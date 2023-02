Liverpool 2.3611/8 v Real Madrid 3.211/5, the Draw 3.711/4

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Mark O'Haire says: "Liverpool are winless in their last six matches against Real Madrid (W0-D1-L5); their longest ever run without a victory against an opponent in the European Cup or Champions League.

"The Reds have failed to even score in their most recent two home tussles with the Spanish giants, drawing 0-0 here in April 2021 and losing 3-0 as hosts here back in October 2014.

"Despite Liverpool's 2.36 obvious issues this season, the Reds have remained obdurate opposition at Anfield, suffering a solitary Premier League reverse on home soil (W7-D3-L1) and boasting a W3-D0-L0 record in the Champions League group phase.

"With key players and confidence returning, the Merseysiders will fancy their chances on Tuesday night.

"Real Madrid 3.20 have only won one of their most recent seven away games against English sides in the Champions League (W1-D2-L4), with that victory coming against Chelsea in April 2022."

Frankfurt 3.3512/5 v Napoli 2.3411/8, the Draw 3.55

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Kevin Hatchard says: "Eintracht Frankfurt is another traditional club enjoying a golden spell. The Eagles won the DFB Pokal in 2018, and remarkably won the Europa League last term.

"Coach Oliver Glasner has already written his name into club folklore, and he has delivered success in Frankfurt's first ever group stage campaign in the Champions League era. In this season's Bundesliga, Frankfurt are still in the title mix, as they are just five points behind leaders Bayern with 13 games to go.

"While Napoli have had attacking stars like Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, Frankfurt have been lit up by French international Randal Kolo Muani, who has scored 10 Bundesliga goals and made ten more.

"Daichi Kamada, Mario Götze and Jesper Lindstrom have all played excellent supporting roles. Djibril Sow provides energy in midfield, and Kevin Trapp is an excellent goalkeeper. With so much attacking quality on show, I fancy Over 2.5 Goals here at 1.89."

Millwall 3.211/5 v Burnley 2.68/5, the Draw 3.39/4

19:45

Jack Critchley says: "Millwall climbed back into the top six with a victory over high-flying Sheffield United at the weekend and Gary Rowett's men face yet another promotion contender on Tuesday.

"The Lions have been beaten just twice at this venue all season and have collected 16 points from a possible 18 when hosting top-half sides here.

"Although Billy Mitchell's ankle injury is a significant blow to their play-off ambitions, they're still likely to make it tough for the visitors and will be typically tough to break down.

"Ashley Barnes' penalty snatched all three points at Kenilworth Road, although the Clarets were far from vintage throughout the 90 minutes. Injuries have started to take their toll and have had a knock-on effect on their recent performances. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them drop points in Bermondsey."

Rotherham 3.953/1 v Sunderland 2.166/5, the Draw 3.45

19:45

Paul Higham says: "Sunderland let a couple of points slip away at the weekend but will fancy getting back on the winning trail as they visit struggling Rotherham.

"It's so tight in the race for the Championship play-offs that conceding a stoppage time equaliser against Bristol City will have been a huge blow to Tony Mowbray's side.

"Mowbray has picked up 11 wins in 26 games in charge at the Stadium of Light, including a win over the Millers in his first game as Black Cats boss back in August, so this fixture carries fond memories for him."