</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html">Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/bayern-munich-v-barcelona-tips-lewandowski-will-bite-hand-that-once-fed-him-110922-629.html">Bayern Munich v Barcelona: Lewandowski will bite hand that once fed him</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Ange Postecoglou backed for Brighton job</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-161-nap-at-worcester-120922-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 16/1 NAP at Worcester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-frankel-filly-to-power-clear-at-kempton-120922-1057.html">Monday's Most Backed: Frankel filly to power clear at Kempton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-william-looks-a-sweet-selection-for-gosden-120922-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: William looks a Sweet selection for Gosden</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/asia-cup-pakistan-v-sri-lanka-tips-nawaz-looks-big-at-45-1-080922-194.html">Asia Cup Pakistan v Sri Lanka Tips: Nawaz looks big at 45/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-game-11-wiese-a-wise-choice-at-401-080922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Game 11: Wiese a wise choice at 40/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-games-nine-and-ten-tallawahs-are-underrated-070922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Games Nine and Ten: Tallawahs are underrated</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-semi-final-tips-swiatek-should-be-too-good-for-sabalenka-080922-778.html">WTA US Open Semi-Final Tips: Swiatek should be too good for Sabalenka</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-quarter-final-tips-rublev-with-edge-over-tiafoe-070922-778.html">ATP US Open Quarter-Final Tips: Rublev with edge over Tiafoe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-quarter-final-tips-swiatek-and-sabalenka-favourites-to-progress-070922-778.html">WTA US Open Quarter-Final Tips: Swiatek and Sabalenka favourites to progress</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-pga-championship-result-and-review-lowry-finally-lands-his-wentworth-win-110922-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Lowry finally lands his Wentworth win </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-bmw-pga-championship-060922-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for BMW PGA Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/bmw-pga-championship-first-round-leader-tips-aphibarnrat-to-thrive-early-060922-719.html">BMW PGA Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Aphibarnrat to thrive early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Bettors rate Boris Johnson 10% likely to succeed Liz Truss</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html">UK Politics: Is Liz Truss being prematurely written off?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Liz Truss wins and promises election victory in 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-glasgow-favourite-to-get-final-120822-204.html">Eurovision 2023 Host City: Glasgow favourite to get final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-anthony-joshua-betting-tips-fury-favourite-as-aj-says-hes-ready-for-december-060922-204.html">Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua: Fury favourite as AJ says he's ready for December</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-review-usyk-v-fury-tips-and-joshua-v-fury-odds-210822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua Review: What's next for the champ and where does AJ go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-tips-trust-the-champ-to-retain-his-titles-in-style-150822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua: Trust the champ to retain his titles in style with another convincing points win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/ManeThumbnail.220x184.jpg');"> <div><h4>Summer Transfer News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-12">12 September 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield", "name": "Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield", "description": "Liverpool were torn apart 4-1 by Napoli but there may be a much lower goal count against Ajax on Tuesday night, says Dave Tindall...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-12T13:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-12T13:56:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/4207ff68c0a38ac61070a2958d9177c248c257c1.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Liverpool were torn apart 4-1 by Napoli but there may be a much lower goal count against Ajax on Tuesday night, says Dave Tindall... Liverpool v AjaxTuesday September 13, 20:00BT Sport Liverpool off to a shocker Liverpool are the 'new club in crisis' after an already iffy start to the campaign became officially worrying during the 4-1 hammering at Napoli last Wednesday. It's no exaggeration that the Italians could have been 6-0 up at the break. They scored three, missed a penalty, hit the post and had one cleared off the line in a rampant first-half display that left the Reds shellshocked. Some stability was restored after the interval but Liverpool's current flaws were brutally exposed and it was a shocking way for last year's runners up to begin their bid to make it four finals in six seasons under Jurgen Klopp. In the Premier League, Liverpool sit seventh after winning just two of their opening six games. The Reds had a poor campaign two years ago but much of that could be put down to injury. This time they've had problems in midfield but the accusation being thrown at many of their elite regulars is that they're just worn out after challenging for every trophy last season on top of years of Klopp intensity. Is it a collective malaise with an easy explanation or just a case of some top players coincidentally dropping their levels at the same time? Flying start for Ajax A home game against Rangers gave Ajax the chance to make a strong start to the group and they took it with both hands. The Dutch side outclassed their opponents, cruising into a 3-0 lead after just 33 minutes via goals from Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus. Ex-Spurs star Steven Bergwijn added a fourth after the break to complete a 4-0 rout. Rangers came in off a 4-0 loss to Celtic in the Old Firm derby which adds a little context but there's no denying that Ajax's