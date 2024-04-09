Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 9/1 Champions League multiple on Wednesday

Griezmann key to Atleti v Dortmund tips

There are two more mouth-watering Champions League quarter-finals to look forward to on Wednesday evening with Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund and PSG v Barcelona both intriguing ties.

Dortmund will be aiming to become the first team ever to beat Atletico in a Champions League knockout fixture in Spain, while in Paris, familiar foes PSG and Barcelona face off in a star-studded contest.

Both fixtures are oozing with profit-winning potential and to that end, we've picked out selections for a cross-match bet builder.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Tip: Nahuel Molina to commit 1+ fouls and Antoine Griezmann to score or assist

Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund are built for counter-attacking and much of their thrust during transitional phases comes from the flanks, where the German outfit has pace to burn.

Atletico Madrid wingback Nahuel Molina is likely to face some awkward situations when Dortmund break quickly and the Argentinian defender, who has a cynical side to his game, looks like a contender in the 1+ fouls bracket.

The 26-year-old has fouled at least once in eight of his last 10 domestic appearances and in four of his last six in the Champions League. Molina is available at generous odds to give away at least one free kick again on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, evergreen forward Antoine Griezmann can be backed to provide a match-changing moment for the hosts. The 33-year-old is the joint-leading scorer in this season's Champions League with six goals and the French star is closing in on 30 goals contributions in all competitions for Los Colchoneros overall.

Griezmann has a knack for sparking into life in the biggest games, as evidenced by his man-of-the-match performance in the second leg of Atletico's last 16 triumph over Inter Milan. Griezmann scored on that occasion and he has the ability to be just as impactful against Dortmund.

Leg 2 - PSG v Barcelona

Tip: Back Warren Zaire Emery to commit 1+ fouls, Frenkie de Jong to commit 1+ fouls, Gianluigi Donnarumma to make 3+ saves

Warren Zaire Emery will be one of several wonderkids eager to make an impression in PSG's high-profile clash with Barcelona in Paris and the talented teenager has been playing with enough throttle in the Champions League to make his mark.

The 18-year-old's more technical skills write the headlines, though Zaire Emery rarely shies away from a tackle. The midfielder has committed at least one foul in six of his seven Champions League fixtures this season and at least two in four of the same games.

The battle for midfield supremacy could in fact, produce fouls in both directions. Barca's Frenkie de Jong committed three fouls in his last two Champions League runouts combined, while his tackle count across those appearances was also on the high side (five).

The Dutchman will have to stick his boot in where it counts on Wednesday and like his counterpart Zaire Emery, de Jong is an excellent contender in the 1+ fouls stakes.

Elsewhere, backing PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to make three or more saves could be a smart move. With the Parisians not always secure at the back, the Italian stopper has been a little over-worked at times this season, and has been called into action at least four times in five of his last seven appearances in the Champions League.

Barcelona have enough class in the final third to manufacture opportunities in Paris and Donnarumma's reflexes are likely to be tested again.

