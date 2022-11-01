</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Head to the fringe for value</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/andy-schooler/">Andy Schooler</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-02">02 November 2022</time></li> <li>3:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Head to the fringe for value", "name": "Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Head to the fringe for value", "description": "Having already won the group, Chelsea are set for make plenty of changes to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League - Andy Schooler hunts for the value.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/chelsea-v-dinamo-zagreb-tips-head-to-the-fringe-for-value-011122-840.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/chelsea-v-dinamo-zagreb-tips-head-to-the-fringe-for-value-011122-840.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-02T09:10:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-01T20:50:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ruben Loftus Cheek 2022 Chelsea.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Having already won the group, Chelsea are set for make plenty of changes to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League - Andy Schooler hunts for the value. Chelsea set to make changes Dinamo have awful away record Loftus-Cheek and Ziyech make goal appeal Let's be honest, with Chelsea having already won the group with a game to spare, this isn't the most attractive betting heat you'll ever see. It's hard to be sure what sort of team the hosts will be putting out here. In many ways it would make sense for Graham Potter to make wholesale changes. A seeding for Monday's last-16 draw is already assured, while next week brings three huge games - Arsenal and Newcastle in the Premier League, with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup sandwiched in between. Yet the Blues could also do with getting Saturday's 4-1 mauling at Brighton out of their system, especially those who played and looked rather disorganised, to be frank. My best guess if that it will be a mix of those who played last weekend and a bunch of fresh faces. It seems unnecessary to take any risks so it's hard to envisage injury doubts Kepa Arrizabalaga and Kalidou Koulibaly getting a run-out, while likewise it makes sense for Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount to be given the night off given another yellow card in this one would see them suspended for the opening game of the knockout stage. While the manner of Saturday's loss was rather concerning, it was the first time Chelsea had been beaten under Potter, a manager who won't panic. After all, it's only a few weeks since the Blues were beating AC Milan 3-0 here at Stamford Bridge. Dinamo lost 4-0 at home to Milan only last week and have claimed just a single point form their four games since beating Chelsea 1-0 on matchday one. At least they do have something to play for here. While they can't qualify for the knockout stage of this competition, they could yet be playing Europa League football after Christmas. For that to happen, Dinamo will need to win this game and hope Salzburg fail to beat Milan. They have nothing to lose so should give it a go and clearly they'd be delighted to face a mix-and-match Chelsea XI. However, form is not great. Saturday's first defeat of the Croatian league season at the hands of Osijek means it is now just one win in six for Dinamo, while their away record in the Champions League is woeful - they've lost 17 of their last 20 such games. That's all rather off-putting for those thinking their greater need for victory mean odds of [10.5] for the win represents some value. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-dinamo-zagreb/960278/"] Certainly it's hard to back Chelsea at [1.36] without knowing their line-up - it's worth noting that team news for the Champions League usually comes out around 80 minutes before kick-off. More appealing options at this stage include backing Chelsea to win with under 3.5 goals in the game - that's a [2.28] shot. Chelsea/under 2.5 is at [4.1], although there is no wriggle room in that bet if Dinamo do find the net which they simply have to. Under 2.5 goals has landed in three of each side's five games in this group so far so perhaps there's value in that at [2.48]. After all, it's not hard to envisage a disjointed home display, one which focuses on tightening up in the wake of Saturday's horror show. However, the sub-markets look likely to provide some value somewhere - and it's worth being prepared for that all-important team news. On the card front, Dinamo right-back Sadegh Moharrami has been carded in four of nine European appearances this season and looks to be in for a busy night with Ben Chilwell likely to be raiding down his flank. With both a club and international manager to impress, he should be lively. The Iranian's price will be worth a look once that market is formed. Chelsea shots could also be a good source for profits. For all Dinamo's need for victory, this will still be a tough game for them, even if the hosts make a raft of changes. The Croatians are in the top five when it comes to shots conceded in this competition and could be vulnerable to some of the different faces likely to play for the Blues. I am not at all convinced Gallagher or Mount will play so it could well be Ruben Loftus-Cheek gets pushed forward more in midfield to make those driving runs towards the box. He looks a tempting price of [4.6] to score a goal, while I suggest checking out his shot odds too once they are available. A similar case can be made for Hakim Ziyech, who loves to let fly whenever possible. Another with a point to prove after limited opportunities under Potter, he's [3.05] for a goal which also looks to have potential. Remember you can cash-out and get your money back if either man is named on the bench. Champions League tips: Every game previewed!", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Ruben%20Loftus%20Cheek%202022%20Chelsea.