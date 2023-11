PSG can beat AC Milan again

RB Leipzig will make jump towards last-16

Expect goals when Lazio host Feyenoord

Struggling AC Milan face another tough test when they host the Group F leaders PSG on Tuesday.

In their last Champions League outing, Milan were beaten 3-0 in the reverse fixture. It's part of a run of four games without a win (D1 L3). Failing to beat Juventus, PSG and Napoli is no disgrace, but their 1-0 home defeat to Udinese on Saturday was a worrying result.

In contrast, PSG have won all five games since losing to Newcastle at St James' Park. At the weekend they defeated Montpellier 3-0, leaving them two points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Based on Milan's form, we have to fancy the away win. Odds of 5/42.24 for a PSG victory are pretty chunky, so let's just go for a straight win, without complicating matters.

Back PSG to beat AC Milan at 5/42.24 Bet now

RB Leipzig could well clinch qualification for the knockout stages with a win at Crvena Zvezda.

The Germans are second in Group G with six points after three games (W2 D0 L1). Should Manchester City beat Young Boys and Leipzig win, then they will make the Round of 16. They are not in the best form, however. Marco Rose's side have lost away at both Wolfsburg and Mainz in their last two games, without scoring a goal.

Crvena Zvezda won 3-1 against Radnik Surdulica at the weekend, which means that they are three points behind the Super Liga leaders Partizan. Their Champions League form has not been so impressive, claiming just one point from their first three games (W0 D1 L2).

RB Leipzig won the reverse fixture 3-1. Back a repeat of that result, with an away win and both teams to score priced at 2/12.94.

Back RB Leipzig to beat Crvena Zvezda and both teams to score at 2/12.94 Bet now

Lazio will be hoping that they fare better than when they last met Feyenoord.

In the reverse fixture, the Dutch side won 3-1, which has put them top of Group E after three games (W2 D0 L1). Over the weekend they beat RKC Waalwijk 2-1, but are someway off the pace in their defence of their Eredivisie title, seven points behind the leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Lazio lost 1-0 at Bologna at the weekend, continuing their poor away form. They have lost five of their eight away games this season. At home they have proved much more reliable, losing only one of their six games (W3 D2) and tasting victory in each of their last three matches at the Stadio Olimpico.

With compelling arguments for either side, it may be worth ignoring the result. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in each of Feyenoord's last three outings and is priced at 4/51.77.