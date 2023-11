Arsenal system provides Rice platform to attack

Open Sevilla offer Saka chance to add to assist total

Group B could be all but wrapped up on Wednesday

Sevilla vs Arsenal

Wednesday November 8, 20:00

Jorginho can be key for all action Rice

Jorginho was at the centre of some of the controversy on Saturday night but against a slightly less combative midfield he'll hope to be back to what he does best, keeping the Arsenal midfield ticking over and allowing his teammate, Declan Rice, to get forward.

With Martin Odegaard still working his way back to full fitness Rice has assumed a more assertive role in Arsenal's midfield and will be looking to score the first Champions League goal of his career on Wednesday night.

Rice is averaging 1.5 shots per game in Odegaard's absence and even if the Norwegian returns to the starting lineup that will likely be in place of Kai Havertz and the reducing of the creative burden on Arsenal's £100m man only helps his chances of a goal in my view.

The England international is a massive 13/114.00 to score first and at 5/15.80 to score anytime I think both markets are well worth a look.

Declan Rice to score anytime @ 5/15.80 Bet now

Saka can attack leaky Sevilla

While Declan Rice provides an attractive option in the goalscorer markets it is the familiar face of Bukayo Saka who Sevilla boss Diego Alonso will be most worried about.

was uncharacteristically quiet in the reverse fixture, with the Gabriels (Martinelli and Jesus) benefitting from the Europa League holders' focus on Arsenal's number seven.

Sevilla have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games, against fourth division side CD Quintanar, and just three in total this term. Saka, who has already been directly involved in 11 goals in the 23/24 season, will fancy his chances against Marcos Acuna.

The combative 32-year-old is 7/42.70 to be shown a card which could well be worth a look as Arsenal look to focus their attack down his side but I am most interested in a different 7/42.70 bet, of Saka to have an assist in the match. That, added to Declan Rice anytime goal, creates a handy Bet Builder of 12/113.00.

Bukayo Saka anytime assist @ 7/42.70 Bet now

Gunners hoping French side can Lens a hand

With Arsenal heavy favourites to beat Sevilla at the Emirates a few fans might be casting an eye over to Eindhoven where PSV host Lens. A win for the French side coupled with the Gunners taking care of business would secure Mikel Arteta's side qualification to the knockout stages.

The two sides drew in France a couple of weeks ago with a couple of goals in the second half - which has been something of a theme for PSV this season.

In the last six games involving the Dutch league leaders there have been 20 goals after half time so while I'll be backing the Arsenal and Lens double I'll definitely be backing it in the Match Odds 90 market at an appealing 4/14.80, with protection against any late drama.