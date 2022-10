Liverpool require a bounce back

Napoli to meet fire with fire

Nine of 10 Group A games have gone Over 2.5

Liverpool suffer shock home loss

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool need to find consistency to avoid missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League after his side suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat by struggling Leeds at Anfield on Saturday night. The reverse leaves the Merseysiders eight points adrift of Newcastle in fourth, closer to the bottom of the table than the Champions League places

Liverpool did enjoy a 3-0 success at Ajax last midweek but have suffered back-to-back league losses since beating table-toppers Manchester City. And on Sunday, the Reds again made the worst possible start when a poor back pass by Joe Gomez was pounced upon by Leeds; sloppy starts and poor defensive play have been a key theme of Klopp's side lately.

The Merseysiders have conceded the first goal in eight of their 12 Premier League games so far and while sometimes they have been able to fight back and recover the situation, too often it is leaving them having too much to do to get back and secure victory.

Speaking post-match, Klopp said: "So many things are unlike us in this moment. I am sorry it is like this, but that is the situation. I am not sure how deep you can dig, but we will. It is like it is and we will work on solutions. You can't qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistently as we do at the moment. We have to fix that."

Napoli extend winning streak

Napoli chief Luciano Spalletti has been lauded in Italy for guiding the Partenopei to a remarkable 13 consecutive wins across all competitions after the Serie A league leaders swept Sassuolo aside 4-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday. Victor Osimhen was the hat-trick hero, while Kvicha Kvaratskhelia was also on the scoresheet.

Napoli have now notched 50 goals across 17 competitive matches this season and are five points clear of the pack in Serie A (W10-D2-L0), winning eight successive league games since the beginning of September. The Partenopei were also able to welcome back Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa from injury at the weekend, although Amir Rrahmani remains out.

Speaking post-match, Spalletti was full of praise for his players. He said, "We need to applaud the squad for this run of results, because it is difficult to keep giving more every time, especially when the opponents prepare for you with double the usual focus. So I thank them, they truly deserve a lot of praise. I'm working with a special group of players."

Liverpool suffered a humiliating 4-1 shellacking against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on matchday one of this season's competition, but the Reds are unbeaten in three previous head-to-head meetings with the Partenopei at Anfield. The hosts boast a W2-D1-L0 return on Merseysiders, although the duo played out a 1-1 draw here in 2019.

Liverpool 1.855/6 have already secured their place in the knockout stages but must beat Napoli by a four-goal margin to top Group A. The Reds suffered their first Anfield reverse in front of supporters for over five years on Saturday - it means Jurgen Klopp's charges now boast a W6-D1-L1 return as hosts this season across all competitions.

Napoli 4.3100/30 made six changes prior to their match-up with Rangers on matchday five, and are likely to do similar here after becoming only the third Italian side to win the first five Champions League group games. Still, head coach Luciano Spalletti has said a "spectacle is guaranteed" with the Partenopei taking an attack-minded approach to Anfield.

With both sides having already secured progression to the Champions League knockout stages, unearthing obvious value can prove tricky in dead-rubber situations. However, I'm happy to take a goals-based approach this midweek with Napoli clear about their forward-thinking intentions for Tuesday and Liverpool requiring a bounce back, as well as revenge.

Both sides will undoubtedly make changes, but the two teams still boast enough offensive quality in the final-third to make a real difference, whilst nine of the 10 tussles in Group A of the Champions League have already surpassed the Over 2.5 Goals 1.564/7 mark. In fact, there have been 40 goals in the nine encounters involving Liverpool or Napoli thus far.

With that in mind, having a small interest in Over 2.5 Goals, Both Teams To Score and Yes - Goal Scored in Both Halves looks well worth a play at 1.9520/21 quotes on the Bet Builder.