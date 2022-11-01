</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and more Max Liu
01 November 2022
3:00 min read Get the best bets from our football experts for Wednesday evening's Champions League football as well as Championship tips... Manchester City v Sevilla: City to cruise in dead rubber Manchester City [1.27] v Sevilla [14.0], the Draw [7.0]20:00Live on BT Sport 3 Kevin Hatchard says: "There is nothing truly riding on this game for either team, and the idea of a gentle City win appeals here. Just two of Sevilla's last 11 games have featured four goals or more, and for all his chaotic vibe, Sampaoli has actually tightened things up since returning to the club. "City will look to control the tempo and conserve energy, and without Haaland they aren't quite as explosive in attack. "You can use the Sportsbook to back City to win and Under 3.5 Goals, and I think that makes a lot of sense for a dead rubber. City won the reverse fixture 4-0, but they don't need to push quite as hard here. There's also merit in backing City to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 on the Sportsbook at [2.88], as Guardiola's side has only conceded one goal in the competition so far. "Julian Alvarez has caught the eye so far, despite playing second-fiddle to the attacking behemoth that is Erling Haaland. Alavarez is a star in his own right, and I think he'll get chances here against a rotated Sevilla side. "You could either back Alvarez to score at any time, or you could dip into the Bet Builder and back City to win, Alvarez to score and Under 4.5 Goals at [3.02]." Kevin's bet: Back Manchester City to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at [2.88] Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Head to the fringe for value Chelsea [1.36] v Dinamo Zagreb [10.5], the Draw [5.8]20:00Live on BT Sport 2 Andy Schooler says: "Under 2.5 goals has landed in three of each side's five games in this group so far so perhaps there's value in that at 2.48. After all, it's not hard to envisage a disjointed home display, one which focuses on tightening up in the wake of Saturday's horror show. "However, the sub-markets look likely to provide some value somewhere - and it's worth being prepared for that all-important team news. "On the card front, Dinamo right-back Sadegh Moharrami has been carded in four of nine European appearances this season and looks to be in for a busy night with Ben Chilwell likely to be raiding down his flank. With both a club and international manager to impress, he should be lively. The Iranian's price will be worth a look once that market is formed. "Chelsea shots could also be a good source for profits. For all Dinamo's need for victory, this will still be a tough game for them, even if the hosts make a raft of changes. "The Croatians are in the top five when it comes to shots conceded in this competition and could be vulnerable to some of the different faces likely to play for the Blues." Andy's bet: Back Ruben Loftus Cheek to score @ 4.6 Real Madrid v Celtic: Real Madrid [1.25] v Celtic [14.5], the Draw [7.6]20:00Live on BT Sport 4 Frank Monkhouse: "Celtic have failed to register a Champions League group stage win this season. It has been a bitterly disappointing return to the competition, and Ange Postecoglou and his players learned some harsh lessons. Will they finally get off the mark by snatching three points in Madrid? "It's difficult to get too excited about the chances of Celtic pulling off a famous upset over the Spanish champions. They were seen beating Livingston away from home on Sunday, with the final score in that match reading 3-0, following goals scored by Kyogo Furuhashi, Greg Taylor and Jota. That was a fantastic effort from the Bhoys, but this is a step too far. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/real-madrid-vs-celtic/960284/"] "Celtic are available on the Betfair Exchange at odds of 16, with the draw also written off at 7.6. Those odds will attract the die-hard Celtic fans but few others." Frank's bet: Back No in Both Teams to Score? @ [2.06] Juventus v PSG: Take PSG at 2/1 to beat Old Lady again Juventus 5.4 v PSG 1.69; The Draw 4.320:00Live on BT Sport Extra Dan Fitch says: "Juventus will be looking to avoid Champions League humiliation when they host PSG on Wednesday. The Italian giants are already unable to make the knockout stages. Third in Group H, they must at least match Maccabi Haifa's result against Benfica, if they are not to slip down to fourth and crash out of Europe altogether. "Last week Juve were beaten 4-3 at Benfica, which is a scoreline that makes the match sound closer than it actually was. They were 4-1 down within five minutes of the second-half starting, before rallying with two late goals. At the weekend they bounced back with a 1-0 win at Lecce, which leaves them in seventh place in Serie A. "The bad news for Juventus is that PSG need a win to ensure that they top the group. PSG are level on points with Benfica, with a superior goal difference, but even if they do win it's far from impossible that Benfica won't run up a big score in their match against Maccabi Haifa." Dan's bet: Back PSG to beat Juventus and both teams to score @ [3.3] Shakhtar v RB Leipzig: 4/1 hosts are hard to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5.2 v RB Leipzig 1.72; The Draw 4.217:45Live on BT Sport 1 Dan Fitch says: "This game between Shakhtar and RB Leipzig will decide who qualifies for the last-16 of the Champions League from Group F, alongside Real Madrid. "It's RB Leipzig that currently occupy second place a point behind the Champions League holders. Shakhtar are in third place, three points behind Leipzig. "Having won the reverse fixture 4-1, another victory with Shakhtar would see them move level on points and ahead of the Germans with a superior head-to-head record. "RB Leipzig therefore just need to avoid defeat to make the Champions League knockout stages, while a win would give them a chance of finishing top of the group." href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-1-011122-204.html&text=Wednesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Champions%20League%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get the best bets from our football experts for Wednesday evening's Champions League football as well as Championship tips...