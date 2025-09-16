Champions League Cheat Sheet: Matchday 1 previews and outrights best bets

Tips for Champions League winner and top goalscorer

Arsenal and Tottenham in action on Tuesday

Previews, tipsheets and Opta bets for the first night of action

Football... Only Bettor. Champions League 2025-26 Preview

Europe's top club football competition is back. The first round of matches from the Champions League 2025/26 will be played across Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday this week, so prepare yourself by reading Betting.Betfair's in-depth coverage.

Read our Ultimate Guide, get Mark O'Haire's best bets for the tournament and Mike Norman's three tips for betting on the Champions League top goalscorer. Find out how our experts' rate the record-breaking six English clubs taking part.

Once you've read our guides to the outright betting, it's time to get stuck into previews for this week's matches, with our experts' best bets for the pick of the action.

Mike Norman: "Betfair has plenty of markets for the 2025-26 Champions League both on the Betfair Sportsbook and the Betfair Exchange. You can bet on any of the 36 teams to win the 2025-26 Champions League or if you fancy predicting how the league phase will pan out then you can have a punt on the League Phase Winner.

"Other popular markets include To Reach The Final, or if it's a player bet you're after then the Top Goalscorer market is the one for you.

"Liverpool and Barcelona currently share favouritism to win this season's Champions League, both available to back at 11/2, however it's Barcelona who are clear favourites at 9/2 to finish top of the league phase."

Champions League outright tips and predictions

Mark O'Haire: "PSG 9.00 were last term's standout side and Les Parisiens are surprisingly fourth favourites in their quest for back-to-back titles. Luis Enrique can call upon a collection of improving young talent such as Joao Neves, Kvicha Kvaratshkelia, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, alongside a heady mix of experience. They are the best bet at the prices."

Recommended Bet Back PSG to win the Champions League @ Exc 9.0

Mike Norman: "Despite the influx of new signings during the last couple of seasons, Cole Palmer remains Chelsea's star man and their main goal-scoring threat, even with Pedro present. The England man looked razor sharp when coming on as a second half substitute and registering five shots and one goal against Brentford at the weekend.

"He's relatively inexperienced in the Champions League but he's a much better player than when he made eight appearances in the competition for Man City, and he strikes me as the type of player to thrive at Europe's top table. If he's fit then he starts for Chelsea and that means that if the Blues have a good campaign then Palmer could easily reach double figures."

Recommended Bet Back Cole Palmer, E/W 4 Places, to be Champions League Top Goalscorer SBK 25/1

Champions League tips and predictions for Tuesday

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres has six goals in his eight previous appearances in the UEFA Champions League for Sporting CP, attempting 2+ shots in five of those appearances."

Recommended Bet Back Viktor Gyokeres to Score Anytime SBK 6/4

Kevin Hatchard: "Marcelino is an excellent coach who I'm sure will have a gameplan here, but Spurs are full of confidence and have a genuine threat in the attacking third. A front line of Xavi, Richarlison and Kudus could cause mayhem, and there's a nice balance in midfield with the tackling of Joao Palhinha alongside the running of Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr.

"Villarreal have been superb at home so far, but they underwhelmed in a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo and looked surprisingly fragile at the Metropolitano. We can back Spurs to win here at 1.9 on the Exchange, and I think that's a good price."

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham to win @ EXC 1.9

Paul Higham: "Juve went 2-2 at home in the group stage last year, including a home defeat to Stuttgart, and they're 1/1 to beat German opposition last year and will be on a high after winning a 4-3 thriller against Inter Milan at the weekend.

"Dortmund are always dangerous and 14/5 looks a big price if they can draw Juve into a shootout, with seven of Dortmund's eight league phase games last year contianing over 2.5 goals.

"For a best bet here though I'm looking at Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy for 2+ shots on target. He's been ultra consistent and scored in seven of eight for club and country, with multiple shots on target in six of those and with Juve being slightly open of late he's the mani to take advantage."