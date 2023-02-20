</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Midweek Championship Tips: High-flying Clarets to drop points at the Den Jack Critchley
20 February 2023 "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-and-best-bets-from-five-matches-on-tuesday-high-flying-clarets-to-drop-points-at-the-den-200223-904.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-20T13:06:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-20T13:06:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/gary_rowett.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "There are five fascinating midweek fixtures in the Championship and Jack Critchley has picked out the best bets for Tuesday evening... Millwall to trouble yet another promotion contender Black Cats to earn yet another away victory Low-scoring 90 minutes at Ewood Park Lions to prove unbeatable at the Den Millwall [3.2] v Burnley [2.58]; The Draw [3.3] Millwall climbed back into the top six with a victory over high-flying Sheffield United at the weekend and Gary Rowett's men face yet another promotion contender on Tuesday. The Lions have been beaten just twice at this venue all season and have collected 16 points from a possible 18 when hosting top-half sides here. Although Billy Mitchell's ankle injury is a significant blow to their play-off ambitions, they're still likely to make it tough for the visitors and will be typically tough to break down. Ashley Barnes' penalty snatched all three points at Kenilworth Road, although the Clarets were far from vintage throughout the 90 minutes. Injuries have started to take their toll and have had a knock-on effect on their recent performances. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them drop points in Bermondsey. Back Millwall Draw No Bet @ 2.1 Black Cats to triumph in South Yorkshire Rotherham [3.75] v Sunderland [2.22]; The Draw [3.5] Rotherham produced an incredibly disappointing performance on Saturday afternoon as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Coventry. Matt Taylor's side lacked intensity and often resorting to sending ineffective long balls in the direction of Jordan Hugill. The hosts are now winless in five and have failed to score in three of those matches. They sit just two points above the drop zone and this is an opportunity to put some daylight between themselves at the bottom three. Sunderland possess the fifth best away record in the division and haven't been defeated on the road since October 18th. They've been victorious in seven of their nine visits to bottom half sides and will view this as a chance to firmly cement their play-off position. Back Sunderland to beat Rotherham @ 2.22 Entertaining evening at Carrow Road Norwich [1.77] v Birmingham [5.4]; The Draw [4] Norwich have become a little erratic in recent weeks and produced arguably their worst performance under David Wagner so far on Saturday. Nevertheless, the Canaries were ruthless in their previous home game and if they can reproduce that level of performance, they should be far too good for the Blues. Wagner's men lived extremely dangerously at the weekend with goalkeeper Angus Gunn taking the plaudits for a number of important interventions. Birmingham's recent results have also become a little unpredictable lately and the Blues have been giving away plenty of opportunities. With 16 goals across their last three away matches, this could be yet another end-to-end affair. Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.96 War of attrition at Ewood Park Blackburn [2.06] v Blackpool [4.1]; The Draw [3.6] Following a run of four consecutive draws, Blackburn's victory against Swansea has put them firmly back into the play-off conversation. Rovers are extremely well-organised and tough to score against. They've conceded just three times in their last five outings and have kept three consecutive home clean sheets. Only Millwall have conceded fewer home goals than Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, however, a lack of bite in the final third is likely to prevent them from booking a spot in the top six this season. With very few of their relegation rivals playing in midweek, Blackpool will view this as a great opportunity to give their survival hopes a significant boost. The Seasiders have netted just 15 times on the road and could find it tough to penetrate the hosts' back-line. Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.79 Entertaining clash in South Wales Swansea [2.28] v Stoke [3.6]; The Draw [3.4] Swansea's recent poor sequence of results continued at the weekend with a defeat at Ewood Park. Nevertheless, Russell Martin's side did create chances and are always likely to get on the scoresheet in front of their fans. Since the beginning of September, only Norwich and Sheffield United have kept the Swans off the scoresheet here, although the hosts did more than enough to register in both of those encounters. With 17 goals across their last four home games, this could be yet another unmissable 90 minutes in Plasmarl. Stoke couldn't find a way past an in-form Chris Maxwell at the weekend and despite drawing blanks in three of their last four matches, they should have enough quality going forward to find a way past the Swans' porous defence. Gary Rowett will be hoping that his side can mastermind yet another strong home performance href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210094112">Low-scoring 90 minutes at Ewood Park</a></h3> <strong></strong></li> <hr><h2>Lions to prove unbeatable at the Den</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210094221"><strong>Millwall <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> v Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong>Millwall</strong> climbed back into the top six with a victory over high-flying Sheffield United at the weekend and Gary Rowett's men face yet another promotion contender on Tuesday.