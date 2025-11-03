Midweek Championship Tips: Rovers look overpriced at Ashton Gate

Birmingham turned on the style on Saturday afternoon, clinching their biggest home win since April 27th. The Blues have rarely taken advantage of set-pieces so far this season, yet they have clearly been working on them over the last few weeks. The hosts took 19 shots, chalking up an xG 3.11, 1.43 of which came from set plays.

Admittedly, Pompey made changes and produced a dreadful 90 minutes of football; however, this could be a significant turning point for the Midlands club and a huge boost for Chris Davies, who had received some flak from supporters. Despite recent results, Brum created numerous chances against both Sheffield Wednesday and Hull, and they should carve out opportunities against a Millwall side without an away clean sheet since August 23rd.

Alex Neil's side thought they'd done enough to win at Oxford this weekend but conceded a late goal and were forced to settle for a point. They hit the woodwork, took eight shots from inside the box and produced an xG of 1.94 from open play. Although Mihailo Ivanovic has looked a little out of form, Thierno Ballo, Femi Azeez and Luke Cundle provide a dangerous supporting cast, and Ryan Leonard has looked sharp at right back. Millwall should be able to get on the scoresheet here, yet against the confident hosts, they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet.

Blackburn beat Leicester on Saturday lunchtime. Val Ismael's side finally appear to be finding their groove and the Frenchman is particularly strong when it comes to maintaining momentum. They ended last season strongly, remaining unbeaten in their last six, and they could embark on a similar run here. They have an accumulative xG of 5.11 across their last two fixtures and will surely find ways to hurt the hosts here. Confidence is high, and they are creating chances. They look overpriced.

Bristol City were swept aside by Stoke at the weekend, with the Potters slicing through the Robins' defence with ease. That result ended Gerhard Struber's side winning run, although their victory over Southampton was largely down to pinpoint finishing. The hosts' recent performances haven't been completely convincing and this is another quick turnaround for a squad who have numerous injuries to contend with. They have only won three of their seven matches at Ashton Gate and this is a tough midweek assignment.

Charlton vs West Brom - Addicks to edge a low-scoring encounter

Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App

Charlton happily took a point from their game against Swansea at the weekend, with the Addicks far from their best. It was a fairly forgettable performance from Nathan Jones' side, with some of their usual intensity strangely absent from their display.

Nevertheless, Charlie Kelman is off the mark for the campaign, which will please the fans, and they should be buoyed by having back-to-back games at The Valley. Unfortunately, left-backs are in short supply in South London with both Reece Burke and Amari Bell picking up injuries at the weekend, so Jones must acclimatise accordingly for Tuesday's fixture. The hosts have lost just a single game here this season, albeit unfairly to Leicester and only Lincoln have scored 2+ goals at this venue since December 3rd, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ryan Mason is feeling the heat at West brom. The former Spurs caretaker is a highly rated coach, yet he has struggled to bring much excitement to the Hawthorns so far. The Baggies have failed to score in consecutive matches and have netted just four times in their last six away games. Even against troubled Sheffield Wednesday, they generated just 0.36 xG from open play, although they remain more effective from set-piece situations. They may have more possession in this game, but they will surely struggle to break down the hosts. This could be close.

Recommended Bet Back Charlton Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 11/10

Derby vs Hull - The tale of two confident strikers at Pride Park Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Derby were ruthless against Sheffield United at the weekend. The Rams still struggle to carve out clear-cut opportunities, yet the combination of Carlton Morris and Patrick Agyemang is effective, with the former having regained his confidence throughout October. Morris scored a hat-trick at the weekend, having had three shots on target in 87 minutes, and he will fancy his chances of finding space amongst the Hull back-line. Although John Eustace's side are fairly watertight and robust, they've kept just three clean sheets this season, and they could be undone by an equally in-form frontman on Tuesday. Joe Gelhardt has six for the season, including one in each of his last four appearances. His form has helped to carry Hull to the lofty heights of seventh place. Many people, including myself, predicted that the relatively unknown Sergej Jakirovic, would be one of the first managers to lose their job this season, yet he has proved adept at getting the maximum out of a fairly limited squad. They come into this game off the back of a 2-0 victory over Norwich, although the Canaries had plenty of opportunities. This could be a good watch. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 4/5

Ipswich vs Watford - High-scoring clash at Portman Road



Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Ipswich's 4-1 victory over QPR was perhaps a little unfair on the hosts. Although the Tractor Boys capitalised on the R's defensive mistakes, they produced an xG of just 1.03, 0.47 of which was from set-piece situations. Nevertheless, they have a squad which is stacked with quality and their individual brilliance will win them many games this season. They have been stronger at home this season, averaging two goals per game, and their matches here have been very entertaining. That trend is expected to continue in midweek. Marcelino Nunez looks very comfortable sat in behind George Hirst, and Sindre Walle Egeli may be starting to repay some of that hefty transfer fee. Watford produced the perfect blueprint to beat a Rob Edwards-coached side. The former defender has always struggled when his sides are handed possession and asked to take the initiative. Watford moved the ball fast down the channels and caught them out multiple times. The Hornets may try and similar gameplan here, although they are less effective on the road. Nevertheless, they created numerous opportunities at high-flying Coventry ten days ago and they should get themselves involved in an entertaining 90 minutes. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 3/4

Leicester vs Middlesbrough - Boro to bounce back Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Leicester produced yet another underwhelming display at the weekend as they sank to a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn. The Foxes managed 12 efforts, but only one on target. Marti Cifuentes is feeling the pressure following three consecutive defeats in which they've managed just a single goal. Furthermore, the Foxes have netted just seven times in eight games and are struggling to find their fluency. The home fans haven't witnessed a home victory since the end of August, and they are starting to get restless. They need a performance here, yet their style may actually play into Middlesbrough's hands. Middlesbrough were picked off by Watford and struggled to get going throughout the 90 minutes. The Teessiders struggled down the flanks and must improve, although they may find Leicester's powderpuff attack far more accommodating. Leicester typically averages 61% possession, so in theory, Middlesbrough should thrive here. Boro haven't been at their best on the road recently, but should have enough to take at least a point back to the north east of England. Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough Draw No Bet SBK 5/4