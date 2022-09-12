</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and more
Max Liu
12 September 2022
3:00 min read Get the best bets for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League football with Liverpool and Tottenham in action plus tips for Championship, League One and Two... Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham: Richarlison to make his mark Sporting Lisbon [3.95] v Tottenham [2.02], the Draw [3.7] 17:45 Live on BT Sport 4 Jamie Pacheco says: "This is a really tough game to call. Opta remind us this is the first-ever official game between these two so head-to-head records won't be helping us here. "Sporting were good in last year's Group Stages, recovering from an early 5-1 loss to Ajax to beat Dortmund at home, hammering Besiktas home and away and edging out the Germans to make it to the Last 16 Stage. There they were soundly beaten by Manchester City, but there's no disgrace in that. "They come here in good form as we know and Amorim is a very tactically astute manager, so Conte won't necessarily be getting the better of him in that regard. A quote of around [1.8] on Spurs may have seen us reaching for the lay button but at [2.04] the Lilywhites look about right. "It would be a super effort from the hosts to win at [3.95] but if you're desperate to play this market, the draw is probably the most appealing option of the three at [3.6]." Jamie's bet: Back Richarlison to score or assist (2.0) + Over 2.5 goals @ [2.86] Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield Liverpool [1.58] v Ajax [5.8], the Draw [5.0] 20:00 Live on BT Sport 2 Dave Tindall says: "On first glance, those wanting to take Liverpool on look to have a decent opportunity. They could lay Liverpool at [1.56], back Ajax at [5.8] or just take The Draw at [5.1]. "The latter looks the most tempting of those three choices if you think the Reds really are in crisis. The counter is that Liverpool's early-season problems have mostly come on the road. They've taken seven points out of nine at Anfield in the Premier League and that includes the 9-0 romp against Bournemouth, who have managed four out of six points since. "However, the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace hinted at some vulnerabilities and they only just got over the line against Newcastle when another draw looked on the cards. If you do fancy Liverpool to enjoy another famous European night at Anfield, a place where they have only lost their first home match in two of their previous 46 major European campaigns (W35 D9), then backing the Reds on the Betfair Exchange gives you the chance for your stake back should they fail to do so. "That's right, you can back Liverpool to beat Ajax (max £10) between the price of [1.6] and [2.0] and get your £10 free bet returned if they do not end up winning." Paul's bet: Back Under 2.5 Goals @ [3.4] Bayern Munich v Barcelona: Lewandowski will strike Bayern Munich [1.86] v Barcelona [4.0], the Draw [4.5] 20:00 Live on BT Sport 4 Dan Fitch says: "The match sees the return of Robert Lewandowski to the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has made an instant impact at his new club, continuing to score at the rate which had made him a Bayern legend. "On Saturday, Lewandowski was on the bench, as Xavi rotated his side away at Cadiz, keeping key performers fresh for this crucial Champions League match. He came on in the second-half, shortly after Barcelona had taken the lead and then swiftly found the net himself to double the scoreline, in a game that Barca eventually won 4-0. "Lewandowski now has nine goals in six appearances for his new club, which includes a hat-trick in their opening Champions League game against Plzen, which they won 5-1." Dan's bet: Back both teams to score and Lewandowski to score @ [3.2] Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt: French resistance hard to beat at home Marseille [1.98] v Eintracht Frankfurt [4.2], the Draw [3.75] 20:00 Live on BT Sport Extra Dan Fitch says: "Marseille are in very good form domestically and gave a good account of themselves away at Spurs. They came close to scoring at the Premier League club on a number of occasions and on another day, could have pulled off a shock result. "With Eintracht Frankfurt suffering with selection issues and coming into this game off the back of two defeats, Marseille should be confident of claiming all the points here. Odds of [1.96] for a home win are chunky enough to simply back that outcome, but if you're looking for something a little bigger, a Marseille win and over 2.5 goals is [3.0], with Frankfurt conceding in six of their seven games this season." Dan's bet: Back Marseille @ [1.96] Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid: Back bet which landed in opener Bayer Leverkusen [2.98] v Atletico Madrid [2.6], the Draw [3.5] 20:00 Live on BT Sport Extra Dan Fitch says: "There would appear to be some value in Atletico at the price, with Diego Simeone's side now unbeaten in four (W3 D1) and facing a Leverkusen side in poor form. Yet their struggle to beat Porto at home and their lack of clean sheets, does create a worry and it may pay to be cautious. "If backing the visitors, it may make sense to do so in the Draw No Bet market at [1.77]. Another option is a repeat of my successful tip in Atletico's match against Porto, which is to combine the Spanish club in the double chance market and both teams to score, at odds of [2.2]." Dan's bet: Back Atletico Madrid double chance and both teams to score @ [2.2] Middlesbrough v Cardiff: Teessiders to secure a hatrick of home victories Middlesbrough [1.72] v Cardiff [5.8], the Draw [3.75] 19:45 Live on Sky Sports Red Button Jack Critchley says: "Boro don't have a particularly good record against Cardiff historically, however, they have been victorious in each of their last two meetings with the Bluebirds and they should be able to continue that sequence on Tuesday night. "Although it wasn't much fun for the neutrals, the Teessiders ground out a victory against Sunderland a week ago, and have previously edged past Swansea here. "They are yet to taste defeat at the Riverside this season and if they can recreate the form which saw them win ten of their final 13 home matches of the 2021-22 campaign, then they should pick up plenty of points in TS3." [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-teessiders-to-secure-a-hatrick-of-home-victories-120922-904.html"] Jack's bet: Back Boro @ [1.72] Preston v Burnley: Clarets can edge derby dust-up Preston [3.15] v Burnley [2.54], the Draw [3.3] 20:00 Live on Sky Sports Football Mark O'Haire says: "Preston [3.15] are without a win at home in the Championship this season, also failing to score in each match (W0-D3-L1) - no second-tier side has ever failed to score in their first five home games in a league season. Ryan Lowe's outfit are ranked in mid-table for Expected Points (xP), although North End have created the fifth fewest chances. "Burnley [2.52] are proving to be a tough nut to crack under Vincent Kompany's watch (W3-D4-L1) with the visitors impressing when dispatching Millwall (2-0) and Wigan (5-1) over the past fortnight. The Clarets are ranked fifth on Expected Points (xP) table with an Expected Goals (xG) process that places the guests inside the top-10 of the Championship thus far. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/preston-north-end-vs-burnley/955964/"] Mark's bet: Back Burnley Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals @ [2.0] Plymouth v Oxford: Greens can maintain impressive Home Park run of results Plymouth [2.28] v Oxford [3.4], the Draw [3.5] 19:45 Alan Dudman says: "According to Opta; Oxford lost their last league visit to Plymouth last season, last losing consecutive league visits there between 1982 and 1989 (four in a row), so we do have a bit of history on side too to play on the hosts. "Plymouth look a good side this term bar the Charlton blip and are looking to win three consecutive league games against Oxford for the first time since August 1989. The home win is reasonably priced at [2.28] as I thought they would be nearer [2.0]. "They have a perfect P3 W3 record at Home Park with five for and zero against, while on the road they produced the best comeback of the season with a 2-3 win at Derby thanks to Sam Cosgrove's double and they seem to have goals from plenty of sources." Alan's bet: a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203073487">Back Plymouth @ [2.28] Rochdale v Leyton Orient: Bentley's side to fight for a point Rochdale [3.6] v Leyton Orient [2.2], the Draw [3.45] 20:00 Ian Lamont says: "It's Tuesday the 13th rather than Friday 13th, but what could possibly go wrong for unbeaten League Two leaders Leyton Orient away at rock bottom, winless Rochdale? I love a freak midweek result or a set of them (sometimes the "card" can result in six or even seven draws). Hard as it is to see Jim Bentley's improving hosts actually beating Orient, the draw has to be considered. "Rochdale showed real intent when taking the lead twice at Carlisle in their last match, but were pegged back to be point at 3-3. Bentley's capture of Scott Quigley from Stockport on deadline day could prove to be a real turning point in their season." Klopp wants Liverpool to get back on track against Ajax href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-2-120922-204.html&text=Tuesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Champions%20League%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get the best bets for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League football with Liverpool and Tottenham in action plus tips for Championship, League One and Two...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/sporting-lisbon-v-tottenham-tips-richarlison-to-make-his-mark-in-open-game-110922-206.html">Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham: Richarlison to make his mark</a></strong></h2><p><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203126558">Sporting Lisbon <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> v Tottenham <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b><br> 17:45<br> Live on BT Sport 4</a></strong></p><p><strong>Jamie Pacheco says</strong>: "This is a really tough game to call. Opta remind us this is the first-ever official game between these two so head-to-head records won't be helping us here.</p><p>"Sporting were good in last year's Group Stages, recovering from an early 5-1 loss to Ajax to beat Dortmund at home, hammering Besiktas home and away and edging out the Germans to make it to the Last 16 Stage. There they were soundly beaten by Manchester City, but there's no disgrace in that.</p><p>"They come here in good form as we know and Amorim is a very tactically astute manager, so Conte won't necessarily be getting the better of him in that regard. A quote of around <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> on Spurs may have seen us reaching for the lay button but <strong>at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> the Lilywhites look about right</strong>.