Bayern have signed Kane but questions remain

Leipzig look strong despite summer exodus

Victor Boniface can shine at Xabi Alonso's Bayer

Promoted clubs set to struggle

Kane signing papers over Bayern's cracks

Bayern Munich's summer was dominated by the pursuit of Tottenham's record scorer Harry Kane, and there's no doubt that bringing in the captain of England is a major coup for the club and for the entire Bundesliga. However, his debut in Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to title rivals RB Leipzig showed how much work there is to do to truly launch the Thomas Tuchel era in Bavaria.

As has all too often been the case since Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern were pedestrian in possession, and vulnerable in transition. Dani Olmo scored a stunning hat-trick to give Leipzig the Supercup for the first time, and Kane's introduction in the second half couldn't change the dynamic, as Bayern's record signing wasn't given a single chance.

Bayern are 1.282/7 on the Exchange to take the Bundesliga title, and I can't remember them being that big for a long time. They snatched the title away from Borussia Dortmund right at the end of the final matchday last term, but there are still plenty of questions to answer.

With Joshua Kimmich enduring his worst ever run of form, can Bayern find the right balance in midfield? With Manuel Neuer still recovering from his ski-touring injury, can Bayern beef up the goalkeeping department? If Tuchel is shredding his players in public after losing the Supercup, what will happen if they start losing league games?

Bayern are 1/4 on the Sportsbook to take the title for a 12th straight season, while Kane is 1/2 to finish as top scorer, and with so many questions, there isn't much value in either selection. I do think Bayern will be too strong for the rest (centre-back Kim Min-Jae is an excellent signing from Napoli), but those prices are far from appealing.

Leipzig look stronger than Dortmund

Last season, Borussia Dortmund suffered the devastation of blowing their biggest shot at the title since the days of Jürgen Klopp. All they needed to do was win their final game at home to mid-table Mainz, and they were held to an agonising draw. The emotional impact of that is surely still being felt, and Dortmund look weaker than they did last term.

Star player Jude Bellingham has moved to Real Madrid, and is frankly irreplaceable. He was a leader, a source of goals and someone who could break up play in midfield and drive the team forwards. Marcel Sabitzer has come in from Bayern to provide experience and versatility, but that won't fill the Bellingham-shaped void.

The technically-gifted Raphael Guerreiro has gone to Bayern, and although Ramy Bensebaini is a competent replacement, he simply isn't as creative or versatile. Attacking midfielder Felix Nmecha is an interesting acquisition from Wolfsburg, but will have to step up a level if he is to make a lasting impact. Marco Reus has stepped down as captain, and while he still has incredible quality, his injury problems are always a concern.

RB Leipzig have lost a slew of top players, with Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai, Konrad Laimer and Marcel Halstenberg all leaving in the same window. That led to fears of another false start (Marco Rose came in as coach last term after Domenico Tedesco took five points from the first five matchdays), but Saturday's win at Bayern was hugely encouraging.

Former Gladbach and Dortmund boss Rose has taken his hometown club back to the RB basics he once followed at Salzburg, and he's been backed up by some great work in the market. Leipzig have signed nine new players, including highly-rated Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, clever attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, Lyon centre-back Castello Lukeba, Salzburg's tackling machine Nicolas Seiwald and Lens goal-getter Lois Openda.

Leipzig have won the DFB Pokal in each of the last two seasons, and now have added the Supercup to their trophy haul for the first time. That's important for belief, and if Rose can get his new recruits to gel quickly, I think Leipzig are worth backing at 23/10 in the Winner Without Bayern market.

Boniface to benefit from Bayer's creativity

With Kane attracting all the attention in the Top Goalscorer market, Bayer Leverkusen's summer signing Victor Boniface is worth considering at a hefty 25/1. Across his time at Bodo Glimt and Union Saint-GIlloise last season, the Nigerian banged in 26 goals, and he has already scored for his new club in the DFB Pokal.

Bayer have lashings of flair and creativity this season, with Florian Wirtz fit and firing, Jonas Hofmann an inspired signing from Gladbach, Alex Grimaldo an outstanding attacking left-back and Granit Xhaka a powerhouse in midfield. With all of that ammunition, Boniface can be the man to apply the finishing touches. As an each-way prospect, he's attractively priced.

Promoted clubs to struggle

My usual approach in the Relegation market is to wait a little while and see how the promoted clubs do, but this time I fear for Darmstadt and Heidenheim.

Darmstadt were blitzed 3-0 by fourth-tier Homburg in the DFB Pokal on Monday, and the Lilies scored just one goal in pre-season across their five matches. Coach Thorsten Lieberknecht is a cult figure, but he couldn't keep Eintracht Braunschweig in the top tier, and most of his experience is from the lower leagues. The summer spending has been understandably modest, and prolific striker Phillip Tietz has defected to Augsburg. A tough season awaits.

Heidenheim had a remarkable end to their season, as they scored twice in stoppage time of their final match to seal a first ever promotion to the Bundesliga. It's a fitting reward for the service of long-serving coach Frank Schmidt (he joined in 2007), but it's asking a lot for this group to make the step up. It's a squad that's been together for a while, but a lack of Bundesliga experience could be a big problem.

I'm happy to back both Heidenheim and Darmstadt to finish in the bottom three at 2.89/5 on the Sportsbook.