UEFA Champions League

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Tips: Three bets for Tuesday's Matchday 1 clash in Spain

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Tips
Opta bets for Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal

The Champions League returns on Tuesday and first up in the early kick-off is Arsenal's trip to Athletic Bilbao, so we've put together three recommended bets based on the Opta stats...

  • Three tips for Athletic Club v Bilbao on Tuesday

  • Gyokeres has a fine record in UCL while Berenguer likes to shoot

  • Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

  • Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

  • Read our Ultimate Guide to the 2025-26 Champions League here

Football... Only Bettor. Champions League 2025-26 Preview

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal
Tuesday, 17:45
Live on TNT Sport

Athletic Bilbao v Arenal Bet #1 - Viktor has a fine UCL scoring record

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres has six goals in his eight previous appearances in the UEFA Champions League for Sporting CP, attempting 2+ shots in five of those appearances."

Recommended Bet

Back Viktor Gyokeres to Score Anytime

SBK6/4

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Bet #2 - Alex loves to get his shots away

The Opta Stat:

"Athletic Club's Alex Berenguer has recorded 2+ shots in each of his last five games in major European competitions."

Recommended Bet

Back Alex Berenguer to have 2+ Shots

SBK10/11

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Bet #3 - If he plays he'll be fouled

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelley averages 2.9 fouls won per 90 in the UEFA Champions League, winning five in two of his last three appearances."

Recommended Bet

Back Lewis-Skelley to Win More Fouls than Gyokeres (Match Ups)

SBK8/11

Now read more Champions League tips and previews here

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Mike Norman avatar

Mike Norman

Sport fanatic with a particular love of football, golf, snooker and horse-racing

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Champions League

Tottenham v Villarreal: Frank's men to make winning start

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's best bets for Spurs v Villarreal
UEFA Champions League

The Opta Champions League Preview: Supercomputer predictions for 2025/26

  • Opta
OPTA supercomputer predictions
UEFA Champions League

Champions League 2025/26 Golden Boot: La Liga stars and Blues' main man fancied at up to 25/1

  • Mike Norman
Champions League Tips

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Tottenham v Villarreal: Frank's men to make winning start

  2. Football Betting Tips

    The Opta Champions League Preview: Supercomputer predictions for 2025/26

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Champions League 2025/26 Golden Boot: La Liga stars and Blues' main man fancied at up to 25/1

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Tuesday's Champions League Tips: Back wins for North London duo & get 12/5 on Dortmund hotshot

  5. Football Betting Tips

    EFL Cup Tips: Predictions for the first set of midweek matches

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League 2025-26 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Manchester derby preview

  • Max Liu