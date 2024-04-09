Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League Bet Builders up to 9/1 plus Championship best bet

Atleti backed in 11/8 Bet Builder

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund Champions League Tips and Predictions

Mark O'Haire: "It's difficult to dismiss Atletico Madrid's home record this season, or their historic record under Diego Simeone in home Champions League knockout ties, and the price on Los Colchoneros is perfectly palatable on the nose. However, we can bolster the odds on offer to [11/8] by backing Atletico to win and Under 3.5 Goals in Wednesday night's contest.

"An enormous 70% of first leg knockout Champions League matches have featured fewer than three goals since the away goals rule was abolished with only two of those tussles across the past three campaigns producing four strikes or more.

"Dortmund have displayed a penchant for substance over style and have proven to be a functional outfit in away matches that matter under Edin Terzic. The Germans have pace and trickery in transitions but look unlikely to go for the jugular from the off, giving furth credence to a relatively low-scoring first fixture in Madrid."

Alex Boyes: "In games played at the Vicente Calderón and the Cívitas Metropolitano, Atlético de Madrid have never lost in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League under Diego Simeone (P16 W10 D6).

"They've only conceded four goals across those 16 matches, keeping 12 clean sheets in the process. However, based on the quality of shots on target faced, Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel is the goalkeeper who has prevented the most goals in the UEFA Champions League this season (+4.9; 4 goals conceded from 8.9 expected goals on target)."

PSG v Barcelona Champions League Tips and Predictions

Tom Victor: "While the infamous 2017 remontada ended well for Barcelona, it began with one of their heaviest ever away defeats in the Champions League. The only other previous instances came at the semi-final stage, with Liverpool mounting a comeback of their own in 2019 and Bayern winning 4-0 at the Allianz Arena in 2013 to set up a 7-0 aggregate victory.

"Barcelona have only progressed beyond the quarter-finals in one of their last five attempts. That came in 2019 against Manchester United, but was followed by a painful defeat to Liverpool in the semis.

"We have our eye on the Bet Builder market for this game, with Barcelona's stingy defence coming up against the goal threat of Mbappé, the competition's joint-highest scorer. PSG to win to nil and Mbappé to score at any time can be backed at a little over 9/2."

Alex Boyes: "Barcelona's Ilkay Gündogan has made more passes breaking the opposition's defensive line than any other player in the UEFA Champions League this season (19). The German midfielder has also made three assists in the competition in 2023-24, with Jordi Alba in 2018-19 (5) the last Barcelona player to make more in a single campaign."

Andy Robson: "Barca's Frenkie de Jong committed three fouls in his last two Champions League runouts combined, while his tackle count across those appearances was also on the high side (five).

"The Dutchman will have to stick his boot in where it counts on Wednesday and like his counterpart Zaire Emery, de Jong is an excellent contender in the 1+ fouls stakes.

"Elsewhere, backing PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to make three or more saves could be a smart move. With the Parisians not always secure at the back, the Italian stopper has been a little over-worked at times this season, and has been called into action at least four times in five of his last seven appearances in the Champions League."

EFL Championship Tips and Predictions

Jack Critchley: "Blackburn Rovers are looking to complete a league double over Bristol City for the first time since 2019-20 having won the reverse fixture this season 2-1.

"Bristol City are ending the season fairly strongly and they are unbeaten in four of their last five. They've also kept clean sheets in each of those games and are proving difficult to beat. Each of their last four matches here at Ashton Gate have ended 1-0 either way and there is unlikely to be much between these two outfits.

"Blackburn are slowly edging their way to safety and they are unbeaten in five of their last six. Their only defeat during that period came against Ipswich and they probably should have taken something from that tie. John Eustace finally appears to be getting his ideas across and with slightly more motivation than their hosts, they may just edge this."

