Osimhen and Kolo Muani in stunning form

Over 2.5 Goals a strong trend with both teams

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Tuesday 21 February, 20:00

We had to wait a while for Getafe striker Enes Unal to pull his finger out and strike the second shot we needed, but he got there in the end in his side's 1-0 win over hapless Valencia, and our Bet Builder landed.

We'll switch it up now and focus on the Champions League, because Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt are up against Napoli, who are arguably the form side in the competition. The Partenopei are a stunning 15 points clear at the top of Serie A, having won 20 of their 23 matches.

While Victor Osimhen (18 Serie A goals in 19 games) and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (10 Serie A goals and nine assist in 19 games) have been the undoubted superstars, there is a very strong supporting cast which includes defensive colossus Kim Min-Jae, midfield general Andre-Frank Zambo-Anguissa and Portuguese full-back Mario Rui (six Serie A assists).

Of course, it's not just in Italy where Luciano Spalletti's team has excelled. The former Roma and Zenit coach has also masterminded a rise to top spot in Napoli's Champions League group ahead of Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers.

Eintracht Frankfurt is another traditional club enjoying a golden spell. The Eagles won the DFB Pokal in 2018, and remarkably won the Europa League last term. Coach Oliver Glasner has already written his name into club folklore, and he has delivered success in Frankfurt's first ever group stage campaign in the Champions League era. In this season's Bundesliga, Frankfurt are still in the title mix, as they are just five points behind leaders Bayern with 13 games to go.

While Napoli have had attacking stars like Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, Frankfurt have been lit up by French international Randal Kolo Muani, who has scored 10 Bundesliga goals and made ten more. Daichi Kamada, Mario Götze and Jesper Lindstrom have all played excellent supporting roles. Djibril Sow provides energy in midfield, and Kevin Trapp is an excellent goalkeeper.

With so much attacking quality on show, I fancy Over 2.5 Goals here at 1.8910/11. That has paid out in 13 of Frankfurt's last 18 games, and 16 of Napoli's last 22. If you want to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to generate a bigger price, you could back Over 2.5 Goals and both Osimhen and Kolo Muani to have a shot on target at 2.8815/8.