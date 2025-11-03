Midweek Championship Tips: Rovers look overpriced at Ashton Gate
Jack Critchley has picked out his best bets and predictions for the full midweek fixture list in the Championship. Using the Betfair Sportsbook, he has highlighted standout bets for each of the 12 games...
-
Blackburn to pick up consecutive victories on the road
-
High-scoring clash expected in Suffolk
-
Plenty of action at Loftus Road
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Birmingham vs Millwall - Lively encounter between two confident outfits
Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
Birmingham turned on the style on Saturday afternoon, clinching their biggest home win since April 27th. The Blues have rarely taken advantage of set-pieces so far this season, yet they have clearly been working on them over the last few weeks. The hosts took 19 shots, chalking up an xG 3.11, 1.43 of which came from set plays.
Admittedly, Pompey made changes and produced a dreadful 90 minutes of football; however, this could be a significant turning point for the Midlands club and a huge boost for Chris Davies, who had received some flak from supporters. Despite recent results, Brum created numerous chances against both Sheffield Wednesday and Hull, and they should carve out opportunities against a Millwall side without an away clean sheet since August 23rd.
Alex Neil's side thought they'd done enough to win at Oxford this weekend but conceded a late goal and were forced to settle for a point. They hit the woodwork, took eight shots from inside the box and produced an xG of 1.94 from open play. Although Mihailo Ivanovic has looked a little out of form, Thierno Ballo, Femi Azeez and Luke Cundle provide a dangerous supporting cast, and Ryan Leonard has looked sharp at right back. Millwall should be able to get on the scoresheet here, yet against the confident hosts, they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet.
Bristol City vs Blackburn - Rovers' upward momentum to continue
Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
Bristol City were swept aside by Stoke at the weekend, with the Potters slicing through the Robins' defence with ease. That result ended Gerhard Struber's side winning run, although their victory over Southampton was largely down to pinpoint finishing. The hosts' recent performances haven't been completely convincing and this is another quick turnaround for a squad who have numerous injuries to contend with. They have only won three of their seven matches at Ashton Gate and this is a tough midweek assignment.
Blackburn beat Leicester on Saturday lunchtime. Val Ismael's side finally appear to be finding their groove and the Frenchman is particularly strong when it comes to maintaining momentum. They ended last season strongly, remaining unbeaten in their last six, and they could embark on a similar run here. They have an accumulative xG of 5.11 across their last two fixtures and will surely find ways to hurt the hosts here. Confidence is high, and they are creating chances. They look overpriced.
Charlton vs West Brom - Addicks to edge a low-scoring encounter
Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
Charlton happily took a point from their game against Swansea at the weekend, with the Addicks far from their best. It was a fairly forgettable performance from Nathan Jones' side, with some of their usual intensity strangely absent from their display.
Nevertheless, Charlie Kelman is off the mark for the campaign, which will please the fans, and they should be buoyed by having back-to-back games at The Valley. Unfortunately, left-backs are in short supply in South London with both Reece Burke and Amari Bell picking up injuries at the weekend, so Jones must acclimatise accordingly for Tuesday's fixture. The hosts have lost just a single game here this season, albeit unfairly to Leicester and only Lincoln have scored 2+ goals at this venue since December 3rd, 2024.
Meanwhile, Ryan Mason is feeling the heat at West brom. The former Spurs caretaker is a highly rated coach, yet he has struggled to bring much excitement to the Hawthorns so far. The Baggies have failed to score in consecutive matches and have netted just four times in their last six away games. Even against troubled Sheffield Wednesday, they generated just 0.36 xG from open play, although they remain more effective from set-piece situations. They may have more possession in this game, but they will surely struggle to break down the hosts. This could be close.
Derby vs Hull - The tale of two confident strikers at Pride Park
Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
Derby were ruthless against Sheffield United at the weekend. The Rams still struggle to carve out clear-cut opportunities, yet the combination of Carlton Morris and Patrick Agyemang is effective, with the former having regained his confidence throughout October. Morris scored a hat-trick at the weekend, having had three shots on target in 87 minutes, and he will fancy his chances of finding space amongst the Hull back-line. Although John Eustace's side are fairly watertight and robust, they've kept just three clean sheets this season, and they could be undone by an equally in-form frontman on Tuesday.
