Dortmund can edge tired Toon

There's not much time for Newcastle to celebrate their crucial, if controversial, victory over Arsenal as they head right back to the Champions League with a trip to Dortmund.

Both teams have four points but Dortmund sit above The Magpies thanks to their win at St James' Park last time out - and now Eddie Howe's side will have to deal with the noise and intensity of a big crowd at Signal Iduna Park.

Edin Terzic's men will be reeling from their joint-biggest home Der Klassiker defeat after a Harry Kane hat-trick gave Bayern Munich a 4-0 victory on Saturday, so the coach will hope for a response.

And Dortmund do have a fine record in the competition with just one defeat in 16 Champions League group games on their own patch, so they'll still come out firing after that embarrassing loss to Barca.

There's hardly anything between them in the betting, but despite being on a high Newcastle still have injury problems and could be a big leggy after the collective shift they put in against Arsenal.

Goals are expected but I'm not so sure as Howe usually goes safety first and four of the last six Dortmund home games have been either 1-0 or 0-0s. The hosts could just pinch this as tiredness kicks in for Newcastle.

Back Dortmund win & under 2.5 goals @ 5/15.80

Back a 6/1 Bet Builder treble

Newcastle are 8/111.72 to commit 12+ fouls and in the white-hot atmosphere Dortmund fans create then that's well in range.

The Magpies have given away 14 and 15 fouls in two of their last three games - and also eclipsed 12 fouls in two of their three Champions League games so far.

And don't think Dortmund can't put their foot in either, and despite them being bigger at 11/102.08 for 12+ fouls that's actually landed in three of their last four.

Dortmund gave away 15 fouls at St James' Park so even if they have the crowd on their side this time they could certainly reach 12 again this time.

We'll complete a Bet Builder treble here by backing Dortmund for 5+ shots on target at 4/61.65 - just as they managed in the first game against Newcastle.

Dortmund have had 5+ shots on target in four of their last six games, and in Newcastle's last Champions League road trip they faced eight shots on target at AC Milan from 25 attempts.

Back Newcastle & Dortmund 12+ fouls each & Dortmund 5+ shots on target @ 6/16.80

