Sporting Lisbon 3.953/1 v Tottenham 2.021/1, the Draw 3.711/4

Jamie Pacheco says: "This is a really tough game to call. Opta remind us this is the first-ever official game between these two so head-to-head records won't be helping us here.

"Sporting were good in last year's Group Stages, recovering from an early 5-1 loss to Ajax to beat Dortmund at home, hammering Besiktas home and away and edging out the Germans to make it to the Last 16 Stage. There they were soundly beaten by Manchester City, but there's no disgrace in that.

"They come here in good form as we know and Amorim is a very tactically astute manager, so Conte won't necessarily be getting the better of him in that regard. A quote of around 1.84/5 on Spurs may have seen us reaching for the lay button but at 2.0421/20 the Lilywhites look about right.

"It would be a super effort from the hosts to win at 3.953/1 but if you're desperate to play this market, the draw is probably the most appealing option of the three at 3.613/5."

Liverpool 1.584/7 v Ajax 5.85/1, the Draw 5.04/1

Dave Tindall says: "On first glance, those wanting to take Liverpool on look to have a decent opportunity. They could lay Liverpool at 1.564/7, back Ajax at 5.85/1 or just take The Draw at 5.14/1.

"The latter looks the most tempting of those three choices if you think the Reds really are in crisis. The counter is that Liverpool's early-season problems have mostly come on the road. They've taken seven points out of nine at Anfield in the Premier League and that includes the 9-0 romp against Bournemouth, who have managed four out of six points since.

"However, the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace hinted at some vulnerabilities and they only just got over the line against Newcastle when another draw looked on the cards. If you do fancy Liverpool to enjoy another famous European night at Anfield, a place where they have only lost their first home match in two of their previous 46 major European campaigns (W35 D9), then backing the Reds on the Betfair Exchange gives you the chance for your stake back should they fail to do so.

"That's right, you can back Liverpool to beat Ajax (max £10) between the price of 1.68/13 and 2.01/1 and get your £10 free bet returned if they do not end up winning."

Bayern Munich 1.865/6 v Barcelona 4.03/1, the Draw 4.57/2

Dan Fitch says: "The match sees the return of Robert Lewandowski to the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has made an instant impact at his new club, continuing to score at the rate which had made him a Bayern legend.

"On Saturday, Lewandowski was on the bench, as Xavi rotated his side away at Cadiz, keeping key performers fresh for this crucial Champions League match. He came on in the second-half, shortly after Barcelona had taken the lead and then swiftly found the net himself to double the scoreline, in a game that Barca eventually won 4-0.

"Lewandowski now has nine goals in six appearances for his new club, which includes a hat-trick in their opening Champions League game against Plzen, which they won 5-1."

Marseille 1.981/1 v Eintracht Frankfurt 4.216/5, the Draw 3.7511/4

Dan Fitch says: "Marseille are in very good form domestically and gave a good account of themselves away at Spurs. They came close to scoring at the Premier League club on a number of occasions and on another day, could have pulled off a shock result.

"With Eintracht Frankfurt suffering with selection issues and coming into this game off the back of two defeats, Marseille should be confident of claiming all the points here. Odds of 1.9620/21 for a home win are chunky enough to simply back that outcome, but if you're looking for something a little bigger, a Marseille win and over 2.5 goals is 3.02/1, with Frankfurt conceding in six of their seven games this season."

Bayer Leverkusen 2.982/1 v Atletico Madrid 2.68/5, the Draw 3.55/2

Dan Fitch says: "There would appear to be some value in Atletico at the price, with Diego Simeone's side now unbeaten in four (W3 D1) and facing a Leverkusen side in poor form. Yet their struggle to beat Porto at home and their lack of clean sheets, does create a worry and it may pay to be cautious.

"If backing the visitors, it may make sense to do so in the Draw No Bet market at 1.774/5. Another option is a repeat of my successful tip in Atletico's match against Porto, which is to combine the Spanish club in the double chance market and both teams to score, at odds of 2.26/5."

Middlesbrough 1.728/11 v Cardiff 5.85/1, the Draw 3.7511/4

Jack Critchley says: "Boro don't have a particularly good record against Cardiff historically, however, they have been victorious in each of their last two meetings with the Bluebirds and they should be able to continue that sequence on Tuesday night.

"Although it wasn't much fun for the neutrals, the Teessiders ground out a victory against Sunderland a week ago, and have previously edged past Swansea here.

"They are yet to taste defeat at the Riverside this season and if they can recreate the form which saw them win ten of their final 13 home matches of the 2021-22 campaign, then they should pick up plenty of points in TS3."

Preston 3.1511/5 v Burnley 2.546/4, the Draw 3.39/4

Mark O'Haire says: "Preston 3.1511/5 are without a win at home in the Championship this season, also failing to score in each match (W0-D3-L1) - no second-tier side has ever failed to score in their first five home games in a league season. Ryan Lowe's outfit are ranked in mid-table for Expected Points (xP), although North End have created the fifth fewest chances.

"Burnley 2.526/4 are proving to be a tough nut to crack under Vincent Kompany's watch (W3-D4-L1) with the visitors impressing when dispatching Millwall (2-0) and Wigan (5-1) over the past fortnight. The Clarets are ranked fifth on Expected Points (xP) table with an Expected Goals (xG) process that places the guests inside the top-10 of the Championship thus far.

Plymouth 2.285/4 v Oxford 3.412/5, the Draw 3.55/2

Alan Dudman says: "According to Opta; Oxford lost their last league visit to Plymouth last season, last losing consecutive league visits there between 1982 and 1989 (four in a row), so we do have a bit of history on side too to play on the hosts.

"Plymouth look a good side this term bar the Charlton blip and are looking to win three consecutive league games against Oxford for the first time since August 1989. The home win is reasonably priced at 2.285/4 as I thought they would be nearer 2.01/1.

"They have a perfect P3 W3 record at Home Park with five for and zero against, while on the road they produced the best comeback of the season with a 2-3 win at Derby thanks to Sam Cosgrove's double and they seem to have goals from plenty of sources."

Rochdale 3.613/5 v Leyton Orient 2.26/5, the Draw 3.45

Ian Lamont says: "It's Tuesday the 13th rather than Friday 13th, but what could possibly go wrong for unbeaten League Two leaders Leyton Orient away at rock bottom, winless Rochdale? I love a freak midweek result or a set of them (sometimes the "card" can result in six or even seven draws). Hard as it is to see Jim Bentley's improving hosts actually beating Orient, the draw has to be considered.

"Rochdale showed real intent when taking the lead twice at Carlisle in their last match, but were pegged back to be point at 3-3. Bentley's capture of Scott Quigley from Stockport on deadline day could prove to be a real turning point in their season."