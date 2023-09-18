</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more
Max Liu
18 September 2023
2:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-more-180923-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-18T20:30:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-18T20:33:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Get the best bets for Tuesday's football as Newcastle return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, Manchester City begin their defence of European club football's biggest pirze and much more... Milan backed to sour Magpies' big night Man City backed to cover handicap Celtic to struggle at Feyenoord Champions League tips 17:45 - AC Milan v Newcastle Dave Tindall: "There wasn't exactly a long list of candidates but Rafael Leao was Milan's best player against Inter. He provided his usual threat coming off the left and took his goal well to narrow the deficit to 2-1 before Inter pulled away. "Leao also netted what proved the decisive second goal in the recent 2-1 away win at Roma while he netted 16 times for Milan last season. "On the Bet Builder Leao to score in Milan win pays 4/1 and I'll take it. For a bigger price, Leao to score first in a Milan win is just under 12. "If he plays, Tonali to score against his old club in a Draw is 30.0." Back Rafael Leao to score and AC Milan to win @ 4/1 Bet now 20:00 - Man City v Crvena Zvezda Mark O'Haire: "Manchester City remained unbeaten through their 2022/23 Champions League winning campaign (W8-D5-L0) and the Citizens boast a phenomenal W24-D2-L1 return in continental club clashes at their Etihad base over the past five years. That includes victories by two goals or more in 10 of 14 group-stage home games, scoring 3+ goals on 11 occasions. "Crvena Zvezda have failed to score in each of their last four matches in this competition, have been beaten in each of their last six UCL away days - scoring only twice and shipping 22 strikes - with the visitors going down heavily to Premier League opposition on two occasions during that same sample (4-0 to Liverpool in 2018 and 5-0 to Spurs in 2019). "With that in-mind, the Bet Builder offers an appealing angle for the lobsided encounter with Manchester City -1 Handicap and Both Teams To Score 'No' holding plenty of appeal at 17/20 on the Sportsbook. This wager will pay should the Citizens run out victors by two goals or more, whilst keeping a clean sheet in front of their Etihad supporters." Back Man City (-1) &amp; BTTS - No @ 17/20 Bet now 20:00 - Feyenoord v Celtic Frank Monkhouse: "With Lazio hosting Atletico Madrid in the group's other game, this is an excellent chance for Feyenoord and Celtic to take advantage and grab top spot early. "The Dutch champions are flying domestically and will enjoy the backing of passionate support on a special night. That will encourage the best from the locals, and Feyenoord are 1.5 favourites to bag an opening night win on the Betfair Sportsbook. That's worth a spot in your midweek Champions League ACCA. "Celtic face a daunting task at De Kuip, but they too have confidence to spare, and that battling win in Govan before the international break would've done wonders for team morale. Fancy an upset? Celtic trade at 5.7 on the Betfair Exchange while a draw is yours at 4.5. A level finish wouldn't be the worst result for either team on matchday one. "Armchair fans looking for a bet at higher odds to mark a special evening may be drawn to Feyenoord half-time/full-time at 2.5. "Two free-scoring teams meeting under the bright lights with the Champions League theme hanging in the air provides a unique atmosphere, and you can back the players to respond. Both teams to score is 1.78 or over 2.5 goals combined in the game, which makes sense at 1.7." Feyenoord HT/FT @ 2.5 Bet now 20:00 - Barcelona v Antwerp Dan Fitch: "The Group H favourites Barcelona play host to the outsiders Antwerp on Tuesday night. "Xavi's team had their biggest win of the season over the weekend, when they thrashed Real Betis 5-0. It was their fourth successive win and Barca's new signing Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo were both on target. "Antwerp won both legs of their play-off tie against AEK Athens to reach this stage. They are unbeaten in six (W4 D2), yet it's fair to say that Barcelona represent a major step in class both in terms of the opposition that Antwerp have faced in the Champions League and Belgium's First Division A. "So we have to expect another Barcelona win here and it's likely to be a comfortable one. Back the hosts to be ahead at half-time and over 3.5 goals, at odds of 6/4." Back Barcelona to be ahead at half-time against Antwerp and over 3.5 goals at 6/4 Bet now Championship tips 19:45 - Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough Mark O'Haire: "With both sides winless after six matches, Tuesday night's tussle could have major knock-on effects should either side fall short. Middlesbrough are deserved favourites, with the Teessiders putting up plenty of positive attacking numbers - and Wednesday doing the opposite - but the visitors offer little appeal at short prices on the road. "Carrick's men have W8-D1-L10 on their travels under him with defensive issues proving particularly problematic. Despite their excellent efforts last term, Boro have still only managed one clean sheet in those 19 away days, 14 of which paid-out for Both Teams To Score backers. A repeat holds plenty of appeal at 1.82 quotes. "Sheffield Wednesday may have blanked twice in front of