squad stretched. There are also question marks surrounding <strong>Oleksandr Zinchenko</strong>, Odegaard and Cedric Soares' involvement.</p><h2>Son turns on the style for Tottenham</h2><p></p><p><strong>Tottenham</strong> maintained their unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign as they climbed level on points with Manchester City in second following a 6-2 thrashing of Leicester before the international break. <strong>Son Heung-min </strong>ended his goal drought with a scintillating 13-minute hat-trick as Spurs ruthlessly punished the Foxes' latest horror show.</p><p>The South Korean responded to <strong>Antonio Conte</strong>'s decision to drop him to the bench after a barren start to the season by coming on to curl home two fantastic strikes and slot home a late third. Tottenham had trailed to an early penalty but took advantage of the Foxes' set-piece failings as <strong>Harry Kane</strong> and <strong>Eric Dier</strong> nodded home from corners to turn the tide.</p><p><strong>Rodrigo Bentancur</strong> was also on-target before substitute Son stole the show. And Conte was keen to emphasise the importance of rotation of his squad post-match, saying: "To have a player of this level on the bench, it means in one moment I can change the game. Today the rotation was for Son, and he's made a massive impact for us and won us the game."</p><p>Spurs make the short journey across the capital with a largely fully fit squad. Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies are expected to shake-off knocks to be involved, whilst Lucas Moura should also be available if required. <strong>Cristiano Romero</strong> is likely to be recalled in the heart of defence.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203213491">Gunners fair favourites</a></h2><p></p><p>Arsenal have won two of the last three Premier League meetings with Tottenham (W2-D0-L1) and taken top honours in each of their most recent two head-to-heads at The Emirates. The Gunners boast <strong>a super strong long-term return</strong> when hosting Spurs, suffering a solitary league defeat in the duos past 29 encounters here (W17-D11-L1), last losing back in 2010.</p><p><strong>Arsenal</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> are a point clear at the summit of the embryonic league standings following an almost flawless start (W6-D0-L1). The Gunners are joint-second on Expected Points (xP) and Expected Goals (xG) ratio, suggesting the hosts are flying high on merit. However, their home record against top-six finishers reads just W6-D2-L7 under Mikel Arteta's watch</p><p><strong>Tottenham</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.80</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b> are one of two sides still unbeaten in the Premier League this term (W5-D2-L0), with only Manchester City (23) netting more goals than Antonio Conte's side (18). Spurs are aiming to remain unbeaten in their opening eight EPL outings for just the second occasion, whilst the visitors have W8-D6-L3 in road trips under the Italian's stewardship.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Polo" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#CE2035;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_12_"> <path id="Right_1_9_" style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M169.1,72.4c0.4,12.6,2.7,24,2.7,24l11.9,24.3l7.3-3.6L169.1,72.4z"></path> <path id="Left_3_5_" style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,2.3-11.3,2.7-23.7l-21.7,44.5L46.4,120.7z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9l3.9-4 c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1c0,0,0,0,0,0 s-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M126.3,40.7l0.4,0.6c-0.6,0.4-1.3,0.7-1.9,1.1l0.3,0.6c1.1-0.6,2.1-1.2,3.1-1.8l-0.4-0.6 c0.6-0.4,1.2-0.8,1.8-1.2l-0.4-0.6C128.3,39.5,127.3,40.1,126.3,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M131,37.6l0.4,0.6l-1.8,1.2l0.4,0.6c1-0.7,2-1.4,3-2.1l-0.4-0.6c0.6-0.4,1.1-0.9,1.7-1.3l-0.5-0.6 C132.9,36.2,132,36.9,131,37.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M136.8,32.9l-1.3,1.2l0.5,0.5l-1.7,1.4l0.5,0.6c0.9-0.8,1.8-1.6,2.7-2.4l-0.5-0.5 c0.5-0.5,1-1,1.5-1.5l-0.5-0.5C137.6,32,137.2,32.5,136.8,32.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M139.3,30l0.6,0.4c-0.5,0.5-0.9,1.1-1.4,1.7l0.5,0.5c0.4-0.4,0.8-0.9,1.2-1.4c0.4-0.5,0.7-1,1.1-1.5 l-0.6-0.4c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.2,1.1-1.9l-0.6-0.3C140.7,28.1,140,29.1,139.3,30z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M141.9,25.2l0.7,0.2l-0.4,1l-0.2,0.5l-0.3,0.5l0.6,0.3c0.3-0.5,0.5-1.2,0.7-1.7 c0.2-0.6,0.3-1.2,0.5-1.8l-0.7-0.2c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.4,0.5-2.1l-0.7-0.1C142.5,23,142.3,24.1,141.9,25.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M143.1,19.7l0.7,0.1c-0.1,0.7-0.2,1.4-0.4,2.1l0.7,0.1c0.2-1.2,0.4-2.4,0.6-3.6l-0.7-0.1 c0.1-0.7,0.1-1.4,0.2-2.2l-0.7,0C143.4,17.4,143.3,18.6,143.1,19.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M143.5,14.1l0.7,0c0,0.7,0,1.4-0.1,2.2l0.7,0c0.1-0.9,0.1-1.8,0-2.7l-1.6-1.8 C143.5,12.6,143.5,13.4,143.5,14.