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Andy Schooler" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ruben Loftus Cheek 2022 Chelsea.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ruben Loftus Cheek 2022 Chelsea.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ruben Loftus Cheek 2022 Chelsea.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Ruben Loftus Cheek 2022 Chelsea.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Could be pushed forward against Dinamo Zagreb</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Wed 2 Nov, 19:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb", "description" : "Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips. <script type="application/ld+json">
{
  "@context": "http://schema.org",
  "@type": "SportsEvent",
  "name": "Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb",
  "description" : "Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips. Preview the UEFA Champions League Season 2022/2023 match on 02 November 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb ✓Line Ups & Stats",
  "startDate": "2022-11-02 19:00",
  "endDate": "2022-11-02 19:00",
  "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/chelsea-v-dinamo-zagreb-tips-head-to-the-fringe-for-value-011122-840.html",
  "location": {
    "@type": "Place",
    "name" : "Stamford Bridge",
    "address" : "Stamford Bridge"
  },
  "homeTeam": {
    "@type": "SportsTeam",
    "sport": "Football",
    "name": "Chelsea",
    "memberOf": {
      "@type": "SportsOrganization",
      "name": "UEFA Champions League Season 2022/2023"
    }
  },
  "awayTeam": {
    "@type": "SportsTeam",
    "sport": "Football",
    "name": "Dinamo Zagreb",
    "memberOf": {
      "@type": "SportsOrganization",
      "name": "UEFA Champions League Season 2022/2023"
    }
  }
}
</script> A seeding for Monday's last-16 draw is already assured, while next week brings three huge games - Arsenal and Newcastle in the Premier League, with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup sandwiched in between.</p><p>Yet the Blues could also do with getting Saturday's 4-1 mauling at Brighton out of their system, especially those who played and looked rather disorganised, to be frank.</p><p>My best guess if that it will be <strong>a mix of those who played last weekend and a bunch of fresh faces</strong>.</p><p>It seems unnecessary to take any risks so it's hard to envisage injury doubts <strong>Kepa Arrizabalaga</strong> and<strong> Kalidou Koulibaly</strong> getting a run-out, while likewise it makes sense for <strong>Conor Gallagher</strong> and <strong>Mason Mount</strong> to be given the night off given another yellow card in this one would see them suspended for the opening game of the knockout stage.</p><p>While the manner of Saturday's loss was rather concerning, it was the first time Chelsea had been beaten under Potter, a manager who won't panic. After all, it's only a few weeks since the Blues were beating AC Milan 3-0 here at Stamford Bridge.</p><p><strong>Dinamo lost 4-0 at home to Milan only last week</strong> and have claimed just a single point form their four games since beating Chelsea 1-0 on matchday one.</p><p>At least they do have something to play for here.</p><p>While they can't qualify for the knockout stage of this competition, they could yet be playing Europa League football after Christmas. For that to happen, <strong>Dinamo will need to win this game</strong> and hope Salzburg fail to beat Milan.</p><p>They have nothing to lose so should give it a go and clearly they'd be delighted to face a mix-and-match Chelsea XI.</p><p>However, form is not great. Saturday's first defeat of the Croatian league season at the hands of Osijek means it is now <strong>just one win in six for Dinamo</strong>, while their <strong>away record</strong> in the Champions League is woeful - they've<strong> lost 17 of their last 20</strong> such games.</p><p>That's all rather off-putting for those thinking their greater need for victory mean odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="19/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/2</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609495" title="Exchange CHEDZG" target="_blank" rel="noopener">for the win</a> represents some value.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#4057A3;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Chelsea</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#042E72;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#073C8C;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#073C8C;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#061F40;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_62_"> <g> <polygon id="_x32_0_9_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="175.2,211.5 54.8,211.5 54.7,212.5 175.3,212.5 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_9_11_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="174.9,201.5 55.1,201.5 55,202.5 175,202.5 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_8_12_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="174.6,191.5 55.4,191.5 55.3,192.5 174.7,192.5 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_7_15_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="174.3,181.5 55.7,181.5 55.6,182.5 174.4,182.5 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_6_16_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="174,171.4 56,171.4 55.9,172.4 174.1,172.4 