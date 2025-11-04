Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and Championship

Chelsea backed for narrow win on long-distance trip

Dortmund can keep Man City in check

Newcastle's Gordon to continue UCL scoring spree

Champions League tips and predictions

Paul Higham: "It's the long trip to Azerbaijan for Chelsea and Qarabag have already shown they're no mugs, sitting on six points alongside the Blues having stunned Benfica in Lisbon and beaten Copenhagen at home.

"They're still 15/2 here after being brought down to earth by Bilbao last time, which confirmed they're still a good few rungs down the ladder from teams like Chelsea.

"Qarabag have kept five clean sheets as hosts though so that plus the draining journey could make for some sticky moments for the Blues, but not enough to seriously trouble them."

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea win & under 3.5 goals SBK 13/10

Kevin Hatchard: "Borussia Dortmund's only defeat this season in any competition came in Der Klassiker, as they lost 2-1 at Bayern Munich. They were demolished in the first half, and should have been three or four goals down, but they hung in there, and nearly snatched a point in the second half.

"Across 2021 and 2022 these teams met four times in the Champions League, with City winning on three occasions and the other game ending in a 0-0 draw, but none of the City wins was by more than a goal. That's the route I'm taking here, because I'll back Borussia Dortmund +1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.85. I think BVB are capable of scoring at the Etihad, and they rarely lose under Kovac, let alone capitulate."

Recommended Bet Back Borussia Dortmund +1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 1.85

Max Liu: "Newcastle's Anthony Gordon has been involved in the joint most goals in this season's UEFA Champions League (4 goals, 1 assist), while he's had 3+ shots in each of his last two games. The England man has scored in each of Newcastle's games in this competition so far. He relishes playing against European opponents and shines on the big stage."

Recommended Bet Back Anthony Gordon to score 9/5

