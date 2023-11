6/1 6.80 Bet Builder for BVB v Newcastle

Young Boys backed on handicap at Man City

Atleti look too good for Celtic

Champions League Tips & Predictions

Paul Higham: "The Magpies have given away 14 and 15 fouls in two of their last three games - and also eclipsed 12 fouls in two of their three Champions League games so far.

"And don't think Dortmund can't put their foot in either, and despite them being bigger at 11/10 for 12+ fouls that's actually landed in three of their last four.

"Dortmund gave away 15 fouls at St James' Park so even if they have the crowd on their side this time they could certainly reach 12 again this time.

"We'll complete a Bet Builder treble here by backing Dortmund for 5+ shots on target at 4/6 - just as they managed in the first game against Newcastle. Dortmund have had 5+ shots on target in four of their last six games, and in Newcastle's last Champions League road trip they faced eight shots on target at AC Milan from 25 attempts."

Back Newcastle & Dortmund 12+ fouls each & Dortmund 5+ shots on target @ 6/1 Bet now

Lewis Jones: "There's a fine line between bravery and stupidity - and this bet won't be for everyone, but I'm confident that Young Boys rate as the value call in the handicap market. I'm happy to row in with the 1.95 on offer for them on the Asian Handicap with a +2.75 start on the Exchange.

"This means we'll cop a full return if they win, draw or lose by one or two goals. If they lose by exactly three goals, we'll get a half stakes loss and if City run riot by four or more then we'll suffer a full stakes loss.

"My desire to give City a swerve revolves around Erling Haaland potentially being given the night off, owing to an ankle injury sustained on Saturday.

"Explaining his reasoning for removing his striker at half time, Guardiola told Match of the Day: "We didn't want to take risks with him, he didn't feel comfortable. He'll be back maybe Tuesday but maybe next Sunday."

"Haaland hasn't started in 12 games across all competitions since signing for Manchester City - and their aggregate score in those matches works out as 20-7. Not the usual tub-thumping numbers we expect.

"In fact, they have lost three of their last six fixtures without scoring when Haaland isn't in the starting XI - in defeats to Southampton, Brentford and Newcastle."

Back Young Boys on the +2.75 Asian Handicap @ 1.95 Bet now

Mark O'Haire: "Atletico have won all six of their home fixtures across all competitions this term, striking at least twice in each with all six also featuring Both Teams To Score 2.10 winners.

"Celtic are winless in 13 Champions League days (W0-D3-L10), have lost each of their last six trips to Spanish sides in this competition (shipping 22 goals) and have managed a solitary shutout in their most recent 34 UCL showdowns. In this season's competition, the Bhoys have taken the fewest shots and produced the lowest Expected Goals (xG) output.

"With that in-mind, I'm quite happy to support Atletico Madrid to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 5/6. It's a wager that's banked in eight of Los Colchoneros's nine victories across all competitions in 2023/24, whilst Celtic have shipped at least two goals in all three of their group-stage games thus far."

Back Atleitco Madrid to win & Over 2.5 goals @ 5/6 Bet now

Dan Fitch: "In their last Champions League outing, Milan were beaten 3-0 in the reverse fixture. It's part of a run of four games without a win (D1 L3). Failing to beat Juventus, PSG and Napoli is no disgrace, but their 1-0 home defeat to Udinese on Saturday was a worrying result.

"In contrast, PSG have won all five games since losing to Newcastle at St James' Park. At the weekend they defeated Montpellier 3-0, leaving them two points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

"Based on Milan's form, we have to fancy the away win. Odds of 5/4 for a PSG victory are pretty chunky, so let's just go for a straight win, without complicating matters."

Back PSG to beat AC Milan at 5/4 Bet now

Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League & Europa League special

Read Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Have teams worked out one-dimensional Arsenal?