</p><p>"It would be a super effort from the hosts to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> but if you're desperate to play this market, the <strong>draw is probably the most appealing option of the three</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b>."</p><blockquote><strong>Jamie's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/sporting-lisbon-v-tottenham/31728747"> Back Richarlison to score or assist (2.0) + Over 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b></a></blockquote><br><h2><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html">Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield</a></strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203128472">Liverpool <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> v Ajax <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b><br> 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport 2</a></strong></p><p><strong>Dave Tindall says</strong>: "On first glance, those wanting to take Liverpool on look to have a decent opportunity. They could lay Liverpool at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b>, back Ajax at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> or just take The Draw at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>.</p><p>"The latter looks the most tempting of those three choices if you think the Reds really are in <strong>crisis</strong>. The counter is that Liverpool's early-season problems have mostly come on the road. They've taken seven points out of nine at Anfield in the Premier League and that includes the 9-0 romp against Bournemouth, who have managed four out of six points since.</p><p>"However, the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace hinted at some vulnerabilities and they only just got over the line against Newcastle when another draw looked on the cards. If you do fancy Liverpool to enjoy another famous European night at Anfield, a place where they have <strong>only lost their first home match in two of their previous 46 major European campaigns (W35 D9)</strong>, then backing the Reds on the Betfair Exchange gives you the chance for your stake back should they fail to do so.</p><p>"That's right, <strong>you can back Liverpool to beat Ajax (max £10) between the price of <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> and get your £10 free bet returned</strong> if they do not end up winning."</p><blockquote><strong>Paul's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203128411">Back Under 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a></blockquote><h2><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/bayern-munich-v-barcelona-tips-lewandowski-will-bite-hand-that-once-fed-him-110922-629.html">Bayern Munich v Barcelona: Lewandowski will strike</a></strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/bayern-munich-v-barcelona-betting-31728745">Bayern Munich <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> v Barcelona <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b><br> 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport 4</a></strong></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch says</strong>: "The match sees the return of Robert Lewandowski to the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has made an instant impact at his new club, continuing to score at the rate which had made him a Bayern legend.</p><p>"On Saturday, <strong>Lewandowski was on the bench, as Xavi rotated his side away at Cadiz</strong>, keeping key performers fresh for this crucial Champions League match. He came on in the second-half, shortly after Barcelona had taken the lead and then swiftly found the net himself to double the scoreline, in a game that Barca eventually won 4-0.</p><p><img alt="Lewandowski Barca.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lewandowski%20Barca.600x338.jpg" width="2560" height="1440" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Lewandowski now has <strong>nine goals in six appearances for his new club</strong>, which includes a hat-trick in their opening Champions League game against Plzen, which they won 5-1."</p><blockquote><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/bayern-munich-v-barcelona/31728745">Back both teams to score and Lewandowski to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></a></blockquote><h2><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/marseille-v-eintracht-frankfurt-tips-french-resistance-hard-to-beat-at-home-110922-629.html">Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt: French resistance hard to beat at home</a></strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203126877">Marseille <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> v Eintracht Frankfurt <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b><br> 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport Extra</a></strong></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch says</strong>: "Marseille are in very good form domestically and gave a good account of themselves away at Spurs. They came close to scoring at the Premier League club on a number of occasions and on another day, could have pulled off a shock result.</p><p>"With Eintracht Frankfurt suffering with selection issues and coming into this game off the back of two defeats, Marseille should be confident of claiming all the points here. Odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> for a home win are chunky enough to simply back that outcome, but if you're looking for something a little bigger, a <strong>Marseille win and over 2.5 goals is <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></strong>, with Frankfurt conceding in six of their seven games this season."