Paris-SG vs Real Sociedad Tips: Back hosts to run out thrilling winners
The hosts should be far too strong for the Spanish visitors in this eaglerly awaited Champions League Last 16 first leg at Parc des Princes, writes James Eastham...
-
Paris deservedly clear favourites
-
Hosts in tremendous form
-
Back Mbappe to find the net
PSG vs Real Sociedad
Wed, 20.00
PSG should be far too strong for Real Sociedad when the sides meet in Paris in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
PSG are 1.748/11 to win, with Real Sociedad 5.85/1 and The Draw 3.953/1. At those odds PSG look underrated, as we feel they're extremely well placed to take a commanding first leg lead in what should be a highly entertaining Last 16 tie.
Firstly, PSG have better players all over the pitch. Put the two squads together and few, if any, Real Sociedad players would make it into the combined team.
Mbappe fully fit again
Secondly, Paris' team news should be good. Kylian Mbappe missed PSG's 3-1 home Ligue 1 win vs Lille at the weekend, although PSG manager Luis Enrique has confirmed the player will be fit and available to start here.
And, thirdly, the relative form of the two sides lays bare the difference in quality. PSG have won their last three games, scoring eight times in the process.
PSG's longer-term form is sensational, too: they're W7-D1-L0 from eight games in all competitions in 2023, and unbeaten in their last 16 games (W12-D4-L0) in all competitions, a run stretching back three months.
In contrast, Real Sociedad have failed to win any of their last four games (W0-D3-L1) in all competitions, and didn't even manage to score in three of those games. Since the turn of the year their record is a mediocre W4-D4-L2.
The question is: how to make PSG pay? They're worth backing as a straight selection in the Match Odds market at 1.748/11. If, like us, you'd like slightly larger odds on PSG, support the hosts on the Asian Handicap.
With our selection, you'll make a small profit if PSG win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals.
In the Goalscorer markets, it's impossible to look past Kylian Mbappe. The France international has been in outstanding form all season and is the player to follow.
The 25-year-old sat out PSG's 3-1 win over Lille last weekend as a precaution after picking up a minor injury in the side's previous game against Brest, in the Coupe de France. It's almost certain he'll return to the starting line-up here, however.
Mbappe has scored 20 goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season at a rate of a goal every 80 minutes. Added to that, he's netted three goals in six Champions League appearances at a rate of a goal every 180 minutes.
Mbappe is 10/111.91 in the Anytime Goalscorer market. Given he's found the net in 16 of the 25 (64 per cent) Ligue 1 and Champions League games that he's featured in this season combined, those odds look worth taking.
And why not try this Bet Builder?
James' 2023-24 Champs Lge P/L
Staked: 4pts
Returned: +3.2pts
P/L: -0.8pts
