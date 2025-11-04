Wednesday's Champions League Tips: Back Rashford in 3/1 Barca shout, Etihad goals & 7/1 Newcastle Bet Builder

Back a big 6/1 7.00 Bet Builder at Newcastle on cards & corners

17:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 3 & Discovery+

Villarreal have had a nightmare start having had to face Tottenham, Juventus and Man City so their position may be a little false - as with just a point they're below debutants Pafos in the standings.

With the Cypriot side 6/17.00 for the win, this looks a great chance for Villarreal to get off the mark as in La Liga they're third after a fine start with 22 scored and just 10 conceded, so they should get this job done at 4/91.44.

Pafos did score here against Bayern but only after going 4-0 down and as one of just two shots on target - the Spaniards will not likely steam so far ahead so quickly so they'll keep it tight at the back.

Recommended Bet Back Villarreal to win to nil SBK 6/4

17:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 2 & Discovery+

It's the long trip to Azerbaijan for Chelsea and Qarabag have already shown they're no mugs, sitting on six points alongside the Blues having stunned Benfica in Lisbon and beaten Copenhagen at home.

They're still 15/28.50 here after being brought down to earth by Bilbao last time, which confirmed they're still a good few rungs down the ladder from teams like Chelsea.

Qarabag have kept five clean sheets as hosts though so that plus the draining journey could make for some sticky moments for the Blues, but not enough to seriously trouble them.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea win & under 3.5 goals SBK 13/10

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

It's already last chance saloon for Ajax after three straight defeats, while Galatasaray's two home wins sets them up nicely to try and turn around their away form in Europe - as they're winless in 10 (D3 L7).

Gala were spanked 5-1 in Frankfurt in their opener as well, but there's plenty of talent in the squad and this is surely the time to get a rare win on the road at 11/102.11.

And to do that Victor Osimhen will likely grab a goal, after scoring three in the last two Champions League games.

Recommended Bet Back Galatasaray to win & Osimhen anytime goal SBK 7/4

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

Only Ajax are below Benfica in the standings after a tough start for Jose Mourinho with defeats at Chelsea and Newcastle. Bayer Leverkusen sounds like another tough one but the Germans have only managed draws with Copenhagen and PSV so far, with a 7-2 humbling by PSG last time followed by a 3-0 drubbing at Bayern in the league.

Domestically they're both doing well but transferring that form to Europe is proving an issue. Benfica are 1/12.00 favourites as the more solid side, but the fourth worst in the competition in terms of shots on target with just eight so far, while 13/53.60 Leverkusen have sprung a leak at the back, conceding 2+ goals in the last four Champions League aways

To sum up - two winless teams facing off, one a bit shot-shy and the other leaky at the back. Score draw for me.

Recommended Bet Back the score draw SBK 7/2

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 4 & Discovery+

Brugge away can be an awkward one for even the best sides and the 5/16.00 Belgian underdogs are unbeaten in four Champions League group games at home and have won nine of 10 on their own patch this season. Of course, none of those have been against opposition like Barcelona, the 4/91.44 favourites with eight wins in 10 group stage outings.

Goals have been absolutely flying in at the Jan Breydel Stadion with 44 in 10 Brugge home games this season, and with Barca's last six aways seeing both teams score that'll be popular again at 4/91.44. I'd rather hit the Bet Builder markets here though with a few goals expected.

Fermin Lopez has been in red-hot form with four goals and two assists in his last three games, so he'll have a say here, while Marcus Rashford leads the team in shots on target and has had at least two in seven out of 10.

Recommended Bet Back Barcelona win, Lopez goal/assist and Rashford 2+ shots on target SBK 3/1

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

Just one point and one goal for Kairat Almaty and seemingly no hope for a trip to Milan as wild 60/161.00 outsiders so you can pretty much scrap most of the match result odds on Inter - who are 2/51.40 for a win to nil having not yet conceded a goal, meaning even the 15/82.88 on both teams to score looks a bit fanciful.

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram would usually be the go-to guys for player props like goals and shots but they're unlikely to both play enough minutes, so it's time to get creative with a Bet Builder on the Kazakhstan side, and we're putting all our eggs into the Valeri Gromyko basket.

The Belarus midfielder has given away multiple fouls in three of five in the Champions League and had multiple shots in three, doubling up once so far, but this looks a decent shout for him to grab another. He's had 3+ shots and made four tackles in the last two UCL games so is always involved in the action.

Recommended Bet Back Gromko 2+ shots and 2+ fouls SBK 3/1

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+

This could be carnage at the Etihad, with Erling Haaland smashing goals in for fun and his former side doing likewise. City, 4/111.36 to win, are unbeaten in 22 home group games and have scored twice in each match so far, but although 6/17.00 underdogs, Dortmund carry a huge threat with four goals scored in each of their outings in the competition.

The Black And Yellow have lost just once in 10 in the Champions League and only Bayern have beaten them this season so if Haaland has an off night they certainly have a shout, as City haven't been getting goals from anyone else.

You can't really back against City, but for an outright I'd rather take the 21/202.05 on over 3.5 goals as the first part of a Bet Builder double - the second being the 15/82.88 on Felix Nmecha to have just 1+ shot on target. He's scored three times in two Champions League starts so he's close to being backable to find the net, but even a more cautious approach yields a nice return.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals and Nmecha 1+ shot on target SBK 4/1

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra

We backed Marseille last time but they let us down - having a man sent off just before half-time when 1-0 up at Sporting, but I'm minded to give them another chance as 11/102.11 favourites at home to Atalanta, who have struggled on the road this season.

The French side hammered Ajax 4-0 in their only home outing so far and were unlucky to lose at Real Madrid in their opener, while Atalanta were thrashed at PSG before edging out Brugge and drawing with Slavia Prague at home - both hardly encouraging performances.

Plus they've won just once away from home this season and lost in Serie A for the first time on Saturday. With seven league draws that is a worry, but I think the home crowd will drag Marseile over the line.

Recommended Bet Back Marseille to win SBK 11/10

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 2 & Discovery+

Newcastle had a stinker at West Ham on Sunday, but although Bilbao are a decent side their away form suggests Eddie Howe's 4/91.44 favourites should be able to get back to winning ways at home. Athletic have lost four of five European away games, with three of those being 4-1 defeats.

We'll roll in a little corner and cards action for this one, as Bilbao have won under three corners in three of four, so Newcastle should walk that contest, while these European nights at St James' Park produce an intense atmosphere that saw Bracelona pick up four bookings, while Bilbao got two in Dortmund.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle win, -1 corner handicap and Bilbao over 2.5 cards SBK 6/1