</p><blockquote><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203126877">Back Marseille @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></a></blockquote><h2><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/bayer-leverkusen-v-atletico-madrid-tips-back-bet-which-landed-in-opener-110922-629.html">Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid: Back bet which landed in opener</a></strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203127834">Bayer Leverkusen <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> v Atletico Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b><br> 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport Extra</a></strong></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch says</strong>: "There would appear to be some value in Atletico at the price, with <strong>Diego Simeone's side now unbeaten in four (W3 D1)</strong> and facing a Leverkusen side in poor form. Yet their struggle to beat Porto at home and their lack of clean sheets, does create a worry and it may pay to be cautious.</p><p>"If backing the visitors, it may make sense to do so in the <strong>Draw No Bet market</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.77</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>. Another option is a repeat of my successful tip in Atletico's match against Porto, which is to combine the Spanish club in the double chance market and both teams to score, at odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>."</p><blockquote><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/leverkusen-v-atletico-madrid-betting-31728743">Back Atletico Madrid double chance and both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a></blockquote><h2><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-teessiders-to-secure-a-hatrick-of-home-victories-120922-904.html">Middlesbrough v Cardiff: Teessiders to secure a hatrick of home victories</a></strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203077430">Middlesbrough <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.72</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> v Cardiff <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b><br> 19:45<br> Live on Sky Sports Red Button</a></strong></p><p><strong>Jack Critchley says</strong>: "Boro don't have a particularly good record against Cardiff historically, however, they have been victorious in each of their last two meetings with the Bluebirds and they should be able to continue that sequence on Tuesday night.</p><p>"Although it wasn't much fun for the neutrals, <strong>the Teessiders ground out a victory against Sunderland a week ago</strong>, and have previously edged past Swansea here.</p><p>"They are yet to taste defeat at the Riverside this season and if they can recreate the form which saw them win ten of their final 13 home matches of the 2021-22 campaign, then they should pick up plenty of points in TS3."</p><p></p><blockquote><strong>Jack's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203077430">Back Boro @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.72</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></a></blockquote><h2><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/preston-v-burnley-tips-clarets-can-edge-derby-dust-up-110922-766.html">Preston v Burnley: Clarets can edge derby dust-up</a></strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203078042">Preston <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> v Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.54</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b><br> 20:00<br> Live on Sky Sports Football</a></strong></p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire says</strong>: "Preston <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> are without a win at home in the Championship this season, also failing to score in each match (W0-D3-L1) - no second-tier side has ever failed to score in their first five home games in a league season. Ryan Lowe's outfit are ranked in mid-table for Expected Points (xP), although North End have created the fifth fewest chances.</p><p>"<strong>Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> are proving to be a tough nut to crack</strong> under Vincent Kompany's watch (W3-D4-L1) with the visitors impressing when dispatching Millwall (2-0) and Wigan (5-1) over the past fortnight. The Clarets are ranked fifth on Expected Points (xP) table with an Expected Goals (xG) process that places the guests inside the top-10 of the Championship thus far.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#1C202F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Preston North End</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#833237;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#833237;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#833237;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#833237;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="141,120.2 152.7,120.2 152.7,133.4 162.6,133.4 162.6,163.2 158,163.2 158,151.1 151.8,151.1 151.8,145.4 145.9,145.4 145.9,139.6 141,139.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="106.3,118 115.2,118 115.2,126.8 120.1,126.8 120.1,130.1 132.2,130.1 122.2,140.1 113.7,131.6 106.6,138.7 101.1,138.7 101.1,129 106,129 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="142.8,172.5 148.4,172.5 148.4,181.5 144.8,181.5 144.8,185.4 140.9,185.4 140.9,172.5 "></polygon> <rect x="102.9" y="172.