Sunderland have lost just one in 17 v Rotherham

Millers concede most and win fewest corners in the division

Back 15/4 Bet Builder for Black Cats to win

Sunderland's play-off push is on

Sunderland let a couple of points slip away at the weekend but will fancy getting back on the winning trail as they visit struggling Rotherham.

It's so tight in the race for the Championship play-offs that conceding a stoppage time equaliser against Bristol City will have been a huge blow to Tony Mowbray's side.

Mowbray has picked up 11 wins in 26 games in charge at the Stadium of Light, including a win over the Millers in his first game as Black Cats boss back in August, so this fixture carries fond memories for him.

Rotherham falling toward the trap door

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor was furious with having an early goal disallowed as they lost against Coventry on Saturday to make it five games without a win - and just one goal in their last four.

Sunderland have won 10 of and lost none of the last 17 games against Rotherham and at 11/10 for an away win here they're a decent bet to add another three points to their promotion push.

To add to an away win we'll back the Black Cats to win the corner count as well, given that Rotherham prop up the table in terms of corners won this season.

Combined with that is the fact Rotherham also concede the most corners in the division means Sunderland are easy to back to win more corners at 10/11.

That's a 15/4 Bet Builder double to feel pretty confident about as Sunderland look to continue their play-off push.