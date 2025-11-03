Tottenham v Copenhagen: Three stats-based bets including 12/5 Porro punt
Tottenham are desperate to improve their home form and they have a great opportunity to do excatly that when they host Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Here are three stats-based bets to consider for the match...
-
Spurs can take advantage of leaky Copenhagen
-
Forward pushing Porro fancied to make an impact
-
Veteran Danish midfielder likes to get stuck in
-
Tottenham v Copenhagen
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports
Spurs looking to get their home form back on track
Tottenham's home form has become a massive cause for concern but in the Champions League they're one win from one in front of their own fans without conceding a goal, and with a Copenhagen side that concedes regularly up next, Thomas Frank's men have a massive chance to get their home form back on track.
Spurs are unbeaten in three games in this season's Champions League (W1, D2) and a win on Tuesday night will propel them up the table, while for Copenhagen it already looks like they're in a battle not to be eliminated after the league phase.
The Danish side have taken just a single point from their opening three games, they conceded four at home to Bayern Munich last time, and in their only away game in the league phase they lost 2-0 to minnows Qarabag. Spurs won't get a better opportunity than this to build some confidence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bet #1 - Easy night for Frank's men
The Stat
Copenhagen have never won away to an English opponent in Europe, losing in seven of their nine attempts (D2). Indeed, they've lost each of the last five in a row, with four of those coming since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Copenhagen have conceded two or more goals in each of their last five UEFA Champions League matches, shipping 14 in total (D1 L4). They've only won one of 19 games in the competition when shipping 2+ goals (D2 L16), a 4-3 win over Man Utd in November 2023.
The Bet
Bet #2 - Porro can make an impact
The Stat
Pedro Porro has made 28 line-breaking passes across his three UEFA Champions League games this season, at least 10 more than any other Tottenham Hotspur player. The Spaniard also has the joint-most chances created for the London side in the competitions this term (4), level with attacker Mohammed Kudus.
The Bet
Bet #3 - Strong tackling Lerager could be cautioned
The Stat
Only one player has made more tackles in the UEFA Champions League this season than Lukas Lerager (13) - he's made 2+ tackles in nine of his last 10 appearances in the competition.
The Bet
Now read more Champions League tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
