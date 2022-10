Rangers are without a point in the group stages

Ajax will finish third if they avoid a heavy defeat

The hosts won 4-1 at the weekend

Round six of the UEFA Champions League group stage sees Rangers host Ajax at Ibrox on Tuesday before Celtic travel to Real Madrid on Wednesday. Both halves of the Old Firm are already out of the competition, and there's little chance of European football after Christmas.

That means there's just pride to play for, but in Glasgow, that counts for something. Rangers must get at least a point against the Dutch if they are to avoid exiting the play with no points from a possible 18, setting an unwanted record. Celtic fans hope their side avoids a heavy defeat in Madrid.

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Rangers risk losing their six group games and entering the history books as the side with the worst record in the competition's history. Heading into this match, the Gers' stats show five defeats from five games, with one goal scored and 19 conceded. The locals must another crushing loss if they are to salvage some respect and give their fans something positive to take from the campaign.

Manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst's position is under increasing pressure as the team prepares to exit Europe and sit four points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. Victory over the Dutch side would go some way to putting the sorry episode of Group A behind them, and it could be just the tonic the players need before concentrating on domestic matters.

Gers hammered Aberdeen 4-1 at Ibrox on Saturday in one of the best displays we've seen from them this season. They continue to be hampered by injuries to key players, including defender Conor Goldson. Still, Rangers are a different animal at Ibrox on a big European night, and the electric atmosphere will play a part. Rangers are 4.03/1 to win, but we're on the draw at 4.1.

Ajax will finish third

Ajax was expected to push for a place in the knockout stages of this competition, but they are third ahead of this match and can't finish any higher. If the home team's form has been poor, Ajax's recent results haven't been any better, losing each of their last four. They have just three points on the board, claimed on matchday one when Rangers came to the Amsterdam Arena. Since then, they've suffered defeats to Liverpool and Ajax

The group stats show Ajax arrived in Glasgow with eight goals scored and 15 conceded. The three points gained mean they are already nine behind second-placed Liverpool and three above Rangers. They must avoid a heavy defeat to hold onto that third place and secure their passage to Europa League football in the new year.

Ajax is unbeaten in their last four domestic matches, drawing one and then winning the next three. They arrive in Govan with high hopes and will be popular in the pre-match betting. The 1.9420/21 available on the Betfair Exchange will catch the eye, and we're sure to see Ajax involved in a fair share of midweek multiples.

Back the Draw in Rangers v Ajax @ 4.1



Wednesday, 17:45

Live on BT Sport

Real Madrid did as expected in Group F and will play Champions League knockout football after the new year. The La Liga champions have yet to hit top gear but have done enough to progress, sitting four points ahead of third-placed Shakhtar Donetsk. All that remains to be seen is whether Madrid will finish first or second.

Blancos have won three, drawn one and lost one game so far, scoring 10 goals and conceding five. It hasn't been as impressive as fans had hoped, but they got the job done. Beat bottom club Celtic in Madrid on Wednesday, and the locals will finish first, rounding off a decent campaign in style.

The pre-match betting odds have no surprises, with Real Madrid trading at 1.232/9 for a home win. They aren't expected to be at full strength ahead of a weekend match against Rayo Vallecano on the road. Will that affect the outcome? It's not likely, as Madrid has a squad littered with world-class players who will see this as an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Bhoys remain winless in five

Like their Old Firm rivals, Celtic have failed to register a Champions League group stage win this season. It has been a bitterly disappointing return to the competition, and Ange Postecoglou and his players learned some harsh lessons. Will they finally get off the mark by snatching three points in Madrid?

It's difficult to get too excited about the chances of Celtic pulling off a famous upset over the Spanish champions. They were seen beating Livingston away from home on Sunday, with the final score in that match reading 3-0, following goals scored by Kyogo Furuhashi, Greg Taylor and Jota. That was a fantastic effort from the Bhoys, but this is a step too far.

Celtic are available on the Betfair Exchange at odds of 1615/1, with the draw also written off at 7.613/2. Those odds will attract the die-hard Celtic fans but few others. Fancy the Scots to score in Spain. No in the both teams to score market is available at 2.0621/20 with over 2.5 goals 1.351/3.