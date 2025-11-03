Premier League Odds: Liverpool back into 5/1 for title after ending losing streak

Arsenal remain 2/5 1.40 for title and Man City stay second favs

Liverpool into 5/1 6.00 after ending losing streak

Spurs and Man United drift in Top 4 Finish market

Wolves lose again with manager Vitor Pereira paying the price

Matchday 10 Results

Brighton 3-0 Leeds

Burnley 0-2 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 2-0 Brentford

Fulham 3-0 Wolves

Nottm Forest 2-2 Man United

Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

West Ham 3-1 Newcastle

Man City 3-1 Bournemouth

Latest Standings

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Arsenal 10 8 1 1 18 3 25 0 0 0 2 Man City 10 6 1 3 20 8 19 0 0 0 3 Liverpool 10 6 0 4 18 14 18 0 0 0 4 Bournemouth 10 5 3 2 17 14 18 0 0 0 5 Spurs 10 5 2 3 17 8 17 0 0 0 6 Chelsea 10 5 2 3 18 11 17 0 0 0 7 Sunderland 9 5 2 2 11 7 17 0 0 0 8 Man Utd 10 5 2 3 17 16 17 0 0 0 9 Crystal Palace 10 4 4 2 14 9 16 0 0 0 10 Brighton 10 4 3 3 17 15 15 0 0 0 11 Aston Villa 10 4 3 3 9 10 15 0 0 0 12 Brentford 10 4 1 5 14 16 13 0 0 0 13 Newcastle 10 3 3 4 10 11 12 0 0 0 14 Fulham 10 3 2 5 12 14 11 0 0 0 15 Everton 9 3 2 4 9 12 11 0 0 0 16 Leeds 10 3 2 5 9 17 11 0 0 0 17 Burnley 10 3 1 6 12 19 10 0 0 0 18 West Ham 10 2 1 7 10 21 7 0 0 0 19 Nottm Forest 10 1 3 6 7 19 6 0 0 0 20 Wolves 10 0 2 8 7 22 2 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

It looks like there's no stopping Arsenal at the moment after the Gunners recorded a routine 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday. The Betfair traders fully expected Mikel Arteta's men to win and as such they've left their odds to win the Premier League title unchanged at 2/51.40.

Manchester City's price also remains unchanged and they can be backed at 9/25.50 following their 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday, but Liverpool have shortened from 7/18.00 to 5/16.00 after breaking their losing streak with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The only other teams trading at less than 125/1126.00 in the market are Chelsea and Manchester United, both of who can be backed at 33/134.00.

The Blues recorded a fully-deserved 1-0 win at Tottenham in Saturday's tea-time kick-off and shortened in the market from 40/141.00 to win the title, while the Red Devils could manage only a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest which saw their odds drift out from 25/126.00.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Arsenal 2/5 1.40 9/4 3.25 5/2 3.50 2/5 1.40 Man City 9/2 5.50 7/2 4.50 8/1 9.00 11/4 3.75 Liverpool 5/1 6.00 7/4 2.75 7/1 8.00 10/11 1.91 Man United 33/1 34.00 20/1 21.00 66/1 67.00 20/1 21.00 Chelsea 33/1 34.00 15/2 8.50 40/1 41.00 15/2 8.50

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Following their respective wins Man City and Liverpool have shortened to long odds-on to record a Top 4 Finish this season, while Chelsea's win at Spurs saw their odds cut from 6/42.50 to 5/42.25.

Below the trio of clubs mentioned, all five teams in the market drifted slightly after they all failed to win in Matchday 10. In fact, of the five only Manchester United secured a point with Newcastle losing 3-1 at West Ham on Sunday to go along with the defeats for Bournemouth, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Man City 1/11 1.09 2/11 1.18 2/5 1.40 1/11 1.09 Liverpool 1/10 1.10 1/16 1.06 2/9 1.22 1/33 1.03 Chelsea 5/4 2.25 8/15 1.53 6/4 2.50 8/15 1.53 Man United 9/4 3.25 3/1 4.00 5/1 6.00 15/8 2.88 Newcastle 9/2 5.50 3/1 4.00 11/2 6.50 3/1 4.00 Bournemouth 11/2 6.50 33/1 34.00 33/1 34.00 5/1 6.00 Tottenham 6/1 7.00 5/1 6.00 6/1 7.00 5/2 3.50 Aston Villa 9/1 10.00 4/1 5.00 16/1 17.00 4/1 5.00