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/manchester-city-v-sevilla-tips---city-to-cruise-in-dead-rubber-311022-140.html">Manchester City v Sevilla: City to cruise in dead rubber</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-sevilla/31862179" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Manchester City <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.27</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> v Sevilla <b class="inline_odds" title="13/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">14.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></a></strong><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3</strong></p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says</strong>: "There is nothing truly riding on this game for either team, and the idea of a <strong>gentle City win appeals here</strong>. Just two of Sevilla's last 11 games have featured four goals or more, and for all his chaotic vibe, Sampaoli has actually tightened things up since returning to the club.</p><p>"City will look to control the tempo and conserve energy, and without Haaland they aren't quite as explosive in attack.</p><p>"You can use the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-sevilla/31862179">Sportsbook</a></strong> to back City to win and Under 3.5 Goals, and I think that makes a lot of sense for a dead rubber. City won the reverse fixture 4-0, but they don't need to push quite as hard here.</p><p>There's also merit in backing City to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-sevilla/31862179">Sportsbook</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>, as Guardiola's side has only conceded one goal in the competition so far.</p><p>"<strong>Julian Alvarez has caught the eye</strong> so far, despite playing second-fiddle to the attacking behemoth that is Erling Haaland. Alavarez is a star in his own right, and I think he'll get chances here against a rotated Sevilla side.</p><p>"You could either back Alvarez to score at any time, or you could dip into the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-sevilla/31862179">Bet Builder</a></strong> and back City to win, Alvarez to score and Under 4.5 Goals at 3.02."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Kevin's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-sevilla/31862179">Back Manchester City to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/chelsea-v-dinamo-zagreb-tips-head-to-the-fringe-for-value-011122-840.html">Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Head to the fringe for value</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/chelsea-v-dinamo-zagreb-betting-31862177"><strong>Chelsea <b class="inline_odds" title="4/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.36</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/11</span></b> v Dinamo Zagreb <b class="inline_odds" title="19/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 2</strong></p><p><strong>Andy Schooler says</strong>: "<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609434" title="Exchange CHEDZG" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Under 2.5 goals</a><span> </span>has landed in three of each side's five games in this group so far so perhaps there's value in that at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.48</span></b>. After all, it's not hard to envisage a disjointed home display, one which focuses on tightening up in the wake of Saturday's horror show.</p><p>"However, the sub-markets look likely to provide some value somewhere - and it's worth being prepared for that all-important team news.</p><p>"On the card front, Dinamo right-back<span> </span><strong>Sadegh Moharrami has been carded in four of nine European appearances this season</strong><span> </span>and looks to be in for a busy night with Ben Chilwell likely to be raiding down his flank. With both a club and international manager to impress, he should be lively. The Iranian's price will be worth a look once that market is formed.</p><p>"<strong>Chelsea shots</strong><span> </span>could also be a good source for profits. For all Dinamo's need for victory, this will still be a tough game for them, even if the hosts make a raft of changes.</p><p>"The Croatians are<strong><span> </span>in the top five when it comes to shots conceded in this competition</strong><span> </span>and could be vulnerable to some of the different faces likely to play for the Blues."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Andy's bet</strong>: <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609444" title="Exchange CHEDZG" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Ruben Loftus Cheek to score @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.6</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2>Real Madrid v Celtic:</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609773"><strong>Real Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> v Celtic 14.5, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 4</strong></p><p><strong>Frank Monkhouse</strong>: "Celtic have failed to register a Champions League group stage win this season. It has been a bitterly disappointing return to the competition, and<span> </span><strong>Ange Postecoglou</strong><span> </span>and his players learned some harsh lessons. Will they finally get off the mark by snatching three points in Madrid?