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_5_20_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="173.7,161.4 56.3,161.4 56.3,162.4 173.7,162.4 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_4_25_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="173.4,151.4 56.6,151.4 56.6,152.4 173.4,152.4 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_3_28_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="173.1,141.4 56.9,141.4 56.9,142.4 173.1,142.4 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_2_34_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="172.8,131.4 57.2,131.4 57.2,132.4 172.8,132.4 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_1_38_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="172.5,121.4 57.5,121.4 57.5,122.4 172.5,122.4 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_0_42_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="172.2,111.4 57.8,111.4 57.8,112.4 172.2,112.4 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x39__46_" style="fill:#061F40;" points="171.9,101.3 58.1,101.3 58.1,102.3 171.9,102.3 "></polygon> <path id="_x38__50_" style="fill:#061F40;" d="M170.9,91.3H59.1c-0.1,0.4-0.1,0.7-0.2,1H171C171,92,170.9,91.7,170.9,91.3z"></path> <path id="_x37__55_" style="fill:#061F40;" d="M169.6,81.3H60.4c0,0.3-0.1,0.7-0.1,1h109.5C169.7,82,169.7,81.7,169.6,81.3z"></path> <path id="_x36__61_" style="fill:#061F40;" d="M169.1,71.3H60.9c0,0.3,0,0.7,0,1h108.2C169.1,72,169.1,71.6,169.1,71.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__65_" style="fill:#061F40;" d="M169.4,61.3H60.6c0,0.3,0.1,0.7,0.1,1h108.6C169.3,62,169.3,61.6,169.4,61.3z"></path> <path id="_x34__73_" style="fill:#061F40;" d="M171.3,51.3H58.7c0.1,0.3,0.2,0.7,0.3,1h112C171.1,52,171.2,51.6,171.3,51.3z"></path> <path id="_x33__82_" style="fill:#061F40;" d="M177.4,41.3H52.6c0.3,0.3,0.6,0.7,0.9,1h123.1C176.9,41.9,177.1,41.6,177.4,41.3z"></path> <path id="_x32__89_" style="fill:#061F40;" d="M186.2,32.3h-51c0.5-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.4-1h48.4c1,0.4,1.6,0.7,1.6,0.7 S186.4,32.1,186.2,32.3z M93.5,31.3H45.1c-1,0.4-1.6,0.7-1.6,0.7s0.1,0.1,0.3,0.3h51C94.4,31.9,93.9,31.6,93.5,31.3z"></path> <path id="_x31__111_" style="fill:#061F40;" d="M86.2,22.2H65.9c0.8-0.3,1.5-0.7,2.3-1h17.6C86,21.6,86.1,21.9,86.2,22.2z M161.8,21.2h-17.6c-0.1,0.3-0.3,0.7-0.4,1h20.4C163.3,21.9,162.6,21.6,161.8,21.2z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#061F40;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#061F40;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_46_" style="fill:#D3B497;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_47_" style="fill:#D3B497;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_46_" style="fill:#D3B497;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_47_" style="fill:#D3B497;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path style="fill:#D3B497;" d="M142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2l-2.5-4L114.5,8L89.8,8.3l-2.4,3.9l0.3,0h-0.3l0.7,2.5 C91.3,26.1,102.4,34,115,34c12.6,0,23.7-7.9,26.9-19.3L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2z M140,14.2C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32 s-22.1-7.6-25-17.8H140z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Dinamo Zagreb</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Salzburg</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Dinamo Zagreb</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Dinamo Zagreb</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">FC Salzburg</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Salzburg</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Dinamo Zagreb</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Dinamo Zagreb</span></li> <li><span class="team">Dinamo Zagreb</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Dinamo Zagreb</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Bodø/Glimt</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb</strong> Wednesday 02 November, 19:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-dinamo-zagreb/960278/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Certainly it's hard to back Chelsea at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.36</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/11</span></b> without knowing their line-up - it's worth noting that team news for the Champions League usually comes out around 80 minutes before kick-off.</p><blockquote> <p>More appealing options at this stage include backing <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609543" title="Exchange CHEDZG" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Chelsea to win with under 3.5 goals</a> in the game - that's a <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> shot.</p> </blockquote><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609507" title="Exchange CHEDZG" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Chelsea/under 2.5</a> is at 4.1, although there is no wriggle room in that bet if Dinamo do find the net which they simply have to.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609434" title="Exchange CHEDZG" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Under 2.5 goals</a> has landed in three of each side's five games in this group so far so perhaps there's value in that at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>. After all, it's not hard to envisage a disjointed home display, one which focuses on tightening up in the wake of Saturday's horror show.</p><p>However, the sub-markets look likely to provide some value somewhere - and it's worth being prepared for that all-important team news.</p><p>On the card front, Dinamo right-back <strong>Sadegh Moharrami has been carded in four of nine European appearances this season</strong> and looks to be in for a busy night with Ben Chilwell likely to be raiding down his flank. Andy Schooler's P/L 2022/23

