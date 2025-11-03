UEFA Champions League

Tottenham v Copenhagen: Three stats-based bets including 12/5 Porro punt

Tottenham v Copenhagen tips
Tottenham host Copenhagen on Tuesday night

Tottenham are desperate to improve their home form and they have a great opportunity to do excatly that when they host Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Here are three stats-based bets to consider for the match...

  • Spurs can take advantage of leaky Copenhagen

  • Forward pushing Porro fancied to make an impact

  • Veteran Danish midfielder likes to get stuck in

  • Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Tottenham v Copenhagen
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports

Spurs looking to get their home form back on track

Tottenham's home form has become a massive cause for concern but in the Champions League they're one win from one in front of their own fans without conceding a goal, and with a Copenhagen side that concedes regularly up next, Thomas Frank's men have a massive chance to get their home form back on track.

Spurs are unbeaten in three games in this season's Champions League (W1, D2) and a win on Tuesday night will propel them up the table, while for Copenhagen it already looks like they're in a battle not to be eliminated after the league phase. 

The Danish side have taken just a single point from their opening three games, they conceded four at home to Bayern Munich last time, and in their only away game in the league phase they lost 2-0 to minnows Qarabag. Spurs won't get a better opportunity than this to build some confidence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bet #1 - Easy night for Frank's men

The Stat

Copenhagen have never won away to an English opponent in Europe, losing in seven of their nine attempts (D2). Indeed, they've lost each of the last five in a row, with four of those coming since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Copenhagen have conceded two or more goals in each of their last five UEFA Champions League matches, shipping 14 in total (D1 L4). They've only won one of 19 games in the competition when shipping 2+ goals (D2 L16), a 4-3 win over Man Utd in November 2023.

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Tottenham -1 to Win

SBK10/11

Bet #2 - Porro can make an impact

The Stat

Pedro Porro has made 28 line-breaking passes across his three UEFA Champions League games this season, at least 10 more than any other Tottenham Hotspur player. The Spaniard also has the joint-most chances created for the London side in the competitions this term (4), level with attacker Mohammed Kudus.

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Pedro Porro Anytime Assist

SBK?/1

Bet #3 - Strong tackling Lerager could be cautioned

The Stat

Only one player has made more tackles in the UEFA Champions League this season than Lukas Lerager (13) - he's made 2+ tackles in nine of his last 10 appearances in the competition.

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Lukas Lerager to be carded

SBK5/2

Now read more Champions League tips and previews here.

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Mike Norman avatar

Mike Norman

Sport fanatic with a particular love of football, golf, snooker and horse-racing

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Sunderland v Everton: Back 7/4 Toffees to burst Black Cats' bubble

  • Mike Norman
Sunderland v Everton Tips
Manager Specials

Next Wolves Manager: Betting suspended on next Wolves manager with O'Neil strong favourite

  • Editor
Next Wolves Manager Betting
EFL Championship

Midweek Championship Tips: Rovers look overpriced at Ashton Gate

  • Jack Critchley
Predictions and tips for the full midweek fixture list in the Championship

Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues

Sassuolo vs Genoa
View predictions

Lazio vs Cagliari
View predictions

Def y Justicia vs Huracán
View predictions

Platense vs Sarmiento
View predictions

Oviedo vs Osasuna
View predictions

Sunderland vs Everton
View predictions

Córdoba SdE vs Racing
View predictions

Banfield vs Lanús
View predictions

Belgrano vs Tigre
View predictions

Sounders vs Minnesota
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Tips & Predictions

    Sunderland v Everton: Back 7/4 Toffees to burst Black Cats' bubble

  2. Football Tips & Predictions

    Midweek Championship Tips: Rovers look overpriced at Ashton Gate

  3. Football Tips & Predictions

    Opta Predicts Liverpool v Real Madrid: Back Salah and Mbappe in 8-1 bet builder

  4. Football Tips & Predictions

    Tuesday's Champions League Tips: Back Paris stalemate, Juve win and 2/1 Real at Anfield

  5. Football Tips & Predictions

    Jones Knows Notebook: Newcastle are average away from home - it's becoming a problem

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

West Ham's woes to continue against Newcastle

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Tottenham v Chelsea & Matchday 10 Preview

  • Mike Norman