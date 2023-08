Everything you need to know for UCL 2023/24

When does Champions League 2023/24 start?

The qualifying rounds began in the July, and are still in progress. Once they are complete the draw for the Group Stages takes place on 31 August.

The first rounds of Group Stage matches are played on 19/20 September. There will be eight groups of four teams. Each team plays each other home and away across six rounds.

The final round of Group Stage matches will be played across 12/13 December.

When are Champions League knockout stages?

The round of 16 runs from 13/14 February to 12/13 March 2024

The quarter-finals will be played on April 9/10 and 16/17, while the semi-finals are set for April 30/May 1 and May 7/8 2024

The final will be played at Wembley on 1 June 2024, less than a fortnight before Euro 2024 starts on 14 June.

Which English teams are in Champions League?

Manchester City 3.412/5 are the defending champions and the favourites to win it again. Only one team has won successive Champions League titles and that was Real Madrid who did it three times in a row from 2016 to 2018.

Erling Haaland, who scored 12 goals in City's glorious Champions League campaign last season, will be the favourite to finish as top scorer again when the markets go live.

Three English clubs are back in the Europe's premier club competition after a break. Arsenal 13.012/1, after finishing as domestic league runners up, Manchester United 19.018/1 and Newcastle 22.021/1.

The Magpies will play in the tournament for the first time since 2002/2003 after they finished fourth in the Premier League last season.

It will be fascinating to see how Eddie Howe's men fare and a packed St James' Park will be one of the most atmospheric places to be midweek this autumn.

Which teams have qualified for the UEFA Champions League?

As mentioned above, the qualifying rounds are still in progress so more teams will be added to that Group Stage draw on 31 August. In the meantime, here are the clubs that we definitely be in the Group Stage.

Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin

Italy: Napoli, Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan

France: Paris Saint-Germain, Lens

Scotland: Celtic

Portugal: Benfica, Porto

Netherlands: Feyenoord

Serbia: Red Star Belgrade

Austria: RB Salzburg

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Bayern to challenge City after Kane signing?

Bayern Munich 6.611/2 are second favourites to win the Champions League in 2023/24.

The German giants are buzzing after signing Harry Kane from Tottenham in the most sensational transfer of the summer and are aiming to win European's football's biggest prize for the first time since 2020.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is already a Champions League winner after steering Chelsea to glory in 2021. He endured a tricky start to his tenure in Munich, however, and Bayern only won the Bundesliga because Dortmund choked on the final day of last season.

Tuchel has much to prove in Munich while Kane will be under pressure to give their attack the cutting edge it lacked last season.

Real Madrid, PSG and Barca UCL odds

Real Madrid 10.09/1 come next in the betting. They won the tournament for the 14th time in 2022 but were knocked out in the semi-finals last season.

Madrid are beginning life without Karim Benzema who has left the Spaniards for the riches of the Saudi Arabian league. They strengthened their squad with the signing of Jude Bellingham but are yet to sign a world class out-and-out striker to replace the Frenchman.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move from PSG to Madrid all summer, would boost their chances of a 15th Champions League win.

If Mbappe stays at Paris Saint-Germain 16.5 beyond the current transfer window, however, their chances of winning for the first time should improve. In Luis Enrique they have appointed a manager who has already won it, with Barcelona in 2015.

Barca are the same price as PSG in the outright winner betting.

