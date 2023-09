Feyenoord in fine form

Celtic flying at home but can they repeat in Europe?

Feyenoord v Celtic

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

The action begins

There's excitement in the air ahead of a new Champions League group campaign as fans prepare for the 32nd season of European football's flagship tournament.

The road to Wembley Stadium begins on Tuesday as the curtain lifts on another thrilling, fast-paced, and unpredictable European competition. Manchester City is the most popular pick with bettors as the Cityzens target two in a row, with Bayern Munich the main danger.

There's plenty to keep fans entertained in midweek, but we focus on Tuesday's game at De Kuip, where Dutch champions Feyenoord host Scottish Premiership winners Celtic from 20:00 in a match you can follow live on TNT Sports. But which team will come out on top? Will the Dutch use home advantage, or can Brendan Rodgers' side pull off a shock away win?

Feyenoord firing ahead of CL campaign

Feyenoord claimed automatic entry to this season's Champions League thanks to their 16th Eredivisie title but first since 2017. Arne Slot's men ended in pole position, seven points clear of nearest rivals PSV Eindhoven, with third-placed Ajax dropping into the Europa League.

The locals picked up where they left off, winning their first four league games to pull clear of the pack. They were last seen in action on Saturday when hammering sc Heerenveen 6-1 at this venue. Six goals, six different scorers, and three points set Feyenoord up nicely for the visit of Celtic.

The locals know the value of getting off to the best possible start, bagging three points on matchday one. Feyenoord is fancied to escape the group and ensure playoff football in the new year, but to achieve that, they must progress from Group E, which also contains Atletico Madrid and Lazio. Victory for Feyenoord against Celtic would help them take control of the division.

Bhoys high on confidence

Scottish champions Celtic arrive at De Kuip knowing they are the underdogs for victory in this game, but also aware anything can happen in the Champions League. The competition throws up several surprise results each year, and Celtic fans hope the Hoops can make history by securing their first win against the Club of the People.

The Dutch won the only previous meeting between Celtic and Feyenoord in 1970 when Tommy Gemmell's goal wasn't enough to secure the Glaswegians a famous European Cup victory.

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers and his Celtic side warmed up for this game with a morale-boosting win over Dundee at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership. Despite no goals in the first half, Celtic pressed hard in the second 45 and was rewarded with strikes from David Turnbull, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Matt O'Riley.

Last season's champions are yet to hit top gear in the league, but they arrive in the Netherlands fit and ready for action. They've played five league games, won four and drawn one, scored 11 goals, and conceded just three. That solid early form includes a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox in the Old Firm derby.

Hosts fancied strongly

With Lazio hosting Atletico Madrid in the group's other game, this is an excellent chance for Feyenoord and Celtic to take advantage and grab top spot early. The Dutch champions are flying domestically and will enjoy the backing of passionate support on a special night. That will encourage the best from the locals, and Feyenoord are 1.51/2 favourites to bag an opening night win on the Betfair Sportsbook. That's worth a spot in your midweek Champions League ACCA.

Celtic face a daunting task at De Kuip, but they too have confidence to spare, and that battling win in Govan before the international break would've done wonders for team morale. Fancy an upset? Celtic trade at 5.79/2 on the Betfair Exchange while a draw is yours at 4.57/2. A level finish wouldn't be the worst result for either team on matchday one.

Armchair fans looking for a bet at higher odds to mark a special evening may be drawn to Feyenoord half-time/full-time at 2.56/4. Two free-scoring teams meeting under the bright lights with the Champions League theme hanging in the air provides a unique atmosphere, and you can back the players to respond. Both teams to score is 1.784/5 or over 2.5 goals combined in the game, which makes sense at 1.75/7.