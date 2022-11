Real have one clean sheet from 8 Liga & CL home games

Vinicius has scored in 3/5 Group F games so far

Real Madrid v Celtic

Wednesday 20:00 (Live on BT Sport 4)

In Germany last night, Bayern Munich kept their long unbeaten run in Champions League group home games intact. They notched a routine 2-0 win over Inter that left us short of our goals target.

We're in Spain tonight as Real Madrid round off their up-and-down Group F campaign with a home match against Celtic. The visitors can't finish anywhere other than bottom of the group, so they're just playing for pride. The hosts are through to the knockout stages already, but they need a win to guarantee top spot.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are heavy favourites for this one. With a full squad to choose from, decent motivation, and a good win from the reverse fixture in Scotland on their side, that makes sense. We just have a small concern around their defence. Real have conceded once in all six of their La Liga home games this season. They've also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last three Group F matches home and away.

Celtic have found the back of the net on each of their first two Group F road trips, drawing 1-1 in Poland against Shakhtar Donetsk, then succumbing 3-1 in Germany to RB Leipzig. They look capable of getting on the score-sheet, but we're not sure their defence will hold up in the face of a Real side spearheaded by Karim Benzema.

The Ballon d'Or winner hasn't played for a couple of weeks, but he did score on each of his last two club appearances in mid-October and could form part of a Bet Builder over on the Sportsbook. The longer price on Vinicius Junior might have greater appeal though - he's scored in 3/5 CL games this season and also grabbed Real's only goal against Girona at the weekend. We'll take Real to win, both teams to score and Vinicius Jr to score in a Bet Builder that pays out at around 3.814/5.