their own supporters thus far yet both encounters came against Championship high-flyers. The Owls should be capable of troubling a Middlesbrough defence that's shipped multiple goals in four of six fixtures, allowing 17 on-target efforts across their first three away days." Back BTTS? Yes @ 1.82 Bet now 19:45 - Southampton v Ipswich Jack Critchley: "Ipswich haven't lost a midweek league game since December 2021 against Charlton (2-0), with the Tractor Boys winning 12 of their 16 games since (D4). "Ipswich have looked ruthless on the road so far this season. Saints have the highest home xG in the division, yet they've won just one of their three matches here and they gifted Leicester copious opportunities on Friday night. This could be an entertaining and chaotic contest." Eddie Howe's Newcastle go to San Siro to play Milan in the Champions League

Get the best bets for Tuesday's football as Newcastle return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, Manchester City begin their defence of European club football's biggest pirze and much more... He provided his usual threat coming off the left and took his goal well to narrow the deficit to 2-1 before Inter pulled away.</p><p>"Leao also netted what proved the decisive second goal in the recent 2-1 away win at Roma while he netted 16 times for Milan last season.</p><p>"On the Bet Builder<span> </span><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D17336248,127991%26bsmId%3D924.376104114,924.374837311" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Leao to score in Milan win pays<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span></b></a><span> </span>and I'll take it. For a bigger price, Leao to score first in a Milan win is just under<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">12</span></b>.</p><p>"If he plays, Tonali to score against his old club in a Draw is<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">30.0</span></b>."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rafael Leao to score and AC Milan to win @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D17336248,127991%26bsmId%3D924.376104114,924.374837311" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/man-city-v-red-star-belgrade-champions-league-predictions-back-a-routine-night-for-the-citizens-180923-766.html">20:00 - Man City v Crvena Zvezda</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire: </strong>"Manchester City remained unbeaten through their 2022/23 Champions League winning campaign (W8-D5-L0) and the Citizens boast a phenomenal W24-D2-L1 return in continental club clashes at their Etihad base over the past five years. That includes victories by two goals or more in 10 of 14 group-stage home games, scoring 3+ goals on 11 occasions.</p><p>"Crvena Zvezda have failed to score in each of their last four matches in this competition, have been beaten in each of their last six UCL away days - scoring only twice and shipping 22 strikes - with the visitors going down heavily to Premier League opposition on two occasions during that same sample (4-0 to Liverpool in 2018 and 5-0 to Spurs in 2019).</p><p>"With that in-mind, the Bet Builder offers an appealing angle for the lobsided encounter with<span> </span><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47999,110503%26bsmId%3D924.374838159,924.374838109" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Manchester City -1 Handicap and Both Teams To Score 'No'</a><span> </span>holding plenty of appeal at 17/20 on the Sportsbook. This wager will pay should the Citizens run out victors by two goals or more, whilst keeping a clean sheet in front of their Etihad supporters."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Man City (-1) & BTTS - No @ 17/20</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47999,110503%26bsmId%3D924.374838159,924.374838109" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/feyenoord-v-celtic-tips-back-slots-champions-to-sink-celts-170923-746.html">20:00 - Feyenoord v Celtic</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Frank Monkhouse: </strong>"With Lazio hosting Atletico Madrid in the group's other game, this is an excellent chance for Feyenoord and Celtic to take advantage and grab top spot early.</p><p>"The Dutch champions are flying domestically and will enjoy the backing of passionate support on a special night. That will encourage the best from the locals, and<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/feyenoord-v-celtic/32607049" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Feyenoord are<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.5</span></b><span> </span>favourites</strong></a><span> </span>to bag an opening night win on the Betfair Sportsbook. That's worth a spot in your midweek Champions League ACCA.</p><p>"Celtic face a daunting task at De Kuip, but they too have confidence to spare, and that battling win in Govan before the international break would've done wonders for team morale. Fancy an upset?<strong><span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Celtic trade at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.7</span></b><span> </span>on the Betfair Exchange</a><span> </span></strong>while a draw is yours at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.5</span></b>. A level finish wouldn't be the worst result for either team on matchday one.</p><p>"Armchair fans looking for a bet at higher odds to mark a special evening may be drawn to<span> </span><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217867561" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Feyenoord half-time/full-time at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.5</span></b></a></strong>.