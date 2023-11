7/2 4.40 Bet Builder as United face crucial Danish test

Champions League Tips & Predictions

Dave Tindall: "Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are walking a tightrope both domestically and in Europe. And a pattern keeps emerging. Just when it seems they're in deep crisis, the Red Devils pull out a result.

"That was the case in Saturday's Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage. The match could have gone either way but Bruno Fernandes popped up to hit a fine winner in the 90th-minute.

"They were in a perilous position in this tournament too after opening defeats against Bayern Munich (3-4) and Galatasaray (2-3). This time it was the much-maligned Harry Maguire who grabbed the only goal of the game to defeat Copenhagen.

"With Bayern running away with the group, second place is very achievable for United and should Harry Kane and co see off Galatasaray again, Ten Hag's side can go two points above the Turks. Anything else, and they could be in big trouble given their final two fixtures are Galatasaray away and Bayern at home."

Back Draw and Under 2.5 Goals @ 7/2 Bet now

Ben Steele: "Jorginho was at the centre of some of the controversy on Saturday night but against a slightly less combative midfield he'll hope to be back to what he does best, keeping the Arsenal midfield ticking over and allowing his teammate, Declan Rice, to get forward.

"With Martin Odegaard still working his way back to full fitness Rice has assumed a more assertive role in Arsenal's midfield and will be looking to score the first Champions League goal of his career on Wednesday night.

"Rice is averaging 1.5 shots per game in Odegaard's absence and even if the Norwegian returns to the starting lineup that will likely be in place of Kai Havertz and the reducing of the creative burden on Arsenal's £100m man only helps his chances of a goal."

Declan Rice to score anytime @ 5/1 Bet now

Dan Fitch: "Carlo Ancelotti's team were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, following their dramatic El Clasico win at the Camp Nou. There have been no such slip ups in Group C, with Madrid winning all three of their games.

They won 2-1 at Braga in the reverse fixture, leaving the Portuguese club in third place after three games (W1 D0 L2). Let's back a repeat of a bet which was successful in that match, with a Real Madrid win, Jude Bellingham to score and under 4.5 goals, priced at 11/5."

Back Real Madrid to beat Braga, Bellingham to score and under 4.5 goals @ 11/5 Bet now