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="137.6,70.1 144.6,70.1 144.6,74.6 152.3,74.6 152.3,80.2 163.4,80.2 163.4,97.9 150.5,97.9 150.5,90.4 142.5,90.4 142.5,81.5 129.6,81.5 129.6,75.8 137.3,75.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="131.4,58.3 116.6,58.3 116.6,73.7 123.2,73.7 123.2,63.9 131.4,63.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="99.5,199.6 116.6,199.6 116.6,211.1 111.4,211.1 111.4,216.7 104.2,216.7 104.2,211.1 96,211.1 96,199.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="66.6,80.9 77.7,80.9 77.7,88.4 86.9,88.4 86.9,96.9 76.7,96.9 76.7,109.3 66.6,109.3 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.2,42.6 91.5,53.2 91.5,40.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.3,172 70.5,172 70.5,158.8 60.7,158.8 60.7,129 65.3,129 65.3,141.1 71.5,141.1 71.5,146.8 77.4,146.8 77.4,152.6 82.3,152.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="147.7,29.7 164.8,29.7 164.8,41.2 159.6,41.2 159.6,46.8 152.4,46.8 152.4,41.2 144.2,41.2 144.2,29.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="140.3,218.3 140.3,207.2 147.8,207.2 147.8,198 156.3,198 156.3,208.2 168.7,208.2 168.7,218.3 "></polygon> <rect x="68.1" y="198.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> </svg> <h3>Burnley</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Bristol City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Birmingham City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cardiff City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Millwall</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Shrewsbury Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Preston North End vs Burnley</strong> Tuesday 13 September, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/preston-north-end-vs-burnley/955964/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><blockquote><strong>Mark's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/preston-v-burnley/31721391">Back Burnley Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></blockquote><h2><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/midweek-league-one-betting-tips-robinson-in-for-a-tough-night-at-home-park-120922-134.html">Plymouth v Oxford: Greens can maintain impressive Home Park run of results</a></strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203073487">Plymouth <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Oxford <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b><br> 19:45</a></strong></p><p><strong>Alan Dudman says</strong>: "According to Opta; Oxford lost their last league visit to Plymouth last season, last losing consecutive league visits there between 1982 and 1989 (four in a row), so we do have a bit of history on side too to play on the hosts.</p><p>"<strong>Plymouth look a good side</strong> this term bar the Charlton blip and are looking to win three consecutive league games against Oxford for the first time since August 1989. The home win is reasonably priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> as I thought they would be nearer <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>.</p><p>"They have a perfect <strong>P3 W3 record at Home Park</strong> with five for and zero against, while on the road they produced the best comeback of the season with a 2-3 win at Derby thanks to Sam Cosgrove's double and they seem to have goals from plenty of sources."</p><blockquote><strong>Alan's bet</strong>: a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203073487">Back Plymouth @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> </blockquote><h2><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-midweek-tips-back-Rochdale-to-hold-leaders-110922-268.html">Rochdale v Leyton Orient: Bentley's side to fight for a point</a></strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203104204">Rochdale <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b> v Leyton Orient <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>, the Draw 3.45<br> 20:00</a></strong></p><p><strong>Ian Lamont says</strong>: "It's Tuesday the 13th rather than Friday 13th, but what could possibly go wrong for unbeaten League Two leaders Leyton Orient away at rock bottom, winless Rochdale? I love a freak midweek result or a set of them (sometimes the "card" can result in six or even seven draws). Hard as it is to see Jim Bentley's improving hosts actually beating Orient, the draw has to be considered.</p><p>"<strong>Rochdale showed real intent</strong> when taking the lead twice at Carlisle in their last match, but were pegged back to be point at 3-3. Bentley's capture of Scott Quigley from Stockport on deadline day could prove to be a real turning point in their season."</p><blockquote><strong>Ian's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203104204">Back the Draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 10 Get 2</h2> <p><span>You can get a </span><b data-stringify-type="bold">£2 Free Bet<span> </span></b><span>when you place a £10 worth of</span><b data-stringify-type="bold"><span> </span>Accas or Bet Builders</b><span> on Football this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2080922FB">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham: Richarlison to make his mark in open game
Bayern Munich v Barcelona: Lewandowski will bite hand that once fed him
Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt: French resistance hard to beat at home Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield
Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid: Back bet which landed in opener
Wednesday Football Tips: Back a 13/2 Brugge v Bayer Bet Builder 