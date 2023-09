Xisco issues Owls apology

Sheffield Wednesday 3.45 manager Xisco Munoz issued an apology to Owls supporters who booed his team off after overseeing an impotent 1-0 reverse at home to Ipswich on Saturday. It extended their winless start to life back in the Championship to six (W0-D1-L5).

Wednesday barely laid a glove on the visitors in a game that saw the Owls conjure just six attempts at goal, failing to land any shots on-target, prompting the Spaniard to express remorse for the way in which his team went about their business at Hillsborough.

Injuries saw skipper Barry Bannan sidelined on Saturday, along with Will Vaulks and Bambo Diaby but the Wednesday boss is hopeful the trio could return for Tuesday night's crunch clash with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

New signing Jeff Hendrick started at the weekend with fellow new arrival John Buckley playing 45 minutes off the bench.

Middlesbrough 2.285/4 were well-fancied to challenge for promotion honours in 2023/24 yet the Teessiders prop up the early standings after picking up a solitary point from their first six encounters (W0-D1-L5).

Boro's latest loss - a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn on Saturday - again highlighted the side's issues out of possession, shipping two soft goals at Ewood Park.

Michael Carrick is hoping to have Riley McGree, Sammy Silvera, Alex Bangura, Lukas Engel and Paddy McNair available from the off this midweek and changes are therefore anticipated from the Boro boss, who is now under pressure to turn the tide after a series of underwhelming efforts.

Back both sides to oblige

With both sides winless after six matches, Tuesday night's tussle could have major knock-on effects should either side fall short. Middlesbrough are deserved favourites, with the Teessiders putting up plenty of positive attacking numbers - and Wednesday doing the opposite - but the visitors offer little appeal at short prices on the road.

Carrick's men have W8-D1-L10 on their travels under him with defensive issues proving particularly problematic. Despite their excellent efforts last term, Boro have still only managed one clean sheet in those 19 away days, 14 of which paid-out for Both Teams To Score backers. A repeat holds plenty of appeal at 1.824/5 quotes.

Sheffield Wednesday may have blanked twice in front of their own supporters thus far yet both encounters came against Championship high-flyers. The Owls should be capable of troubling a Middlesbrough defence that's shipped multiple goals in four of six fixtures, allowing 17 on-target efforts across their first three away days.

