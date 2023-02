Bet 1: Back Stockport @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Stockport are sixth in League Two, and are unbeaten in five, with the last four matches ending in wins.

They are away from home tonight, but they have actually won six of their last 10 on the road, including their latest away outing - a 1-3 victory at Harrogate.

The hosts are the rock bottom, Rochdale, who have taken just one point from the last 21 available. Things are looking grim for the Dale, and it's hard to see Jim Bentley's men turning things around here.

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Liverpool face their Champions League nemesis, Real Madrid, tonight, but with the Anfield crowd in their corner, I think that the Reds can build a first leg lead.

Jurgen Klopp's side have managed to string back to back wins together for the first time in 2023, and that should give them a boost ahead of this last 16 tie.

Virgil van Dijk is back to anchor the defence, and while Madrid are of course a formidable side, they haven't quite been firing on all cylinders in this calendar year - losing three times already.

Bet 3: Back Napoli @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Napoli shouldn't be dismissed lightly when it comes to the Champions League this season, as they have already sailed through a group that contained both Liverpool and Ajax, and are romping their way to the Serie A title.

They have a good last 16 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt too, and while last year's Europa League winners clearly have developed a bit of a European pedigree, they only won one of their three home games in the group stage this year.

The Italian side won 3-0 at Ibrox and then 6-1 in Amsterdam, and they are currently on a five match winning streak.