clever pass-and-move football was highly impressive. Domestically, Ajax have made the perfect start with six wins out of six although 15 of their 21 goals have come at home. Nevertheless, they're clearly a side full of confidence and the same can't be said of Liverpool. The two sides have recent history after being paired together in Group D in the 2020/21 edition of the tournament. Liverpool won both games 1-0, an own goal giving the Reds victory in Amsterdam and Curtis Jones scoring the winner at Anfield. Ajax price could tempt many On first glance, those wanting to take Liverpool on look to have a decent opportunity. They could lay Liverpool at [1.56], back Ajax at [5.8] or just take The Draw at [5.1]. The latter looks the most tempting of those three choices if you think the Reds really are in crisis. The counter is that Liverpool's early-season problems have mostly come on the road. They've taken seven points out of nine at Anfield in the Premier League and that includes the 9-0 romp against Bournemouth, who have managed four out of six points since. However, the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace hinted at some vulnerabilities and they only just got over the line against Newcastle when another draw looked on the cards. However, if you do fancy Liverpool to enjoy another famous European night at Anfield, a place where they have only lost their first home match in two of their previous 46 major European campaigns (W35 D9), then backing the Reds on the Betfair Exchange gives you the chance for your stake back should they fail to do so. That's right, you can back Liverpool to beat Ajax (max £10) between the price of 1.6 &amp; 2.0 and get your £10 free bet returned if they do not end up winning. Bet below! Back Liverpool to beat Ajax 1.6 - 2.0 Goals market offers best value This looks certain to be a very different game to the Napoli one when the hosts were vibrant in attack but far from convincing at the back. Here, we're looking at two sides who knock the ball around nicely and that means there could be lots of good football but perhaps not a glut of goal chances. The Over/Under 2.5 market looks too skewed to me with Under 2.5 trading as big as [3.4] and Over just [1.4]. Let's remember that the two meetings a couple of seasons ago featured just a single goal in each match while the Reds have played out a recent 0-0 stalemate at Everton, drew 1-1 at home to Palace and were locked at 1-1 with Newcastle until the 97th minute. The value has to be Under 2.5 goals at [3.4] As for Both teams to Score, 'No' looks a little inflated at [2.78] compared to the 1.54 of 'Yes' but it's not as standout as the goals bet. Diaz can score on Bet Builder With Mo Salah performing way below his best levels and without a goal in seven Champions League appearances, Luis Diaz is emerging as Liverpool's biggest goal threat. The Colombian has four goals to his name this season and blasted home the Merseysiders' consolation in that 4-1 capitulation in Naples. He's only fifth favourite in the Sportsbook's list of most likely Liverpool scorers and that makes him the best Bet Builder option. I don't fancy goals but Diaz scoring in a 1-0, 2-0 or 1-1 is certainly feasable. Therefore I'll have a small play at around [14.0] of Diaz to Score and Under 2.5 Goals. That landed earlier this season in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. Back Diaz to score &amp; under 2.5 goals @ 14.0 Opta stat Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp has won all four of his UEFA Champions League games against Ajax (two with Borussia Dortmund, two with Liverpool), only winning more times against FC Porto (5); only José Mourinho (6) has more Champions League wins against Ajax than Klopp. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/4207ff68c0a38ac61070a2958d9177c248c257c1.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/4207ff68c0a38ac61070a2958d9177c248c257c1.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/4207ff68c0a38ac61070a2958d9177c248c257c1.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/4207ff68c0a38ac61070a2958d9177c248c257c1.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/4207ff68c0a38ac61070a2958d9177c248c257c1.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp xxx"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-betting-31728736" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"UEFA Champions League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/football\/uefa-champions-league\/liverpool-v-ajax-betting-31728736","entry_title":"Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-betting-31728736">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Liverpool%20v%20Ajax%3A%20Goals%20could%20be%20on%20low%20side%20at%20Anfield&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html&text=Liverpool%20v%20Ajax%3A%20Goals%20could%20be%20on%20low%20side%20at%20Anfield" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Liverpool were torn apart 4-1 by Napoli but there may be a much lower goal count against Ajax on Tuesday night, says Dave Tindall...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><strong></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax/31728736">Liverpool v Ajax</a><br>Tuesday September 13, 20:00<br>BT Sport</strong></p><h2><strong>Liverpool off to a shocker</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Liverpool</strong> are the 'new club in crisis' after an already iffy start to the campaign became officially worrying during the <strong>4-1 hammering at Napoli</strong> last Wednesday.</p><p>It's no exaggeration that the Italians <strong>could have been 6-0 up at the break</strong>. They scored three, missed a penalty, hit the post and had one cleared off the line in a rampant first-half display that left the Reds shellshocked.</p><p>Some stability was restored after the interval but Liverpool's current flaws were <strong>brutally exposed</strong> and it was a shocking way for last year's runners up to begin their bid to make it four finals in six seasons under Jurgen Klopp.</p><p>In the Premier League, Liverpool sit seventh after <strong>winning just two</strong> of their opening six games.</p><blockquote> <p>The Reds had a poor campaign two years ago but much of that could be put down to injury. This time they've had problems in midfield but the accusation being thrown at many of their elite regulars is that they're just worn out after challenging for every trophy last season on top of years of Klopp intensity.