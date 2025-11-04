Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and Championship
The Champions League matchday 4 continues on Wednesday with Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester City all in action. Get the best bets for the pick of the ties across Europe and tips for the evening's EFL Championship matches right here...
-
Chelsea backed for narrow win on long-distance trip
-
Dortmund can keep Man City in check
-
Newcastle's Gordon to continue UCL scoring spree
-
Champions League tips and predictions
17:45 - Qarabag v Chelsea: Back the Blues @ 13/10
Paul Higham: "It's the long trip to Azerbaijan for Chelsea and Qarabag have already shown they're no mugs, sitting on six points alongside the Blues having stunned Benfica in Lisbon and beaten Copenhagen at home.
"They're still 15/2 here after being brought down to earth by Bilbao last time, which confirmed they're still a good few rungs down the ladder from teams like Chelsea.
"Qarabag have kept five clean sheets as hosts though so that plus the draining journey could make for some sticky moments for the Blues, but not enough to seriously trouble them."
20:00 - Man City v Borussia Dortmund: Visitors can keep it close
Kevin Hatchard: "Borussia Dortmund's only defeat this season in any competition came in Der Klassiker, as they lost 2-1 at Bayern Munich. They were demolished in the first half, and should have been three or four goals down, but they hung in there, and nearly snatched a point in the second half.
"Across 2021 and 2022 these teams met four times in the Champions League, with City winning on three occasions and the other game ending in a 0-0 draw, but none of the City wins was by more than a goal. That's the route I'm taking here, because I'll back Borussia Dortmund +1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.85. I think BVB are capable of scoring at the Etihad, and they rarely lose under Kovac, let alone capitulate."
20:00 - Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao: Back another Gordon goal
Max Liu: "Newcastle's Anthony Gordon has been involved in the joint most goals in this season's UEFA Champions League (4 goals, 1 assist), while he's had 3+ shots in each of his last two games. The England man has scored in each of Newcastle's games in this competition so far. He relishes playing against European opponents and shines on the big stage."
Back Anthony Gordon to score
Championship tips and predictions
19:45 - Preston v Swansea: Back PNE to edge it
Jack Critchley: "Preston have accrued back-to-back victories, climbing to fifth in the table in the process. Paul Heckingbottom's side outplayed Southampton, one of the first teams to do so this season, with an xG of 2.24, 2.09 of which came from open play. They enjoyed far less possession and didn't see much of the ball, yet they were clinical when it mattered. The Lilywhites have found a nice rhythm in recent weeks with Lewis Dobbin looking confident and Alfie Devine slotting in nicely too. Only one team has left Deepdale with maximum points this season, although Birmingham's smash n' grab was completely undeserved.
"Swansea picked up a point in London at the weekend and they face a long trip north for this tricky Wednesday night encounter. The Swans have struggled for consistency lately and it'll be interesting to see whether Zan Vipotnik and Marko Stamenic are restored to the XI, with the latter being left out of the squad due to personal circumstances. With Vipotnik in the side, the Swans will be more potent, yet they may just fall short at this tricky venue."
