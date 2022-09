Bayern Munich 1.845/6 v Barcelona 4.1; The Draw 4.67/2

Tuesday 13 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 4

Lewandowski returns to old hunting ground

It's a clash of the titans in Group C on Tuesday, as Bayern Munich play host to Barcelona.

The match sees the return of Robert Lewandowski to the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has made an instant impact at his new club, continuing to score at the rate which had made him a Bayern legend.

On Saturday, Lewandowski was on the bench, as Xavi rotated his side away at Cadiz, keeping key performers fresh for this crucial Champions League match. He came on in the second-half, shortly after Barcelona had taken the lead and then swiftly found the net himself to double the scoreline, in a game that Barca eventually won 4-0.

Lewandowski now has nine goals in six appearances for his new club, which includes a hat-trick in their opening Champions League game against Plzen, which they won 5-1.

One can't help feel that Bayern would have more Bundesliga points if Lewandowski was still within their ranks. At the weekend they drew 2-2 at home to Stuttgart, twice losing the lead. It was their third successive Bundesliga draw. They have at least got off to a great start in the Champions League, winning a difficult opener away at Inter 2-0.

Ignore result and bank on goals

Bayern Munich are the favourites at 1.845/6, with Barcelona at 4.1 and the draw at 4.67/2.

The hosts look a little short at those odds. They're struggling for form and Barcelona are playing well, albeit against opposition weaker than Bayern. Though there is a temptation to bank on Barca's unbeaten run continuing, one has to be aware that Bayern are the strongest opponents that they've faced so far this season.

Ignore the result and back on goals. Lewandowski will rarely be available this season at odds as big as 2.3811/8 to score. Combining a Lewandowski goal with both teams to score as a Bet Builder, brings up the odds to 3.211/5.