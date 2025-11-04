UEFA Champions League

Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao: Three stats-based bets including Gordon goal

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao betting preview
Anthony Gordon is backed to score for Newcastle against Athletic Bilbao

Get three bets powered by Opta stats for Wednesday's Champions League game at St James' Park between well-matched opponents...

  • Three bets for Wednesday night at St James' Park

  • Newcastle can score early and stay in front

  • Gordon backed to continue Champions League goals run

Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT

Magpies must move on from defeat

Newcastle became only the second team to lose to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday and the Magpies' away form is becoming a problem. St James' Park, however, is still a difficult place to visit and the fans should create a brilliant atmosphere when Athletic Bilbao visit in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Newcastle were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona at St James' on matchday one. Since then, Eddie Howe's players have won 4-0 away to Union St Gilloise and, last time out, beat Benfica 3-0 at home. The hosts were impressive that night and Howe will be delighted if they can conjure something similar against here.

Bilbao suffered defeats away to Arsenal and at home to Dortmund before beating Qarabag 3-1 in the Basque Country last time out. They arrive in the north east of England after losing 3-2 at regional rivals Real Sociedad at the weekend. 

Bet #1 - Back Newcastle to lead at half-time and full-time

The Stat

Newcastle have scored eight goals in the Champions League so far this season - twice as many as Bilbao. We should expect Newcastle to be on the front foot on Wednesday and looking to make an early breakthrough. Bilbao have conceded in the first-half of their last two matches in this competition, while Newcastle have scored in the first half of both of their victories.

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Newcastle/Newcastle

6/5

Bet #2 - Back Gordon to score again

The Stat

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon has been involved in the joint most goals in this season's UEFA Champions League (4 goals, 1 assist), while he's had 3+ shots in each of his last two games. The England man has scored in each of Newcastle's games in this competition so far. He relishes playing against European opponents and shines on the big stage.

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Anthony Gordon to score

9/5

Bet #3 - Back Newcastle to win to nil

The Stat

The Magpies have reeled off 22 shots on target in their three matches in the Champions League, so are averaging just over seven, while their opponents here have worked the goalkeeper just 10 times in their three outings. Newcastle have kept clean sheets in their two victories so far and we believe they can win to nil against Bilbao. The visitors are averaging just a goal per game in La Liga and drew a blank when losing to Arsenal. bilbao may struggle again to break down English opponents. 

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Newcastle to win to nil

7/5

