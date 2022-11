City have already qualified as group winners

The PL champions have leaked just one UCL goal

Sevilla lost the reverse fixture without scoring

Manchester City v Sevilla

Wednesday 02 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

City home and hosed

It's been a familiar tale for Manchester City in the Champions League group stage. Pep Guardiola's side have gone unbeaten, winning three and drawing two of their five games, and winning the section with a matchday to spare.

As is always the case with City, their campaign will be defined in May or June rather than November, when the big hitters try to bar the way to European football's ultimate prize.

In the Premier League, City are still being kept off spot by a surprisingly consistent Arsenal, but no-one at the Etihad is panicking. Star striker Erling Haaland has already racked up 17 Premier League goals (as many as cross-town rivals Manchester United have managed as a squad), as the champions have made an encouraging start on all fronts.

Only Liverpool have beaten them so far, handing City defeats in the Community Shield and the Premier League.

Guardiola has indicated that Haaland won't feature in this game - he has recovered from illness, but is still struggling with a foot injury.

That should give Argentinean forward Julian Alvarez another chance to shine - the former River Plate star has already scored five goals in all competitions, and has adapted quickly to his new club.

Guardiola is keen to bring through young talent this term to supplement a squad that look a little short on numbers, so the likes of Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis could feature. Young left-back Sergio Gomez returns from suspension after his red card in Copenhagen.

Sampaoli has steadied the ship

It's been a largely grim season for Sevilla. This time last year they looked set for a surprise title tilt in La Liga, but ultimately they lost momentum and had to work hard to make the top four.

That malaise carried on into this campaign, and it was no surprise that long-serving coach Julen Lopetegui was dismissed.

To an extent, Europa League winner Lopetegui had his hands tied. Centre-back pairing Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde were sold to Aston Villa and Barcelona respectively, Lucas Ocampos was bizarrely allowed to join Ajax, and the players the sporting director Monchi brought in are yet to consistently excel.

However, Lopetegui's replacement Jorge Sampaoli has made a decent start to his second spell in charge at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla have secured a Europa League spot with room to spare, having drawn 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund and beaten Copenhagen 3-0 in their last two Champions League matches.

The win over Copenhagen featured a stunning goal by Isco, who has the chance to truly become a central figure in the Sevilla side after being on the periphery for much of his time at Real Madrid.

However, while the European campaign is still on track, Sampaoli must revive the league campaign. The Andalusians are in the relegation zone after the weekend's 1-0 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano, having taken just 10 points from 12 games.

City to win in a lower gear

There is nothing truly riding on this game for either team, and the idea of a gentle City win appeals here. Just two of Sevilla's last 11 games have featured four goals or more, and for all his chaotic vibe, Sampaoli has actually tightened things up since returning to the club.

City will look to control the tempo and conserve energy, and without Haaland they aren't quite as explosive in attack.

You can use the Sportsbook to back City to win and Under 3.5 Goals, and I think that makes a lot of sense for a dead rubber. City won the reverse fixture 4-0, but they don't need to push quite as hard here.

There's also merit in backing City to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 on the Sportsbook at 2.8815/8, as Guardiola's side has only conceded one goal in the competition so far.

Happy Julian can make his mark

Julian Alvarez has caught the eye so far, despite playing second-fiddle to the attacking behemoth that is Erling Haaland. Alavarez is a star in his own right, and I think he'll get chances here against a rotated Sevilla side.

You could either back Alvarez to score at any time, or you could dip into the Bet Builder and back City to win, Alvarez to score and Under 4.5 Goals at 3.02.