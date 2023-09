More dodgy defending from the Saints

Southampton vs Ipswich McKenna's men to take advantage of shaky Saints The Opta Stat: "Ipswich haven't lost a midweek league game since December 2021 against Charlton (2-0), with the Tractor Boys winning 12 of their 16 games since (D4)" Ipswich have looked ruthless on the road so far this season. Saints have the highest home xG in the division, yet they've won just one of their three matches here and they gifted Leicester copious opportunities on Friday night. This could be an entertaining and chaotic contest. The Betfair Bet Back Ipswich or Draw Double Chance and Over 2.5 Goals at 15/8 2.84



Bristol City vs Plymouth Value on Pilgrims to secure a point at Ashton Gate The Opta Stat: "Plymouth have won each of their last nine Football League games that have taken place in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), and 13 of their last 15 (L2)" Bristol City have looked far better on the road this season. They are yet to win at Ashton Gate and although they were the better side here on Saturday, they look a little too short. Plymouth have acclimatised to the Championship and although they were defeated at Deepdale at the weekend, their performances on the road have been encouraging enough. The Betfair Bet: Back Plymouth or Draw Double Chance at 5/6 1.84



Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough Boro to edge a tight affair between two strugglers The Opta Stat: "Only two of the last 27 league meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough have ended as draws (10 Wednesday wins, 15 Middlesbrough wins)" The Betfair Bet Back Middlesbrough to Win at 23/20



QPR vs Swansea Points shared in West London The Opta Stat: "Since the start of 2021-22, Swansea have won only one of their five away league games in London (D2 L2), beating Millwall 1-0 in April 2022" This is a match between two struggling sides. Although under-pressure Swans manager Michael Duff arguably needs the points more in this fixture, they have failed to create enough to justify backing them at Loftus Road. The Betfair Bet: Back QPR or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals at 7/5 2.40



Preston vs Birmingham Blues to keep things tight at Deepdale The Opta Stat: "The away team is unbeaten in the last six league meetings between Birmingham and Preston (W4 D2) since a 2-0 home win for Preston in July 2020" PNE are top of the table and deservedly so. Nevertheless, this is a tough task against a defensively sound Birmingham outfit, who probably would have taken a point off Watford if they'd kept all 11 players on the field. The Betfair Bet: Back Birmingham or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals



Cardiff vs Coventry BTTS in South Wales The Opta Stat: "Having lost on four consecutive league trips to Wales between February 2021 and March 2022, Coventry are unbeaten in their last three such visits (W1 D2)" Coventry may fancy their chances of taking something from this game, but their hosts will be buoyed by their derby victory at the weekend. The visitors have found the net in each of their three away trips so far The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Cardiff vs Coventry at 3/4



Watford vs West Brom Hornets to clinch consecutive home victories The Opta Stat: The Opta Stat: "West Brom are winless in their last five league visits to "Watford (D2 L3), losing the last three in a row. Their last win at Vicarage Road was in November 2007 in the Championship" The Betfair Bet: Back Watford to beat West Brom at 23/20



Blackburn vs Sunderland Another exciting 90 mins at Ewood Park The Opta Stat: "Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has won three of his last six league games against sides he's previously managed (D1 L2), with wins over Blackburn, Middlesbrough and West Brom - it's as many wins as in his previous 16 such games (D8 L5)" Tony Mowbray returns to Ewood Park with his side looking to secure back-to-back away victories. Although he has a decent record against former employers, he'll come up against a team that are freely creating chances and this could be an entertaining midweek spectacle The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals at 3/4



Hull vs Leeds High-scoring Yorkshire derby The Opta Stat: "Leeds striker Joël Piroe has only netted one goal in 358 minutes against Hull City in his four previous league appearances against them, netting the third goal in a 3-0 Swansea victory in September 2022" Even if Hull manage to keep Joel Piroe quiet on Wednesday night, they still have plenty of attacking talent in their squad with the likes of Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter looking sharp. Hull create plenty of chances at home and this game should contain plenty of goals. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals at 4/5 1.77



Huddersfield vs Stoke Impotent Potters to struggle in West Yorkshire The Opta Stat: "Stoke City have picked up just one win in their last 10 league visits to Huddersfield Town (D5 L4), a 5-2 win on New Year's Day in 2020 under Michael O'Neill" The Betfair Bet: Back Huddersfield Draw No Bet at 19/20



Millwall vs Rotherham Much-needed victory for Gary Rowett The Opta Stat: "Since a 1-0 win away at Millwall in August 2014, Rotherham haven't scored a single goal in any of their three league trips to the Den (D1 L2)" Rotherham struggled to impose themselves on Huddersfield at the weekend with the Millers' poor form on the road continuing. Millwall need to bounce back and Gary Rowett should be able to relieve the pressure with a vital three points here. The Betfair Bet: Back Millwall Win and Under 4.5 Goals at 5/6 1.84



Norwich vs Leicester BTTS at Carrow Road The Opta Stat: "This is the first league meeting between Norwich and Leicester outside of the Premier League since the 2010-11 Championship campaign, with the two games both Norwich wins with 12 goals scored (4-3 & 3-2)" The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals at 8/11 1.72