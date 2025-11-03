Tuesday's Champions League Tips: Back Paris stalemate, Juve win and 2/1 Real at Anfield

17:45 kick-off

Incredibly, all three of Frankfurt's Champions League games have ended 5-1 this season, with one win and two defeats for the German side, while Napoli's 6-2 hammering at PSV last week suggests there's more goals to be had here.

The Italians have conceded just once in three games since PSV, but in Europe their last four home games have seen both teams score - as have Frankfurt's last six aways, and although you have to fancy the hosts, this Bundesliga side just keep attacking regardless.

Scott McTominay to score anytime at 17/102.70 is the next best after scoring three goals in six UCL games, but for a match bet go with the Italians and goals.

17:45 kick-off

Slavia have kept five straight clean sheets and have scored 2+ goals in 11 of their last 12 home games so you may expect a decent challenge for Arsenal - but there are levels and in the Champions League the Czechs are winless in 14 and have failed to score in two of three this season.

The Gunners are probably the most solid team in Europe, and they won't have to work too hard for chances with Slavia second in xG against in the competition.

Arsenal are 1/41.25 and even the handicap results are short priced, especially since Mikel Arteta's men could cruise through this, so a win to nil at just odds-on looks the bet.

20:00 kick-off

Expect a response from 1/41.25 Atletico after getting turned over at Arsenal last time out, but Union, who won 3-1 at PSV, may get some joy as Diego Simeone's side haven't been as solid as we expected, with seven of their last eight home UCL games seeing both teams score.

Goals have been flowing for both sides, with all six of their matches in the competition seeing over 3.5 goals, so why not back that run to continue.

20:00 kick-off

No wins for either of these but some decent performances as both drew with Spurs, while Monaco also held Man City. Both really need three points in the Arctic Circle, with the visitors 17/102.70 favourites.

The hosts can't stop leaking goals, letting in two or more in their last six games in Europe, while Monaco have had problems taking chances and have pretty troublesome injuries. Sadly for both of them this looks like another draw to me.

20:00 kick-off

Winless Juventus have just two points to Sporting's six but there's been a big difference in fixtures with the Italians facing Real Madrid and Villarreal away and Dortmund at home while the Portuguese have beaten Marseille and Almaty and lost their previous trip to Italy at Napoli.

So Juve are slight odds on at 19/201.95 and good value for that especially as new boss Luciano Spalletti should give them a boost. Sporting have won five in a row and lost just once away from home in 18, but that was the trip to Naples and against sides from Europe's top five leagues they've won just once in 24 away games in this competition.

20:00 kick-off

Liverpool badly needed that win over Aston Villa at the weekend but this is a different kettle of fish altogether with a flying Real Madrid visiting Anfield after 13 wins from 14 including going three for three in the Champions League. The market can't split them at 31/202.55 each but the returning Xabi Alonso and Trent Alexander-Arnold have to be favourites going on how much the Reds have struggled of late.

Some stats are behind Arne Slot's side though as they've won 15 Champions League group games in a row at home, scoring twice at least in the last 14, and even in their struggles they've still carried a goal threat. Using the power of Anfield to get something similar to their 3-2 win over Atletico earlier in the season seems their best hope.

And although all eyes will be on Trent's return, it's Liverpool's old nemesis Vinicius Junior who could do the damage. He's 1/12.00 for a goal or assist which is usually the norm when he faces the Reds, having combined for seven (five goals and two assists) in his five games against the Reds.

20:00 kick-off

Olympiakos have just one point and one goal from their three games so far while PSV have had a bit of everything - a shock home loss to Union SG, a creditable draw at Leverkusen and a surprise 6-2 hammering of Napoli in the last round.

So with PSV full of goals I like the visitors here at 13/82.63 but I like adding Ismael Saibari to score even more. He's 7/24.50 anytime scorer but in scintillating form with 10 goals in eight games, including the last two UCL outings.

20:00 kick-off

Bayern put their 15-game winning start to the season on the line in a great test of their Champions League credentials in Paris - with PSG the last team to beat them in a game of any kind at the Club World Cup. The hosts are 7/52.40 with Bayern 13/82.63.

There's really nothing between these two European giants, who are the top two in the standings with identical +10 goal differences and PSG scoring just one more than the Germans (13-12) - leading to both teams to score being just 1/31.33 and a shootout expected.

I think this could be a bit more cautious though. Yes, Bayern have bageed 3+ goals in seven straight aways but neither side will want to give anything away in what looks like a rehearsal for a big knockout game later down the line. The draw at 29/103.90 makes the most appeal.

20:00 kick-off

Thomas Frank got a frosty reaction from the Spurs fans, and some players, after an abject display against Chelsea, so he needs a big bounceback as 1/31.33 favourites against FC Copenhagen.

Spurs are unbeaten but have also been unimpressive so far with back-to-back draws at Bodo/Glimt and Monaco following a tight 1-0 home win over Villarreal, but Copenhagen are winless and lost their first away game at Qarabag so really should be there for the taking.

Those signs of player unrest with Frank are a worry so there could be some vulnerability in Spurs, and Copenhagen did score twice against Leverkusen and Dortmund, albeit at home. If the Danes can muster some of that attacking intent on the road, they could find a gap or two even though the hosts shouldn't have too many issues getting the win.