Staked: 11.75pts 
Returned: 11.91pts 
P/L: +0.16pts

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season.

Recommended bets

Back Ruben Loftus Cheek to score @ 7/2
Back Hakim Ziyech to score @ 2/1 Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" class="c-link" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-remove-tab-index="true" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB021122">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609444" title="Exchange CHEDZG" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Ruben Loftus Cheek to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></a><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205609444" title="Exchange CHEDZG" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Hakim Ziyech to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.05</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></a></strong></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205609444" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UEFA Champions League: Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb (Player To Score)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 2 November, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="2.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16743928">2.02</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kai Havertz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kai Havertz" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="2.62" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11946248">2.62</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Armando Broja</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Armando Broja" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="2.62" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28151649">2.62</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Raheem Sterling</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Raheem Sterling" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="2.82" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5326828">2.82</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christian Pulisic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christian Pulisic" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="3.05" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16743936">3.05</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Conor Gallagher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Conor Gallagher" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="3.25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25434716">3.25</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hakim Ziyech</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hakim Ziyech" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="3.25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7962237">3.25</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mason Mount</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mason Mount" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="3.45" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13462752">3.45</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jorginho</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jorginho" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="4.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1213226">4.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ruben Loftus-Cheek</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ruben Loftus-Cheek" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="4.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16730925">4.7</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carney Chukwuemeka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carney Chukwuemeka" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="4.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38145634">4.7</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Chilwell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Chilwell" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="7.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11765489">7.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mateo Kovacic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mateo Kovacic" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="8.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5817025">8.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trevoh Chalobah</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trevoh Chalobah" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="8.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13462748">8.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Denis Zakaria</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Denis Zakaria" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10531011">9.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kalidou Koulibaly</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kalidou Koulibaly" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="9.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6878170">9.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thiago Silva</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thiago Silva" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7393297">10.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cesar Azpilicueta</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cesar Azpilicueta" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="14.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18058478">14.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marc Cucurella</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marc Cucurella" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19870111">17</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Josip Drmic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Josip Drmic" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="5.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7576280">5.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mahir Emreli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mahir Emreli" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="5.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25880114">5.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bruno Petkovic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bruno Petkovic" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="5.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7957989">5.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mislav Orsic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mislav Orsic" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="5.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20239433">5.9</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luka Ivanusec</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luka Ivanusec" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="6.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24683855">6.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luka Menalo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luka Menalo" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10519053">7</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Antonio Marin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Antonio Marin" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="7.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="9170787">7.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dario Spikic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dario Spikic" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="9.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28610316">9.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Baturina</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Baturina" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40582556">11</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Ljubicic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Ljubicic" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="15.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18922201">15.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Josip Misic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Josip Misic" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14141228">16.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marko Bulat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marko Bulat" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40583074">20</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Arijan Ademi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Arijan Ademi" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5154504">22</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dino Peric</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dino Peric" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11973791">25</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Petar Bockaj</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Petar Bockaj" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19827169">25</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rasmus Lauritsen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rasmus Lauritsen" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19882145">30</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Josip Sutalo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Josip Sutalo" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28610231">36</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Theophile-Catherine</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Theophile-Catherine" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7664722">36</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sadegh Moharrami</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sadegh Moharrami" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20239429">36</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stefan Ristovski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stefan Ristovski" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7972136">46</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Stefulj</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Stefulj" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28569537">50</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emir Dilaver</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emir Dilaver" data-market_id="1.205609444" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7658176">50</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Head to the fringe for value

Andy Schooler
02 November 2022

Having already won the group, Chelsea are set for make plenty of changes to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League - Andy Schooler hunts for the value.

Chelsea set to make changes
Dinamo have awful away record
Loftus-Cheek and Ziyech make goal appeal

Champions League tips: Every game previewed! href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchelsea-v-dinamo-zagreb-tips-head-to-the-fringe-for-value-011122-840.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchelsea-v-dinamo-zagreb-tips-head-to-the-fringe-for-value-011122-840.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fchelsea-v-dinamo-zagreb-tips-head-to-the-fringe-for-value-011122-840.html&text=Chelsea%20v%20Dinamo%20Zagreb%3A%20Head%20to%20the%20fringe%20for%20value" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class="active "> UEFA Champions League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img){window.ftClick=""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215=""; window.ftX=""; window.ftY=""; window.ftZ=""; window.ftOBA=1; window.ftContent=""; window.ftCustom=""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack=""; window.ftRandom=Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215=ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());}var ftDomain=(window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP=new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag=function(){deployTag=function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag=document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id="ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name="ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling);},gTimer=setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init();})(this); '></div> </div> Home > Football > UEFA Champions League > Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Head to the fringe for value 