Joe Gelhardt has six for the season, including one in each of his last four appearances. His form has helped to carry Hull to the lofty heights of seventh place. Many people, including myself, predicted that the relatively unknown Sergej Jakirovic, would be one of the first managers to lose their job this season, yet he has proved adept at getting the maximum out of a fairly limited squad. They come into this game off the back of a 2-0 victory over Norwich, although the Canaries had plenty of opportunities. This could be a good watch.
Ipswich vs Watford - High-scoring clash at Portman Road
Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
Ipswich's 4-1 victory over QPR was perhaps a little unfair on the hosts. Although the Tractor Boys capitalised on the R's defensive mistakes, they produced an xG of just 1.03, 0.47 of which was from set-piece situations. Nevertheless, they have a squad which is stacked with quality and their individual brilliance will win them many games this season. They have been stronger at home this season, averaging two goals per game, and their matches here have been very entertaining. That trend is expected to continue in midweek. Marcelino Nunez looks very comfortable sat in behind George Hirst, and Sindre Walle Egeli may be starting to repay some of that hefty transfer fee.
Watford produced the perfect blueprint to beat a Rob Edwards-coached side. The former defender has always struggled when his sides are handed possession and asked to take the initiative. Watford moved the ball fast down the channels and caught them out multiple times. The Hornets may try and similar gameplan here, although they are less effective on the road. Nevertheless, they created numerous opportunities at high-flying Coventry ten days ago and they should get themselves involved in an entertaining 90 minutes.
Leicester vs Middlesbrough - Boro to bounce back
Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
Leicester produced yet another underwhelming display at the weekend as they sank to a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn. The Foxes managed 12 efforts, but only one on target. Marti Cifuentes is feeling the pressure following three consecutive defeats in which they've managed just a single goal. Furthermore, the Foxes have netted just seven times in eight games and are struggling to find their fluency. The home fans haven't witnessed a home victory since the end of August, and they are starting to get restless. They need a performance here, yet their style may actually play into Middlesbrough's hands.
Middlesbrough were picked off by Watford and struggled to get going throughout the 90 minutes. The Teessiders struggled down the flanks and must improve, although they may find Leicester's powderpuff attack far more accommodating. Leicester typically averages 61% possession, so in theory, Middlesbrough should thrive here. Boro haven't been at their best on the road recently, but should have enough to take at least a point back to the north east of England.
Oxford vs Stoke - Two battling sides to share the spoils
Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
Oxford are battling their way to safety once again with Gary Rowett's side securing yet another point at the weekend. The Yellows started the season with several injured players, but now have a fully fit midfield three of Cameron Brannagan, Will Vaulks and Brian De Keersmaecker. The latter created some decent chances against Millwall at the weekend, and they should be competitive in this tie. Only two sides have left the Kassam with maximum points this season, both by a single margin, and Rowett will want to see his side put up plenty of resistance against another one of former clubs.
Stoke picked up a thumping victory against Bristol City at the weekend with an xG of 2.01. The Potters found plenty of joy against the Robins, yet they may find it tougher at the Kassam. They've only won one of their last five on their travels, and they have conceded just five times away from home all season. Junior Tchamadeu's return to the XI had a positive effect, slotting in alongside the consistent Aaron Cresswell, Ben Wilmot and Ashley Phillips, who has been imperious in the air. Stoke will keep things tight and make it a close contest.
Coventry vs Sheffield United - Free-scoring Sky Blues to strike again
Tuesday, 20:00, Live on Sky Sports Football
Coventry's remarkable unbeaten start to the season was ended on Friday night by Wrexham. The Sky Blues still created plenty of chances, taking 18 shots and having an xG of 1.56, yet they looked defensively suspect and struggled to deal with the hosts throughout the 90 minutes. Frank Lampard cut a frustrated figure, yet he can be relatively confident that his side can bounce back on Tuesday evening. Cov have many attack-minded individuals and they do not struggle to carve out opportunities. They should flourish against a Sheffield United side, who have looked shaky at the back recently.
The Blades somehow conspired to concede three times to a low-scoring Derby at the weekend. This followed on from a horrific second-half display against Preston in which Mark McGuinness and Japhet Tanganga looked out of their depth. If results don't improve, there is a real danger of the Blades scrapping to avoid relegation during the second half of the season. Having already changed managers, they are unlikely to roll the dice anytime soon. Conceding goals and giving up chances is an issue, and that is far from ideal as they travel to face the division's highest scorers.
