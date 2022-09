Greens can maintain impressive Home Park run of results

Plymouth Argyle v Oxford United

Tuesday 13th September, kick-off 19:45

Ten points from seven games for Oxford places them behind pre-season expectations for a side that should be in the promotion hunt come the end of the season and after a wobbly start, they have won back-to-back games in League One with 2-1 victories against Cheltenham and Burton Albion.

Those were matches the U's would be expected to win anyway, but their away form has seen them draw two blanks with 1-0 defeats too, and with Plymouth holding a miserly defence - especially from last season, the Under 2.5 Goals at 1.9310/11 looks a good starting point, especially if you are looking to play on the Sportsbook Bet Builder. An xG for at 1.09 tells the tale.

Karl Robinson had seven first-teamers unavailable for the Burton victory, and their game lacked any of the usual fluency.

Indeed the Oxford boss went as far too say: "It was a shadow of the players that we've been accustomed to over the last two and a half years."

According to Opta; Oxford lost their last league visit to Plymouth last season, last losing consecutive league visits there between 1982 and 1989 (four in a row), so we do have a bit of history on side too to play on the hosts.

Plymouth look a good side this term bar the Charlton blip and are looking to win three consecutive league games against Oxford for the first time since August 1989.

The home win is reasonably priced at 2.285/4 as I thought they would be nearer 2.01/1.

They have a perfect P3 W3 record at Home Park with five for and zero against, while on the road they produced the best comeback of the season with a 2-3 win at Derby thanks to Sam Cosgrove's double and they seem to have goals from plenty of sources.

Derby have been sound defensively this term, but Plymouth caused them more problems than anyone else so far, especially with Ryan Hardie getting in behind.

I like the home win, and playing on the Bet Builder with Under 2.5 can pay 4.62 on the double, as I fancy the hosts to keep their third clean sheet at home with an xA at home of 1.29.

KEY OPTA STAT: Plymouth lost their last Football League game in midweek to Charlton in August 1-5; they last lost consecutive such games in April 2021 (run of five).

Play up Pompey for trip to struggling Burton

Burton Albion v Portsmouth

Tuesday 13th September, kick-off 19:45

Will it be the year that Portsmouth finally depart League One? That's going up rather than down by the way as the joint-league leaders have got off to a rattling fast start with plenty of goals.

Earning rave reviews is the on-loan Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett with a big-game double against Peterborough recently to earn a 2-1 Fratton Park victory and he's now four from his last three games in all competitions.

Manager Danny Cowley's business to secure Colby Bishop has also had a big influence on the side, and he's even better at five from eight this season.

Scarlett is 21/10 on the Sportsbook for Anytime Goalscorer, while Bishop is 7/2 First Goalscorer.

Both could be popular on Tuesday night. Playing the Bet Builder on the Sportsbook with Scarlett to Score Anytime and Pompey to win pays just over 3/1.

Burton have been absolutely dreadful this term and some of their defending has been shambolic bordering on comical.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has gone and Dino Maamria takes over, and the task in hand will be to sort out the backline rather than any fast starts.

They've played three at the Pirelli and lost all three without a goal scored. Pirelli of course are the famous tyres, and these are not good years.

KEY OPTA STAT: Portsmouth have won three of their five away league matches against Burton Albion (L2), although lost last season on their trip to the Brewers.

Addicks to gain win number three at the Valley

Charlton Athletic v Forest Green Rovers

Tuesday 13th September, kick-off 19:45

Charlton seem to be drawing too many games this term already, but it's no more than a solid start under new manager Ben Garner.

His brand of attacking football has provided three Over 2.5 Goals so far this season, and their best performance by a mile was the 5-1 home win against promotion chasing Plymouth.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was superb that night scoring an early goal, and he also added to his collection with an important strike in the 1-1 at Wycombe.

Garner has won both of his previous league games against Forest Green as a manager, beating them on both occasions in charge of Swindon in League Two last term (2-1 at home and 2-0 away) according to Opta, and it's hard to get away from the 1.910/11 price home win on offer.

He has some good young players at his disposal and with two out of three at the Valley this term, and against a team which should see them enjoy the majority of the possession, they should be able to justify their odds-on price.

Forest Green gained an opening day win at Bristol Rovers, but they've conceded plenty of goals which provokes a potential bet on the Over 2.5 for this too and their xG against on the road at 1.56 is higher than the xg for.

KEY OPAT STAT: In all competitions, Charlton and Forest Green have met once before, drawing 0-0 in the League Cup first round in 2019-20 before Forest Green won 5-3 pens.