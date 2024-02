Kane and co. to find it tough at Lazio

Kevin Hatchard: "Bayern are saying publicly that Tuchel is in no danger of the sack [after their defeat to Leverkusen at the weekend], but everyone at the club is doubtless aware that another dreadful result in Rome will move the needle.

"Bayern are still without the injured Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies and Konrad Laimer. Neuer was a doubt before the Leverkusen game with a knee problem, but although he missed a part of training on Monday, he is expected to start in Rome.

"Given Bayern's injuries and Saturday's debacle, I can't get excited about backing the German champions to win this first leg at 1.7. What I will do though is take advantage of the fact that Harry Kane is trading at 2.04 to score at any time.

"Kane was a peripheral figure in Leverkusen, but it's worth bearing in mind he has banged in 24 goals in the league and four in the Champions League. Lazio don't have the capability to press Bayern in the same way that Leverkusen did, and I'm expecting some kind of reaction from Tuchel's side, even if it might not be enough to win the game."

James Eastham: "PSG look underrated, as we feel they're extremely well placed to take a commanding first leg lead in what should be a highly entertaining Last 16 tie. Firstly, PSG have better players all over the pitch. Put the two squads together and few, if any, Real Sociedad players would make it into the combined team.

"Secondly, Paris' team news should be good. Kylian Mbappe missed PSG's 3-1 home Ligue 1 win vs Lille at the weekend, although PSG manager Luis Enrique has confirmed the player will be fit and available to start here.

"And, thirdly, the relative form of the two sides lays bare the difference in quality. PSG have won their last three games, scoring eight times in the process."

Jack Critchley: "Plymouth are unbeaten in their last eight league games at Home Park (W5 D3), netting three goals in six of those matches"

"Plymouth are the kings of entertainment in the Championship and they were involved in yet another terrific match at the weekend. Their home ties have averaged 4.21 goals per game and as the Opta Stat highlights, they are always likely to find the back of the net here. They've notched 3+ goals in six of the last eight and with Coventry having looked a little shaky at the back recently, they are likely to fancy their chances of continuing that streak.

"The Sky Blues have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven and there have been a total of 25 goals across that period. This could be a memorable 90 minutes."

