Spurs odds-on to finish top four in 2023/24

Villa drifting but still shorter than Man Utd

Can Ten Hag's men continue winning streak?

Tottenham are 1.664/6 to finish in the Premier League top four after their dramatic 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Brennan Johnson struck in the sixth minute of added time to give the north London side a crucial victory on a weekend when the race for Champions League places hotted up.

Spurs are a point ahead of fifth-placed Aston Villa who are out to 3.412/5 after their 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Are Villa losing form at the wrong time?

Unai Emery's team have been in sparkling form for most of the season but they have taken just seven points from the past available 18 and may be losing momentum at just the wrong time.

They are involved in the Europa Conference League which could have consequences for their Premier League campaign as it means they must play Thursday and Sunday on some weeks.

If Villa's performances are dropping off at the wrong time the opposite may be true of Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's men won their fourth consecutive match (although one of those was against League Two Newport) for the first time this season on Sunday.

The Red Devils have been unpredictable at best, choatic at worst, for much of 2023/24 but they have found a winning groove in the past fortnight.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his sixth goal in seven matches to put United ahead at Villa Park.

The hosts levelled but Scott McTominay came off the bench to score the winner in the 86th minute.

Man Utd still over 5/1 6.00 for top four finish

Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbatov said last week that he believed United could challenge for a top four finish.

Betfair Exchange punters are being more circumspect and have Ten Hag's team as outsiders at 6.25/1.

That makes sense as they are still six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham. United are out of Europe and have only the FA Cup to distract them from the race for fourth.

Spurs, meanwhile, are out of the FA Cup and were not in Europe this season so Ange Postecoglou will have them focused on the battle for the top four.

Manchester City 1.031/33, Arsenal 1.041/25 and Liverpool 1.051/20 are likely to take up the top three spots while the three teams behind them - Tottenham, Villa and United - compete for that final coveted place.