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M103.5,40.7l-0.4,0.6c0.6,0.4,1.3,0.7,1.9,1.1l-0.3,0.6c-1.1-0.6-2.1-1.2-3.1-1.8l0.4-0.6 c-0.6-0.4-1.2-0.8-1.8-1.2l0.4-0.6C101.5,39.5,102.4,40.1,103.5,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M98.7,37.6l-0.4,0.6l1.8,1.2L99.7,40c-1-0.7-2-1.4-3-2.1l0.4-0.6c-0.6-0.4-1.1-0.9-1.7-1.3l0.5-0.6 C96.8,36.2,97.7,36.9,98.7,37.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M93,32.9l1.3,1.2l-0.5,0.5l1.7,1.4L95,36.6c-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.6-2.7-2.4l0.5-0.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1-1.5-1.5 l0.5-0.5C92.2,32,92.6,32.5,93,32.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M90.4,30l-0.6,0.4c0.5,0.5,0.9,1.1,1.4,1.7l-0.5,0.5c-0.4-0.4-0.8-0.9-1.2-1.4 c-0.4-0.5-0.7-1-1.1-1.5l0.6-0.4c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.2-1.1-1.9l0.6-0.3C89.1,28.1,89.7,29.1,90.4,30z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M87.8,25.2l-0.7,0.2l0.4,1l0.2,0.5l0.3,0.5l-0.6,0.3c-0.3-0.5-0.5-1.2-0.7-1.7 c-0.2-0.6-0.3-1.2-0.5-1.8l0.7-0.2c-0.2-0.7-0.3-1.4-0.5-2.1l0.7-0.1C87.2,23,87.5,24.1,87.8,25.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M86.6,19.7l-0.7,0.1c0.1,0.7,0.2,1.4,0.4,2.1l-0.7,0.1c-0.2-1.2-0.4-2.4-0.6-3.6l0.7-0.1 c-0.1-0.7-0.1-1.4-0.2-2.2l0.7,0C86.3,17.4,86.4,18.6,86.6,19.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M86.2,14.1l-0.7,0c0,0.7,0,1.4,0.1,2.2l-0.7,0c-0.1-0.9-0.1-1.8,0-2.7l1.6-1.8 C86.3,12.6,86.2,13.4,86.2,14.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Arsenal</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#171F3F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7F43B;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Zürich</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sporting Lisbon</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Marseille</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Saturday 01 October, 12:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/arsenal-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954176">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203213430">Goals forecast for NLD showdown</a></h2><p></p><p>The goal expectancy for Saturday afternoon's shootout has been set at 2.90 with the market favouring the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203213430"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></a> option at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.74</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b>. A hefty 18 of the last 22 North London derby dust-ups in the Premier League have produced profitable <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203213490">Both Teams To Score</a></strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.65</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> selections with 14 of those fixtures going on to feature a minimum of three strikes.</p><p>Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League home games, and considering Tottenham have notched at least once in each of their past 10 meetings with the Gunners in all competitions, backing another goal-heavy game appeals. Combining <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-tottenham/31733652">Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score </a></strong>returns a reasonable <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> on the Bet Builder.</p><p>Betfair are giving punters the opportunity to earn a £2 free bet when placing a £2 Bet Builder on Saturday's showdown. With that in mind, backing <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-tottenham/31733652">Both Teams To Score, Over 2.5 Goals and Gabriel Jesus to score or assist</a></strong> comes in at an eye-catching <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>; Jesus has seven goal involvements already, as well as a 0.78 xG + xA output per-90 minutes this season.</p><h2>Xhaka of old?</h2><p></p><p>Granit Xhaka has been deployed in more of an advaned role this season, though we all know his live for all things cards.</p><p>The Betfair Superboost for this match is for the Swiss midfielder to commit 1+ fouls, boosed to EVS.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Granit Xhaka to commit 1+ fouls - WAS 1/5 NOW EVS</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-tottenham/31733652" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">EVS</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 18 pts<p>Returned: 17.18 pts</p><p>P/L: -0.82 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Football... only bettor - listen here</h2> <iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1353451639&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true"><div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast" title="Betfair Betting Podcast" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Betfair Betting Podcast</a> · <a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/who-edges-the-nld-football-only-bettor-episode-208" title="Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208</a></div>
