Atletico are W6-D0-L0 at home this season

Celtic winless in 13 UCL outings (W0-D3-L10)

Simeone's side difficult to dismiss

Atletico Madrid v Celtic

Tuesday November 7, 20:00

Live on TNT Sport

Atletico Madrid 1.321/3 saw their six-game winning streak in La Liga ended on Friday evening with Los Colchoneros suffering a surprise defeat at Las Palmas. Diego Simeone's side conceded twice in the second-half, and although Alvaro Morata halved the deficit late on, the capital club were unable to find a leveller to lose ground in the title race.

Between Las Palmas' first and second goals, Simeone made the questionable decision to take off both Antoine Griezmann and Koke, a decision that bemused many spectators. But both are expected to go the full 90 here with Atletico looking for a big improvement in performance level having dropped points against Celtic in the reverse encounter.

Javi Galan deputised and struggled at left wing-back in Glasgow with Rodrigo Riquelme taking his place since. However, there's hope that regular starter Samuel Lino will return for the midweek match-up, giving the home side a significant boost.

Celtic 11.0010/1 boss Brendan Rodgers was impressed by his team's "persistence" after they moved eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership by breaking down 10-man Ross County on Saturday. The Bhoys played against 10 men for 80 minutes and were largely frustrated before David Turnbull powered home a shot in first-half stoppage-time.

The one-way traffic continued thereafter, with Luis Palma adding a stunning strike and setting up a James Forrest header to complete the rout, with Rodgers saying, "But I was pleased at the guys who came in, they gave us great energy at the beginning. The guys who came on gave us extra energy and made an impact. Our persistence impressed me."

After scoring in both of his two Champions League outings, Kyogo Furuhashi is looking to become the first Celtic player to score in three consecutive European Cup appearances since 1977. However, Reo Hatate, Stephen Welsh and Liel Abada all remain sidelined with Rodgers expected to field a similar XI to the side that played a fortnight ago.

Atletico to impress

Atletico have W11-D9-L3 at the Metropolitano in Champions League action and come into this contest unbeaten in six such home UCL encounters. Los Colchoneros have won all six of their home fixtures across all competitions this term, striking at least twice in each with all six also featuring Both Teams To Score 2.1011/10 winners.

Celtic are winless in 13 Champions League days (W0-D3-L10), have lost each of their last six trips to Spanish sides in this competition (shipping 22 goals) and have managed a solitary shutout in their most recent 34 UCL showdowns. In this season's competition, the Bhoys have taken the fewest shots and produced the lowest Expected Goals (xG) output.

With that in-mind, I'm quite happy to support Atletico Madrid to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 5/61.84. It's a wager that's banked in eight of Los Colchoneros's nine victories across all competitions in 2023/24, whilst Celtic have shipped at least two goals in all three of their group-stage games thus far.