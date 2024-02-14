Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to sparkle in battle of overachievers

Both clubs in race for Champions League

Bologna outstanding at home

Bologna v Fiorentina

Wednesday 14 February, 18:00

Live on TNT Sports 3

It ended all square in Alexandria, as our boys Smouha grabbed a late leveller to force a 1-1 draw and therefore a push. We'll swing across to Italy now, because there's an intriguing midweek clash in Serie A between Bologna and Fiorentina. Both teams continue to overachieve, and are in the mix for European qualification.

Bologna have been one of the pleasant surprises of the Italian season, and coach Thiago Motta has done so well that he's been linked with a move to replace Xavi at Barcelona this summer. Bologna have the best defensive record outside the top two, with just 22 league goals conceded in 23 games. They are only three points off the top four.

Fiorentina are only two points and two places behind Bologna, and coach Vincenzo Italiano continues to work wonders. La Viola got to the finals of the Coppa Italia and the Europa Conference League last season (they lost both), and this term they have reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and they have reached the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Fiorentina's away form in Serie A has been poor of late, with four defeats in the last six. Bologna have won nine and drawn two of their last 11 home matches in the top division, so we'll back them and the draw in the Double Chance market.

I'll also throw in Under 3.5 Goals (both of the teams' meetings this term have featured fewer than four goals, as have ten of Bologna's 12 home matches in the league), and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee to have a shot on target. The former Bayern forward has had at least one effort on target in five of his last six competitive matches. Overall he's had a shot on target in 16 of his last 25 games.

That gives us a combined price of 2.546/4 on the Bet Builder.