Preston vs Swansea - PNE to edge past the Swans
Wednesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
Preston have accrued back-to-back victories, climbing to fifth in the table in the process. Paul Heckingbottom's side outplayed Southampton, one of the first teams to do so this season, with an xG of 2.24, 2.09 of which came from open play. They enjoyed far less possession and didn't see much of the ball, yet they were clinical when it mattered. The Lilywhites have found a nice rhythm in recent weeks with Lewis Dobbin looking confident and Alfie Devine slotting in nicely too. Only one team has left Deepdale with maximum points this season, although Birmingham's smash n' grab was completely undeserved.
Swansea picked up a point in London at the weekend and they face a long trip north for this tricky Wednesday night encounter. The Swans have struggled for consistency lately and it'll be interesting to see whether Zan Vipotnik and Marko Stamenic are restored to the XI, with the latter being left out of the squad due to personal circumstances. With Vipotnik in the side, the Swans will be more potent, yet they may just fall short at this tricky venue.
QPR vs Southampton - Shackles off for the Saints
Wednesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
QPR were easily swept aside by Ipswich at the weekend, although the result was harsh on Julian Stephan's outfit. It's now three defeats in four, and although it isn't time to start pressing the panic button just yet, concerns should be raised about some of the defending on show. Paul Nardi's performance was far from exemplary and Steve Cook is likely to struggle with another three-game week. Esquerdinha is young and inexperienced, although he did improve as the game went on.
R's fans were probably hoping that Southampton would keep Will Still in employment until after this fixture, however, they pulled the trigger on Sunday following a disastrous 2-0 loss to Preston. Still's five-month tenure was hugely unsuccessful as the young coach failed in his rescue mission. He wasn't able to improve the mentality of this fractured squad, who may still be feeling the effects of a Premier League hangover. Saints have plenty of quality, and they usually do find the back of the net but they looked bereft of confidence at the weekend. Nevertheless, Still's departure may just take the burden off some of the players ahead of this midweek fixture.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich - Owls to pick up second home point of the campaign
Wednesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
Sheffield Wednesday are battling admirably and picked up another point at the weekend. Admittedly, the Owls have been far better on the road this campaign, although the atmosphere should be more jubilant following significant progress off the field. The squad is limited and they do often struggle with three-game weeks, yet this is a favourable fixture, and it's hard to back the visitors with any conviction at the moment.
Liam Manning is still somehow clinging onto his job, despite a sixth consecutive home loss. The players have evidently downed tools and although they did create a few chances against Hull, the strikers look short of confidence, the midfield is relinquishing control, and the defence appears to be error-prone. They have been slightly better on their travels, so there's a chance they could take a point from his game, although with Manning still in the dugout, there is little evidence to support backing the away side to triumph, even against their seriously handicapped hosts.
Portsmouth vs Wrexham - Welshmen to maintain their momentum
Wednesday, 20:00, Live on Sky Sports Football
Portsmouth put in a wretched performance at the weekend as they slumped to a 4-0 loss at Birmingham. John Mousinho rotated his XI, something that he has been prone to doing ahead of hectic schedules, although his options are limited by the sheer number of injuries in the squad. Josh Murphy came off the bench, alongside Colby Bishop, Josh Knight and Connor Chaplin, with all four of those players in contention to start this game. 'Mous' may be simply preserving his best players ahead of this home game, however, the visitors have had four whole days to prepare for this fixture, having played on Friday evening. Pompey should keep things much tighter here and won't give much away.
Wrexham have been far better on the road this season, although they've failed to win any of their last three away from home. Nevertheless, they created plenty of chances against Coventry and only errant finishing from Lewis O'Brien prevented them from getting further ahead. They should have enough to secure at least a point at Fratton Park.
Now read more of our best tips and preview this week
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Sunderland v Everton: Back 7/4 Toffees to burst Black Cats' bubble
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Midweek Championship Tips: Rovers look overpriced at Ashton Gate
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Opta Predicts Liverpool v Real Madrid: Back Salah and Mbappe in 8-1 bet builder
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Tuesday's Champions League Tips: Back Paris stalemate, Juve win and 2/1 Real at Anfield
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Jones Knows Notebook: Newcastle are average away from home - it's becoming a problem