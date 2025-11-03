Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and Championship

Arsenal look irresistible in Prague

Kane and co backed to get a result in Paris

Champions League tips and predictions

Paul Higham: "Slavia have kept five straight clean sheets and have scored 2+ goals in 11 of their last 12 home games so you may expect a decent challenge for Arsenal - but there are levels and in the Champions League the Czechs are winless in 14 and have failed to score in two of three this season.

"The Gunners are probably the most solid team in Europe, and they won't have to work too hard for chances with Slavia second in xG against in the competition. Arsenal are 1/4 and even the handicap results are short priced, especially since Mikel Arteta's men could cruise through this, so a win to nil at just odds-on looks the bet."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal win to nil SBK 10/11

20:00 - Liverpool v Real Madrid: Back Salah and Mbappe in 8-1 bet builder

Opta: "Kylian Mbappe typically thrives in UCL away matches. Of the 10 players with 50+ goals in competition history, Mbappe has the highest percentage scored on the road (53% - 32/60). The France star netted a hat-trick in his previous away game in the competition (v Kairat on MD2), and now has the joint-most away hat-tricks of any player (three - level with Filippo Inzaghi).

"The former Paris Saint-Germain star has scored 13 goals in 11 LaLiga games in 2025/26; only Cristiano Ronaldo (twice) had previously scored 13+ goals in his first 11 matches of a top-flight season for Madrid in the 21st-century.

"So Mbappe is in remarkable form, and is 4/1 to be the first goalscorer and 1/1 to net any time, while it is 5/1 for the 26-year-old to score at least twice. An Mbappe hat-trick or more can be backed at 22/1."

Back Liverpool GK 4+ saves, Salah 2+ SOTs and Mbappe score or assist SBK 8/1

"Copenhagen have never won away to an English opponent in Europe, losing in seven of their nine attempts (D2). Indeed, they've lost each of the last five in a row, with four of those coming since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Copenhagen have conceded two or more goals in each of their last five UEFA Champions League matches, shipping 14 in total (D1 L4). They've only won one of 19 games in the competition when shipping 2+ goals (D2 L16), a 4-3 win over Man Utd in November 2023."

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham -1 to Win SBK 10/11

Kevin Hatchard: "Given the attacking firepower of these sides, the market is expecting a boatload of goals, but I'm not entirely convinced. The PSG attack has been weakened by injuries, and on the Bayern side of things I think Kompany is trying to be a bit less gung-ho in these big matches.

"When the teams met in the summer's Club World Cup quarter-finals, PSG were 2-0 winners in a tight game. Both of these teams like to dominate the ball, and there'll be a healthy dose of mutual respect.

"I'll go for a 17/10 double here on the Betfair Sportsbook by combining Bayern/Draw Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals. The addition of German international centre-back Jonathan Tah seems to have made Bayern a bit more secure, and given their sky-high confidence I think they can avoid defeat. This combination gets 0-0 and 1-1 draws on our side, as well as 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 wins for Bayern."

Recommended Bet Back Bayern/Draw and Under 3.5 Goals @ SBK 17/10

Paul Higham: "Winless Juventus have just two points to Sporting's six but there's been a big difference in fixtures with the Italians facing Real Madrid and Villarreal away and Dortmund at home while the Portuguese have beaten Marseille and Almaty and lost their previous trip to Italy at Napoli.

"So Juve are slight odds on at 19/20 and good value for that especially as new boss Luciano Spalletti should give them a boost. Sporting have won five in a row and lost just once away from home in 18, but that was the trip to Naples and against sides from Europe's top five leagues they've won just once in 24 away games in this competition."

Recommended Bet Back Juventus to win SBK 10/11

Championship tips and predictions

19:45 - Leicester vs Middlesbrough: Boro to bounce back Leicester produced yet another underwhelming display at the weekend as they sank to a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn. The Foxes managed 12 efforts, but only one on target. Marti Cifuentes is feeling the pressure following three consecutive defeats in which they've managed just a single goal. Furthermore, the Foxes have netted just seven times in eight games and are struggling to find their fluency. The home fans haven't witnessed a home victory since the end of August, and they are starting to get restless. They need a performance here, yet their style may actually play into Middlesbrough's hands. Middlesbrough were picked off by Watford and struggled to get going throughout the 90 minutes. The Teessiders struggled down the flanks and must improve, although they may find Leicester's powderpuff attack far more accommodating. Leicester typically averages 61% possession, so in theory, Middlesbrough should thrive here. Boro haven't been at their best on the road recently, but should have enough to take at least a point back to the north east of England. Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough Draw No Bet SBK 5/4

