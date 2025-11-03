Tottenham v Copenhagen: Three stats-based bets including 12/5 Porro punt

Spurs can take advantage of leaky Copenhagen

Forward pushing Porro fancied to make an impact

Veteran Danish midfielder likes to get stuck in

Tottenham v Copenhagen

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Spurs looking to get their home form back on track

Tottenham's home form has become a massive cause for concern but in the Champions League they're one win from one in front of their own fans without conceding a goal, and with a Copenhagen side that concedes regularly up next, Thomas Frank's men have a massive chance to get their home form back on track.

Spurs are unbeaten in three games in this season's Champions League (W1, D2) and a win on Tuesday night will propel them up the table, while for Copenhagen it already looks like they're in a battle not to be eliminated after the league phase.

The Danish side have taken just a single point from their opening three games, they conceded four at home to Bayern Munich last time, and in their only away game in the league phase they lost 2-0 to minnows Qarabag. Spurs won't get a better opportunity than this to build some confidence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Stat

Copenhagen have never won away to an English opponent in Europe, losing in seven of their nine attempts (D2). Indeed, they've lost each of the last five in a row, with four of those coming since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Copenhagen have conceded two or more goals in each of their last five UEFA Champions League matches, shipping 14 in total (D1 L4). They've only won one of 19 games in the competition when shipping 2+ goals (D2 L16), a 4-3 win over Man Utd in November 2023.

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham -1 to Win SBK 10/11

The Stat

Pedro Porro has made 28 line-breaking passes across his three UEFA Champions League games this season, at least 10 more than any other Tottenham Hotspur player. The Spaniard also has the joint-most chances created for the London side in the competitions this term (4), level with attacker Mohammed Kudus.

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Pedro Porro Anytime Assist SBK ?/1

The Stat

Only one player has made more tackles in the UEFA Champions League this season than Lukas Lerager (13) - he's made 2+ tackles in nine of his last 10 appearances in the competition.

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Lukas Lerager to be carded SBK 5/2