</p> </blockquote><p>Is it a collective malaise with an easy explanation or just a case of some top players coincidentally dropping their levels at the same time?</p><h2><strong>Flying start for Ajax</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>A home game against Rangers gave<strong> Ajax </strong>the chance to make a strong start to the group and they <strong>took it with both hands</strong>.</p><p>The Dutch side <strong>outclassed their opponents</strong>, cruising into a 3-0 lead after just 33 minutes via goals from Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus. Ex-Spurs star Steven Bergwijn added a fourth after the break to complete a 4-0 rout.</p><p>Rangers came in off a 4-0 loss to Celtic in the Old Firm derby which adds a little context but there's no denying that Ajax's clever pass-and-move football was <strong>highly impressive</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Domestically, Ajax have made the perfect start with six wins out of six although 15 of their 21 goals have come at home. Nevertheless, they're clearly a side full of confidence and the same can't be said of Liverpool.</p> </blockquote><p>The two sides have recent history after being paired together in Group D in the 2020/21 edition of the tournament.</p><p><strong>Liverpool won both games 1-0</strong>, an own goal giving the Reds victory in Amsterdam and Curtis Jones scoring the winner at Anfield.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax/31728736"><strong>Ajax price could tempt many</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>On first glance, those wanting to take Liverpool on look to have a <strong>decent opportunity</strong>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-betting-31728736">They could lay <strong>Liverpool</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b>, back <strong>Ajax</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> or just take <strong>The Draw</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>.</a></p><p>The latter looks the most tempting of those three choices if you think the Reds really are in crisis.</p><p>The counter is that Liverpool's early-season problems have <strong>mostly come on the road</strong>.</p><p>They've taken<strong> seven points out of nine at Anfield</strong> in the Premier League and that includes the 9-0 romp against Bournemouth, who have managed four out of six points since.</p><p>However, the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace hinted at some vulnerabilities and they only just got over the line against Newcastle when another draw looked on the cards.</p><p>However, if you do fancy Liverpool to enjoy another famous European night at Anfield, a place where they have only lost their <strong>first home match in two of their previous 46 major European campaigns (W35 D9), </strong>then backing the Reds on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-betting-31728736">Betfair Exchange</a> gives you the chance for your stake back should they fail to do so.</p><blockquote> <p>That's right, you can back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-betting-31728736">Liverpool to beat Ajax</a> (max £10) between the price of 1.6 & 2.0 and get your <strong>£10 free bet</strong> returned if they do not end up winning. <strong>Bet below!</strong></p> </blockquote><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Liverpool to beat Ajax</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-betting-31728736" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.6 - 2.0</a></div><h2><strong>Goals market offers best value</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>This looks certain to be a <strong>very different game</strong> to the Napoli one when the hosts were vibrant in attack but far from convincing at the back.</p><p>Here, we're looking at two sides who knock the ball around nicely and that means there could be lots of good football but perhaps <strong>not a glut of goal chances</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax/31728736">Over/Under 2.5 market</a> looks too skewed to me with Under 2.5 trading as big as <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> and Over just <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b>.</p> </blockquote><p>Let's remember that the two meetings a couple of seasons ago featured just a <strong>single goal in each match</strong> while the Reds have played out a recent 0-0 stalemate at Everton, drew 1-1 at home to Palace and were locked at 1-1 with Newcastle until the 97th minute.</p><p>The value has to be <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax/31728736"><strong>Under 2.5 goals</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></p><p>As for <strong>Both teams to Score</strong>, 'No' looks a little inflated at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> compared to the 1.54 of 'Yes' but it's not as standout as the goals bet.</p><h2><strong>Diaz can score on Bet Builder</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>With <strong>Mo Salah</strong> performing way below his best levels and without a goal in seven Champions League appearances, <strong>Luis Diaz</strong> is emerging as Liverpool's biggest goal threat.</p><blockquote> <p>The Colombian has four goals to his name this season and blasted home the Merseysiders' consolation in that 4-1 capitulation in Naples.</p> </blockquote><p>He's only fifth favourite in the Sportsbook's list of most likely Liverpool scorers and that makes him the <strong>best <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax/31728736">Bet Builder option</a></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax/31728736">.</a></p><p>I don't fancy goals but Diaz scoring in a 1-0, 2-0 or 1-1 is certainly feasable.</p><p>Therefore I'll have a small play at around <b class="inline_odds" title="13/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">14.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/1</span></b> of <strong>Diaz to Score and Under 2.5 Goals</strong>. That landed earlier this season in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Diaz to score & under 2.5 goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax/31728736" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">14.0</a></div><h2><strong>Opta stat</strong></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span><strong>Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp has won all four of his UEFA Champions League games against Ajax</strong> (two with Borussia Dortmund, two with Liverpool), only winning more times against FC Porto (5); only José Mourinho (6) has more Champions League wins against Ajax than Klopp.