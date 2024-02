Attacking masterclass at St. Andrews

Wonderful Whites to win once more

Goals at both ends in West Yorkshire and Devon

Birmingham vs Blackburn Reinvigorated Rovers to attack the hosts Opta Stat: "Blackburn have lost each of their last five away league games, conceding at least three goals in each of those games; they last lost six successive such games in April 2013" John Eustace's appointment inspired Rovers to collect their first victory since December 12th and the former midfielder will be hoping that his side can take that momentum into this midweek contest with his former employers. Eustace had the Blues riding high in the Championship table before being ousted in favour of Wayne Rooney and he'll be licking his lips at the prospect of getting one over on the Blues. Rovers have been slick going forward all season and Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher, Sammie Szmodics and Ryan Hedges combined well on Saturday afternoon. Defensively, they are extremely suspect and having survived a missed penalty at Ewood Park, they are likely to be vulnerable once again. Birmingham have lost their last two matches, yet they've outshot their opponents in each of those losses. The Blues had 25 efforts against Sheffield Wednesday and need to be a little more clinical. Mowbray, also facing his former club, will have his side playing an attack-minded brand of football and fans will be hoping that Jay Stansfield and Koji Miyoshi are given a start in this one. Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS at 3/4



Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday Daka to fire the leaders to another success at the KP Opta Stat: "Leicester have won six of their last seven league games at the King Power Stadium (D1), their longest unbeaten run in league competition since December 2019 (11 games)" Leicester survived a few scares in their 2-1 victory over Watford, yet the leaders managed to come away with all three points and they will see this as a winnable fixture. The Foxes kept their maintained their momentum despite all of their January absences and with Patson Daka back in the XI, they look even deadlier going forward. The Zambian may not have been able to guide Zambia to victory in AFCON, yet he looks set to lead his current employers back into the top flight. The visitors concede far too many on the road and the Foxes aren't likely to be as profligate as Birmingham. Betfair Bet: Back Patson Daka to Score Anytime at 10/11 1.91



Norwich vs Watford Another entertaining tie at Carrow Road Opta Stat: "Watford are unbeaten in their last seven league games on the road (W4 D3); they last went on a longer run in a single Championship season in April 2015 (9 games)" Watford are one of the division's most out-of-form sides, yet they played reasonably well against Leicester at the weekend and they're currently unbeaten in their last five away ties. The Hertfordshire outfit have lost just a single away match since October 4th (vs Leicester) and they will look to take at least a point back to Vicarage Road. Norwich have been one of the most effective home sides in the division and look a far better sides with Josh Sargent fit and firing. The hosts have beaten Coventry and West Brom here and they also collected a point against Southampton. BTTS has landed in three of their last five here. Betfair Bet: Back Norwich to Win or Draw and BTTS at 1/1 2.00

Rotherham vs Hull Tight affair in South Yorkshire Opta Stat: "Rotherham have lost, and failed to score, in their last two home league games; they last lost three in a row in December 2022, a run that started with a 4-2 loss to Hull" Rotherham are cut adrift. The Millers' form coupled with Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield picking up a few points, has effectively relegated them back to the third tier, although there is still plenty of pride within this squad. Leam Richardson's side are harder to beat and they don't get opened up too easily. With just a single goal scored across their last four matches, Hull's defence may be able to take it easy. The Tigers aren't playing particularly well. Their January signings are still bedding in and injuries haven't helped, however, they're struggling for goals. They struggled to create chances against Swansea at the weekend, yet they do possess enough individual quality to potentially win this narrowly. Betfair Bet: Back Under 2.5 Goals at 8/11 1.73



Swansea vs Leeds Whites to continue their momentum Opta Stat: "Swansea have won only two of their previous 10 home league games (D3 L5), and could lose three in succession for the first time since May 2018 as a Premier League side" Daniel Farke's teams tend to gather momentum as the season progresses and the German's side are embarking upon a terrific run of form. They have conceded just a single goal in their last five and with a plethora of individual talent in the final third, they have been able to punish hesitant defending. Swansea beat Hull at the weekend with Luke Williams collecting his first maximum since being appointed at the beginning of 2024. Despite this, Swans' record against top six opposition has been fairly disappointing and another loss against a promotion-chasing outfit is highly likely. Betfair Bet: Back Leeds to Win and Over 1.5 Goals at 4/5 1.80

West Brom vs Cardiff Home specialists to prevail narrowly Opta Stat: "West Brom have won each of their last four league games at the Hawthorns, keeping a clean sheet in three of those victories" West Brom are incredibly tough to beat on their own patch and Carlos Corberan has made the Baggies exceptionally tough to break down. WBA have won seven of their last nine and although they probably don't score enough, they usually find a way to collect maximum points. They've notched 2+ goals in just four of their last 13 games here. Cardiff are actually pretty effective on the road, yet the majority of those victories have come against bottom-half opposition. Erol Bulut has asked for patience with his side, yet they are able to counter-attack effectiviely. Corberan is likely to have a plan in place to nulify their approach. Betfair Bet: Back WBA to Win and Under 3.5 Goals at 1/1 2.00



