Marseille 1.9620/21 v Eintracht Frankfurt 4.1; The Draw 3.7511/4

Tuesday 13 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Group D opponents still pointless

Both Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt are still looking for their first wins in Group D.

Marseille were beaten 2-0 at Tottenham, while Frankfurt lost their opener 3-0 at home to Sporting Lisbon. Things got no better for the Europa League holders over the weekend, with Oliver Glasner's side losing 1-0 at home to Wolfsburg.

That result was very much against the run of play, with Frankfurt dominating possession and creating more chances. Glasner has a number of selection issues at the moment, with Aurelio Buta, Christopher Lenz, Jérôme Onguene,, Almamy Toure and Sebastian Rode all injured and Marcel Wenig is suspended.

Marseille were back in action on Saturday night, bouncing back as they came from behind to beat Lille 2-1 at home. This continued their unbeaten start in Ligue 1 (P7 W6 D1), with Igor Tudor's team currently second in the table and only behind the leaders PSG on goal difference.

Marseille will claim first win

Marseille are the favourites at 1.9620/21, with the draw at 3.7511/4 and Eintracht Frankfurt at 4.1.

That seems to be a sensible set of odds. Marseille are in very good form domestically and gave a good account of themselves away at Spurs. They came close to scoring at the Premier League club on a number of occasions and on another day, could have pulled off a shock result.

With Eintracht Frankfurt suffering with selection issues and coming into this game off the back of two defeats, Marseille should be confident of claiming all the points here. Odds of 1.9620/21 for a home win are chunky enough to simply back that outcome, but if you're looking for something a little bigger, a Marseille win and over 2.5 goals is 3.02/1, with Frankfurt conceding in six of their seven games this season.