</span></p><p><span></span></p><p><span></span></p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Dave's P/L for the 2022/23 season</h2> <p>Staked: 3.00pts<p>Returned: 0.00pts</p><p>P/L: -3.00pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 10 Get 2</h2> <p><span>You can get a </span><b data-stringify-type="bold">£2 Free Bet<span> </span></b><span>when you place a £10 worth of</span><b data-stringify-type="bold"><span> </span>Accas or Bet Builders</b><span> on Football this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2080922FB">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203128411">1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Liverpool v Ajax at @ <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax/31728736?selectedGroup=1611933388">Luis Diaz to Score and Under 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">14</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.203128411" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UEFA Champions League: Liverpool v Ajax (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 13 September, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Under 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.203128411" data-price="3.25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47972">3.25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.203128411" data-price="3.35" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47972">3.35</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Over 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.203128411" data-price="1.43" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47973">1.43</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.203128411" data-price="1.45" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47973">1.45</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html%23gobet-1.203128411">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html%23gobet-1.203128411">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-betting-31728736" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"UEFA Champions League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/football\/uefa-champions-league\/liverpool-v-ajax-betting-31728736","entry_title":"Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-betting-31728736">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Liverpool%20v%20Ajax%3A%20Goals%20could%20be%20on%20low%20side%20at%20Anfield&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html&text=Liverpool%20v%20Ajax%3A%20Goals%20could%20be%20on%20low%20side%20at%20Anfield" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-tips-back-the-19-1-acca-120922-722.html">UEFA Champions League: Back the 19/1 Acca</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Jurgen%20Klopp%2C%20Liverpool.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/sporting-lisbon-v-tottenham-tips-richarlison-to-make-his-mark-in-open-game-110922-206.html">Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham: Richarlison to make his mark in open game </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/richarlison-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/richarlison-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/bayern-munich-v-barcelona-tips-lewandowski-will-bite-hand-that-once-fed-him-110922-629.html">Bayern Munich v Barcelona: Lewandowski will bite hand that once fed him</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lewandowski Barca.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Lewandowski%20Barca.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/marseille-v-eintracht-frankfurt-tips-french-resistance-hard-to-beat-at-home-110922-629.html">Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt: French resistance hard to beat at home</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/igor_tudor_marseille_2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/igor_tudor_marseille_2022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/bayer-leverkusen-v-atletico-madrid-tips-back-bet-which-landed-in-opener-110922-629.html">Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid: Back bet which landed in opener</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/94e68c134b9c88b68ace4b7a22c8211f7efa14f5.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/94e68c134b9c88b68ace4b7a22c8211f7efa14f5.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-2-120922-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/6ca27bc07ae00826a16e6fffed8dfad63872ccf4.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/6ca27bc07ae00826a16e6fffed8dfad63872ccf4.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">More UEFA Champions League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class="active "> UEFA Champions League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img){window.ftClick=""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215=""; window.ftX=""; window.ftY=""; window.ftZ=""; window.ftOBA=1; window.ftContent=""; window.ftCustom=""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack=""; window.ftRandom=Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215=ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());}var ftDomain=(window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP=new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag=function(){deployTag=function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag=document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id="ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name="ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling);},gTimer=setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init();})(this); '></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li> Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/", "name": "UEFA Champions League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html", "name": "Liverpool v Ajax: Goals could be on low side at Anfield" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fliverpool-v-ajax-tips-goals-could-be-on-low-side-at-anfield-110922-719.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7498dc9f489b5b16","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.8.1","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>