Bristol City vs Southampton Robins to frustrate free-scoring Saints Opta Stat: "Bristol City are without a win in their last three home league games (D1 L2), and could lose successive such games at Ashton Gate for the first time since Boxing Day 2022" Bristol City are awkward opposition for the majority of sides in the second tier and the Robins come off the back of a confidence-boosting win against Middlesbrough. At home, they've not been brilliant, however, each of their matches against top half opposition have either finished all-square or been decided by a single goal either way. This could be yet another tight game for Manning's men. Southampton managed to overcome Huddersfield in a hugely entertaining clash. The Saints are still unbeaten since September 23rd, although they've only actually won three of their last seven on the road. Betfair Bet: Back Southampton to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 2.11

Stoke vs QPR Hapless Potters to slip up again Opta Stat: "Since the start of November, no side in the Championship has won fewer points at home than Stoke (4 - D4 L4), with the Potters the only side without a win during that period" It's looking a bit bleak in Staffordshire. Fans have registered their displeasure in recent Stoke performances and there was a chorus of boos following their 3-1 defeat to Blackburn at the weekend. This is a big game for the hosts, yet they are potentially facing QPR at the wrong time. The visitors have found some form and deserved their point against Norwich at the weekend. Marti Cifuentes' side have been boosted by their January additions and have put together a four match unbeaten run. They've also starting goals again and have notched seven times in their last four matches. This could be bad news for the hosts. Betfair Bet: Back QPR Draw No Bet at 8/5 2.60

Preston vs Middlesbrough BTTS at Deepdale Opta Stat: "Will Keane has scored in each of his last three league games for Preston at Deepdale (5 goals in total), with both his Championship goals against Middlesbrough coming in home games for Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan" Preston are difficult to nail down. Ryan Lowe's side can be highly unpredictable, yet with the trio of Emil Riis, Will Keane and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen combining well, they will surely continue their good form in the final third. PNE have notched in each of their last five and with nine goals across their last five overall, they are likely to ask questions of Boro's back-line. Boro have been hugely disappointing at the Riverside recently and they slumped to a 2-1 on Teesside at the weekend. They've been much brighter away from home and have won three of their last four (each by a scoreline of 2-1). They've also failed to score on their travels just once since August. Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Preston vs Middlesbrough at 4/5 1.80

Huddersfield vs Sunderland Fearless Terriers to take the game to their opponents Opta Stat: "Huddersfield recorded their biggest home league win since August 2021 in their last such game against Sheffield Wednesday (4-0); the Terriers last won successive home league matches in May of last season" The sacking of Darren Moore has released the shackles at Huddersfield. The Terriers were stodgy going forward under their former boss, yet under the caretaker stewardship of John Worthington, they look far braver and this was typified by their excellent attacking performance against Southampton at the weekend. Having notched five times in their previous five outings, the West Yorkshire outfit have hit seven in the space of the last ten days and are playing with confidence. Sunderland are playing well under Mick Beale, despite the fan resistance to the former QPR boss. The Black Cats have individual talent in abundance and they should be able create chances once again. Their away games haven't been particularly high scoring this season, yet they are always worth a goal or two so it's worth taking a chance on this one being fairly open and entertaining. Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals at 21/20 2.05



Plymouth vs Coventry Yet another cracker at Home Park Opta Stat: "Plymouth are unbeaten in their last eight league games at Home Park (W5 D3), netting three goals in six of those matches" Plymouth are the kings of entertainment in the Championship and they were involved in yet another terrific match at the weekend. Their home ties have averaged 4.21 goals per game and as the Opta Stat highlights, they are always likely to find the back of the net here. They've notched 3+ goals in six of the last eight and with Coventry having looked a little shaky at the back recently, they are likely to fancy their chances of continuing that streak. The Sky Blues have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven and there have been a total of 25 goals across that period. This could be a memorable 90 minutes. Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS at 8/11 1.73



Millwall vs Ipswich Lions to take the first bite Opta Stat: "Millwall have won just two of their previous 11 home league games (D4 L5), while they've lost more points from winning positions at home than any other side in the Championship this season (14)" Millwall have a bad habit of taking the lead and dropping points and its something that Joe Edwards will be looking to address over the coming weeks. The Lions were ahead against Coventry on Sunday before eventually losing the game 2-1. The Bermondsey outfit have opened the scoring in eight of their last 11 Championship fixtures, yet they've won just three of those encounters. Ipswich have the opposite issue. They have developed a habit of giving their opponents the lead before leaving it late to try and rescue the game. They're on a poor run of form and have fallen behind in each of their last four. They've repeated that trick in eight of their last ten. Betfair Bet: Back Millwall to Score First at 13/10 2.30