Similar to the Top 4 Finish market Chelsea shortened from 4/91.44 to 4/111.36 to record a Top 6 Finish after picking up three points at Spurs, while Brighton's 3-0 win over Leeds saw them shorten to 9/43.25.

But it was drifts in the market for all the other teams listed below after a poor weekend set of results for the majority of teams chasing top four/six finishing positions.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Chelsea 4/11 1.36 1/9 1.11 4/9 1.44 1/9 1.11 Man United 7/10 1.70 4/5 1.80 6/4 2.50 7/10 1.70 Newcastle 6/4 2.50 10/11 1.91 6/4 2.50 10/11 1.91 Bournemouth 7/4 2.75 9/1 10.00 9/1 10.00 13/8 2.63 Tottenham 9/4 3.25 13/8 2.63 9/4 3.25 1/1 2.00 Brighton 9/4 3.25 9/2 5.50 5/1 6.00 2/1 3.00 Aston Villa 3/1 4.00 5/4 2.25 6/1 7.00 5/4 2.25 Crystal Palace 3/1 4.00 17/2 9.50 17/2 9.50 9/4 3.25

It was another dreadful weekend for Wolves who lost heavily at Fulham, while the team immediately above them, West Ham, recorded an excellent 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Wolves are now 1/101.10 in the Relegation market, though their fortunes could be changed by the appointment of a new manager after Vitor Pereira was sacked on Sunday.

The victory for West Ham saw their odds drift from 1/31.33 to 8/151.53, with Burnley - who suffered an expected loss at home to Arsenal - now clear second favourites in the market at 4/91.44.

Despite securing a point against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest's odds were clipped slightly and they are now 2/13.00 to go down.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Wolves 1/10 1.10 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 1/10 1.10 West Ham 8/15 1.53 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 1/3 1.33 Burnley 4/9 1.44 1/4 1.25 1/2 1.50 2/9 1.22 Nottm Forest 2/1 3.00 8/1 9.00 8/1 9.00 2/1 3.00 Leeds 11/4 3.75 11/10 2.11 3/1 4.00 11/10 2.11 Sunderland 5/1 6.00 7/20 1.35 5/1 6.00 7/20 1.35 Fulham 7/1 8.00 7/1 8.00 12/1 13.00 5/1 6.00

Is it all over bar the shouting? Erling Haaland scored another brace on Sunday to move him well clear in the top goalscorer charts and he's now just 1/101.10 to be crowned the Premier League's Top Goalscorer for the third time in four seasons.

Although Viktor Gyokeres and Mo Salah scored a goal each on Saturday, it's not looking like only a lengthy injury absence can stop Haaland from running away with the Golden Boot.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Haaland (13) 1/10 1.10 6/4 2.50 6/4 2.50 1/10 1.10 Gyokeres (4) 17/1 18.00 6/1 7.00 18/1 19.00 6/1 7.00 Salah (4) 22/1 23.00 13/2 7.50 22/1 23.00 11/2 6.50 Semenyo (6) 25/1 26.00 150/1 151.00 150/1 151.00 17/1 18.00 Thiago (6) 40/1 41.00 150/1 151.00 150/1 151.00 25/1 26.00 Mbuemo (4) 50/1 51.00 80/1 81.00 125/1 126.00 33/1 34.00 Ekitike (3) 40/1 41.00 17/1 18.00 40/1 41.00 14/1 15.00 Woltemade (4) 60/1 61.00 N/A 66/1 67.00 35/1 36.00 Isak (0) 60/1 61.00 6/1 7.00 60/1 61.00 6/1 7.00 Sesko (2) 100/1 101.00 25/1 26.00 100/1 101.00 25/1 26.00

