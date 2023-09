Lazio and Atletico both coming off losses

Another big win for Barca

Shakhtar can be more competitive than odds suggest

This Group E clash sees both teams coming into this game off the back of a heavy loss.

Lazio's poor start to their Serie A campaign continued with a 3-1 defeat at Juventus, which was their third defeat in four games (W1). Atletico lost for the first time this season on Saturday, when they were beaten 3-0 at Valencia.

Diego Simeone's team have failed to win a game away from home this season (P2 D1 L1), while Lazio's form is extremely unpredictable, with their one win coming away at the reigning Italian champions Napoli.

It therefore makes sense to avoid the result markets. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in three of Lazio's four games this season and can be backed at 11/102.08.

The Group H favourites Barcelona play host to the outsiders Antwerp on Tuesday night.

Xavi's team had their biggest win of the season over the weekend, when they thrashed Real Betis 5-0. It was their fourth successive win and Barca's new signing Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo were both on target.

Antwerp won both legs of their play-off tie against AEK Athens to reach this stage. They are unbeaten in six (W4 D2), yet it's fair to say that Barcelona represent a major step in class both in terms of the opposition that Antwerp have faced in the Champions League and Belgium's First Division A.

So we have to expect another Barcelona win here and it's likely to be a comfortable one. Back the hosts to be ahead at half-time and over 3.5 goals, at odds of 6/42.46.

Also in Group H, is this match between Shakhtar and Porto, who are expected to compete for the second qualification spot.

Shakhtar and Champions League regulars, but due to the conflict in the Ukraine, their current situation is very different to what it once was. For starters, this 'home' match will be played in Hamburg, Germany. Then there is the fact that what was once a cosmopolitan squad, is now mainly made up of Ukrainians.

Porto are unbeaten in the Primeira Liga after five games (W4 D1). At the weekend they won 1-0 at Estrela, with their striker Mehdi Taremi netting his first goal of the season. Shakhtar won by the same scoreline, scoring a late goal to edge their encounter with Obolon Kiev.

With Shakhtar's obstacles, it is right that Porto are favourites, but odds of 4/61.65 in our Match Odds 90 market, does look a little bit of an overreaction, with the hosts proving to competitive in the group stages last season. Back the draw and under 3.5 goals at 4/14.80.