</p><p>"It's difficult to get too excited about the chances of Celtic pulling off a famous upset over the Spanish champions. They were seen beating Livingston away from home on Sunday, with the final score in that match reading 3-0, following goals scored by<span> </span><strong>Kyogo Furuhashi</strong>, Greg Taylor and Jota. That was a fantastic effort from the Bhoys, but this is a step too far.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Coller_types" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_00000127754455893461946190000002118259409257229247_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M144.5,20.3 c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_00000156588220170827154090000013048093700767810466_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M186.5,31.9 c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_00000176040831334608459570000005548537520592982695_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M48.1,36.5 c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_00000181771439289486078930000004122766065978946734_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3 c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9 l3.9-4c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1c0,0,0,0,0,0 s-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path d="M86.8,25.9c-2.7-6.6-2.3-10.4-1.6-12.5c0,0,0,0,0,0c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.5-0.7,0.6c0,0,0,0.1,0,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l-0.1,0.1 c-0.4,2-0.6,4.9-0.6,5.2c0.3,1.9,0.9,4.2,2,6.9C90,36.4,103.8,43.7,104.4,44l0.5-0.9C104.7,43,90.8,35.7,86.8,25.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M87.2,25.1c-2.4-5.8-2.4-9.5-1.8-11.7c-0.3,0.3-0.8,0.6-1.2,0.8c-0.4,2.5-0.1,6.1,2,11.3 c4.1,10.2,17.9,17.4,18.5,17.7l0.5-0.9C105.1,42.2,91.2,34.9,87.2,25.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M143.1,25.9c2.7-6.6,2.3-10.4,1.6-12.5c0,0,0,0,0,0c0.2,0.3,0.5,0.5,0.7,0.6c0,0,0,0.1,0,0.1c0,0-0.1,0-0.1,0l0.1,0.1 c0.4,2,0.6,4.9,0.6,5.2c-0.3,1.9-0.9,4.2-2,6.9C140,36.4,126.1,43.7,125.5,44l-0.5-0.9C125.2,43,139.2,35.7,143.1,25.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M142.7,25.1c2.4-5.8,2.4-9.5,1.8-11.7c0.3,0.3,0.8,0.6,1.2,0.8c0.4,2.5,0.1,6.1-2,11.3 c-4.1,10.2-17.9,17.4-18.5,17.7l-0.5-0.9C124.8,42.2,138.7,34.9,142.7,25.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> </svg> <h3>Real Madrid</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_4_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M140.2,7.7H115H89.7L84.5,14c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.2,7.7z M115,31.7c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137,24.1,127,31.7,115,31.7z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_42_"> <g> <polygon id="_x39__46_" style="fill:#57A059;" points="54.4,222 115,222 175.6,222 175.2,209.9 54.8,209.9 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x38__50_" style="fill:#57A059;" points="55.2,197.5 174.8,197.5 174.4,185.1 55.6,185.1 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x37__55_" style="fill:#57A059;" points="55.9,172.7 174.1,172.7 173.7,160.3 56.3,160.3 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x36__61_" style="fill:#57A059;" points="56.7,148 173.3,148 172.9,135.6 57.1,135.6 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x35__65_" style="fill:#57A059;" points="57.4,123.2 172.6,123.2 172.2,110.8 57.8,110.8 "></polygon> <path id="_x34__73_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M58.3,96.4l-0.1,2h113.6l-0.1-2c0,0-0.9-4.2-1.6-10.4H59.9 C59.1,92.2,58.3,96.4,58.3,96.4z"></path> <path id="_x33__82_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M60.9,73.7h108.2c-0.2-4.1-0.1-8.3,0.3-12.4H60.6C61,65.3,61,69.6,60.9,73.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__89_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M115,38.3c-4,0-7.9-0.6-11.4-1.7H48.1c2.7,2.7,5.9,6.2,7.7,8.8 c0.8,1.1,1.4,2.3,2,3.6h114.4c0.6-1.3,1.2-2.5,2-3.6c1.9-2.6,5-6,7.7-8.8h-55.5C122.9,37.6,119,38.3,115,38.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#57A059;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <path id="Right_3_23_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M206.2,72.3l-35.6,17.4c0.6,4,1.1,6.6,1.1,6.6l2.1,4.3l37.3-18.2L206.2,72.3z"></path> <path id="Right_2_32_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M196.4,52.2l-27.4,13.3c-0.2,4.1,0,8.4,0.3,12.3l32-15.6L196.4,52.2z"></path> <path id="Right_1_33_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M186.7,32.1l-0.9,0.4c-2.2,2.1-8.6,8.4-11.6,12.6c-1.4,1.9-2.4,4.3-3.2,7l20.6-10 L186.7,32.1z"></path> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#57A059;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> <path id="Left_3_23_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M58.3,96.2c0,0,0.5-2.6,1.1-6.6L23.8,72.3l-4.9,10l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_32_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M60.9,65.5L33.6,52.2l-4.9,10l32,15.6C60.9,73.9,61.1,69.7,60.9,65.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_33_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M55.8,45.1c-3-4.2-9.4-10.5-11.6-12.6l-0.9-0.4l-4.9,10l20.6,10 C58.2,49.5,57.2,47.1,55.8,45.1z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_7_"> <g> <rect id="Right_2_46_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#FAE568;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_46_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#FAE568;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_8_"> <rect id="Right_1_28_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#FAE568;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_28_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#FAE568;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <polyline style="fill:#FAE568;" points="90.1,14.2 89.9,8.3 139.8,8.3 139.8,14.1 90.1,14.1 "></polyline> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#57A059;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:#FAE568;" d="M115,35c-2.6,0-20.3-0.7-26.7-19.2l-0.1-0.3l0.4-5.8l1.3-1.7l2.5,0.3l-0.1,6.6 C98.2,31.5,114.4,31,115.1,31l0.2,4C115.3,35,115.2,35,115,35z"></path> <path style="fill:#FAE568;" d="M115.2,35c2.6,0,20.3-0.7,26.7-19.2l0.1-0.3l-0.4-5.8l-1.3-1.7l-2.5,0.3l0.1,6.6 C132.1,31.5,115.8,31,115.1,31l-0.2,4C114.9,35,115,35,115.2,35z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.4c0,0,1.3,7.3,10.9,13.7S123,31,123,31s8.4-2,14.3-10.7c0,0,3.1-5,2.7-5.9H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#FAE568;" d="M115,32"></path> </svg> <h3>Celtic</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Girona</span></li> <li><span class="team">RB Leipzig</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sevilla</span></li> <li><span class="team">Elche</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Barcelona</span></li> <li><span class="team">Shakhtar Donetsk</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Celtic</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Shakhtar Donetsk</span></li> <li><span class="team">Celtic</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">RB Leipzig</span></li> <li><span class="team">RB Leipzig</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Celtic</span></li> <li><span class="team">Shakhtar Donetsk</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Celtic</span></li> <li><span class="team">Celtic</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bodø/Glimt</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Celtic</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Real Madrid vs Celtic</strong> Wednesday 02 November, 16:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/real-madrid-vs-celtic/960284/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Celtic are available on the Betfair Exchange at odds of<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16</span></b>, with the draw also written off at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.6</span></b>. Those odds will attract the die-hard Celtic fans but few others."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Frank's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609772">Back No in Both Teams to Score? @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.06</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/juventus-v-psg-tips-old-lady-will-taste-defeat-again-011122-629.html">Juventus v PSG: Take PSG at 2/1 to beat Old Lady again</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205608618" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Juventus <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span></span> v PSG <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.69</span></span>; The Draw <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span></span></a></strong><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport Extra</strong></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch says</strong>: "Juventus will be looking to avoid<span> </span><strong>Champions League</strong><span> </span>humiliation when they host PSG on Wednesday. The Italian giants are already unable to make the knockout stages. Third in Group H, they must at least match<span> </span><strong>Maccabi Haifa's</strong><span> </span>result against Benfica, if they are not to slip down to fourth and crash out of Europe altogether.</p><p>"Last week Juve were beaten 4-3 at Benfica, which is a scoreline that makes the match sound closer than it actually was. They were 4-1 down within five minutes of the second-half starting, before rallying with two late goals. At the weekend they bounced back with a 1-0 win at<span> </span><strong>Lecce</strong>, which leaves them in seventh place in Serie A.</p><p>"The bad news for Juventus is that PSG need a win to ensure that they top the group. PSG are level on points with Benfica, with a superior goal difference, but even if they do win it's far from impossible that Benfica won't run up a big score in their match against Maccabi Haifa."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/juventus-v-paris-st-g/31862186"><span>Back PSG to beat Juventus and both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></span></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/shakhtar-v-rb-leipzig-tips-hosts-are-hard-to-beat-011122-629.html">Shakhtar v RB Leipzig: 4/1 hosts are hard to beat</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609634" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Shakhtar Donetsk <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span></span> v RB Leipzig <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.72</span></span>; The Draw <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span></span></a></strong><br><strong>17:45</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 1</strong></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch says</strong>: "This game between Shakhtar and RB Leipzig will decide who qualifies for the last-16 of the Champions League from<span> </span><strong>Group F</strong>, alongside Real Madrid.</p><p>"It's RB Leipzig that currently occupy second place a point behind the Champions League holders. Shakhtar are in third place, three points behind Leipzig.</p><p>"Having<span> </span><strong>won the reverse fixture 4-1</strong>, another victory with Shakhtar would see them move level on points and ahead of the Germans with a superior head-to-head record.</p><p>"RB Leipzig therefore just need to avoid defeat to make the Champions League knockout stages, while a win would give them a chance of finishing top of the group."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/shakhtar-v-rb-leipzig/31862176"><span>Back Shakhtar double chance and both teams to score @ 2.93</span></a></p> </blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. 