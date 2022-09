Bayer Leverkusen 3.185/40 v Atletico Madrid 2.486/4; The Draw 3.45

Tuesday 13 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Atletico pull off late victory in opening fixture

The bottom side in Group B host the team on top, as Bayer Leverkusen take on Atletico Madrid.

Leverkusen suffered a 1-0 away loss at Club Brugge in their opening game. Anyone studying their Bundesliga form, will not have been surprised. They drew 2-2 at the weekend away at Hertha Berlin, but they've lost four of their six games overall (W1 D1) and are 17th in the table.

Atletico had their struggles at home to Porto, with the game 0-0 until very late, when it exploded into life. Hermoso opened the scoring in added time, only for Porto's Mateus Uribe to convert a penalty in the 96th minute and Antoine Griezmann to score the winner for Atletico in the eleventh minute of added time.

Over the weekend Atletico had a much more comfortable victory. They won 4-1 at home to Celta Vigo, which leaves them with ten points in La Liga are five games (W3 D1 L1).

Back visitors cautiously

Atletico Madrid are the favourites at 2.486/4, with Bayer Leverkusen at 3.185/40 and the draw at 3.45.

There would appear to be some value in Atletico at that price, with Diego Simeone's side now unbeaten in four (W3 D1) and facing a Leverkusen side in poor form. Yet their struggle to beat Porto at home and their lack of clean sheets, does create a worry and it may pay to be cautious.

If backing the visitors, it may make sense to do so in the Draw No Bet market at 1.774/5. Another option is a repeat of my successful tip in Atletico's match against Porto, which is to combine the Spanish club in the double chance market and both teams to score, at odds of 2.26/5.