</p><p>"Two free-scoring teams meeting under the bright lights with the Champions League theme hanging in the air provides a unique atmosphere, and you can back the players to respond. Both teams to score is<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.78</span></b><span> </span>or over 2.5 goals combined in the game, which makes sense at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.7</span></b>."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Feyenoord HT/FT @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217867561" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-champions-league-tips-back-a-big-win-for-barcelona-170923-629.html">20:00 - Barcelona v Antwerp</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch: </strong>"The Group H favourites Barcelona play host to the outsiders Antwerp on Tuesday night.</p><p>"Xavi's team had their biggest win of the season over the weekend, when they thrashed Real Betis 5-0. It was their fourth successive win and Barca's new signing Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo were both on target.</p><p>"Antwerp won both legs of their play-off tie against<span> </span><span class="caps">AEK</span><span> </span>Athens to reach this stage. They are unbeaten in six (W4 D2), yet it's fair to say that Barcelona represent a major step in class both in terms of the opposition that Antwerp have faced in the Champions League and Belgium's First Division A.</p><p>"So we have to expect another Barcelona win here and it's likely to be a comfortable one. Back the hosts to be<span> </span><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D52480964,1222345%26bsmId%3D924.374839385,924.374839415" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ahead at half-time and over 3.5 goals</a>, at odds of<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="2.46"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span></b>."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Barcelona to be ahead at half-time against Antwerp and over 3.5 goals at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="2.46"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D52480964,1222345%26bsmId%3D924.374839385,924.374839415" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Championship tips</h2><p></p><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sheffield-wednesday-v-middlesbrough-tips-and-predictions-back-both-to-score-as-strugglers-clash-180923-766.html">19:45 - Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire: </strong>"With both sides winless after six matches, Tuesday night's tussle could have major knock-on effects should either side fall short. Middlesbrough are deserved favourites, with the Teessiders putting up plenty of positive attacking numbers - and Wednesday doing the opposite - but the visitors offer little appeal at short prices on the road.</p><p>"Carrick's men have W8-D1-L10 on their travels under him with defensive issues proving particularly problematic. Despite their excellent efforts last term, Boro have still only managed one clean sheet in those 19 away days, 14 of which paid-out for Both Teams To Score backers. A repeat holds plenty of appeal at<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217884737" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span></b></strong></a><span> </span>quotes.</p><p>"Sheffield Wednesday may have blanked twice in front of their own supporters thus far yet both encounters came against Championship high-flyers. The Owls should be capable of troubling a Middlesbrough defence that's shipped multiple goals in four of six fixtures, allowing 17 on-target efforts across their first three away days."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS? Yes @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217884737" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-opta-stats-12-tips-for-tuesday-and-wednesday-including-a-15-8-best-bet-180923-904.html">19:45 - Southampton v Ipswich</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Jack Critchley: </strong>"Ipswich haven't lost a midweek league game since December 2021 against Charlton (2-0), with the Tractor Boys winning 12 of their 16 games since (D4).</p><p>"Ipswich have looked ruthless on the road so far this season. Saints have the highest home xG in the division, yet they've won just one of their three matches here and they gifted Leicester copious opportunities on Friday night. This could be an entertaining and chaotic contest."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ipswich or Draw Double Chance and Over 2.5 Goals @ 15/8</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/home/?modules=betslip&action=addAffiliateSelections&bssId=13848033&bsmId=924.374897303&clkID=0_E49B53A4137242E1AD37B3F86CF3B6CE&rfr=0&ttp=111&pid=0&bid=9810" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-2023-24-tips-and-latest-odds-with-key-dates-english-teams-and-more-150823-204.html">Read Champions League 2023/24: Key dates, latest odds, Group Stage draw and more</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £5 Get £20 in free bets for new customers</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free Sportsbook bets when they place a £5 bet upon sign up. Nottingham Forest v Burnley: Gibbs-White to inspire home win

Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Back Rashford to score first vs Bayern Munich at 10/1

Premier League Bookings Double: Yates and Cullen boosted to 11/1

Feyenoord v Celtic: Back Slots' champions to sink Celts 