</p><p>The Lions have been beaten just twice at this venue all season and have collected <strong>16 points from a possible 18</strong> when hosting top-half sides here.</p><p>Although<strong> Billy Mitchell's</strong> ankle injury is a significant blow to their play-off ambitions, they're still likely to make it tough for the visitors and will be typically tough to break down.</p><p>Ashley Barnes' penalty snatched all three points at Kenilworth Road, although the Clarets were far from vintage throughout the 90 minutes.</p><p>Injuries have started to take their toll and have had a knock-on effect on their recent performances. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them <strong>drop points in Bermondsey.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Millwall Draw No Bet @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/millwall-v-burnley/32111115" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.1</a></div><h2>Black Cats to triumph in South Yorkshire</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210070250"><strong>Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> v Sunderland <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.22</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Rotherham produced an incredibly disappointing performance on Saturday afternoon as they slumped to a <strong>2-0 defeat at home to Coventry</strong>. Matt Taylor's side lacked intensity and often resorting to sending ineffective long balls in the direction of<strong> Jordan Hugill.</strong></p><p>The hosts are now winless in five and have<strong> failed to score</strong> in three of those matches. They sit just two points above the drop zone and this is an opportunity to put some daylight between themselves at the bottom three.</p><p>Sunderland possess the <strong>fifth best away record</strong> in the division and haven't been defeated on the road since October 18th. They've been victorious in seven of their nine visits to bottom half sides and will view this as a chance to firmly cement their <strong>play-off position.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sunderland to beat Rotherham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210070250" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.22</a></div><h2>Entertaining evening at Carrow Road</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210070358"><strong>Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.77</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> v Birmingham <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong>Norwich</strong> have become a little erratic in recent weeks and produced arguably their worst performance under David Wagner so far on Saturday. Nevertheless, the Canaries were ruthless in their previous home game and if they can reproduce that level of performance, they should be far too good for the Blues.</p><p>Wagner's men lived extremely dangerously at the weekend with goalkeeper <strong>Angus Gunn</strong> taking the plaudits for a number of important interventions.</p><p>Birmingham's recent results have also become a little unpredictable lately and the Blues have been giving away plenty of opportunities. With 16 goals across their last three away matches, this could be yet another end-to-end affair.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210070358" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.96</a></div><h2>War of attrition at Ewood Park</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210094112"><strong>Blackburn <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.06</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> v Blackpool 4.1; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Following a run of four consecutive draws, <strong>Blackburn's</strong> victory against Swansea has put them firmly back into the play-off conversation. Rovers are extremely well-organised and tough to score against.</p><p>They've conceded just <strong>three times in their last five outings</strong> and have kept three consecutive home clean sheets.</p><p>Only Millwall have conceded fewer home goals than<strong> Jon Dahl Tomasson's</strong> side, however, a lack of bite in the final third is likely to prevent them from booking a spot in the top six this season.</p><p>With very few of their relegation rivals playing in midweek,<strong> Blackpool </strong>will view this as a great opportunity to give their survival hopes a significant boost.</p><p>The Seasiders have netted just 15 times on the road and could find it tough to penetrate the hosts' back-line.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210094112" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.79</a></div><h2>Entertaining clash in South Wales</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210094329"><strong>Swansea <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Swansea's recent poor sequence of results continued at the weekend with a defeat at Ewood Park. Jack's 2022-23 Profit/Loss:

Staked: 289.00
Returned: 295.31
P/L: +6.31 