Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Tips: Three bets for Tuesday's Matchday 1 clash in Spain

Three tips for Athletic Club v Arsenal on Tuesday

Gyokeres has a fine record in UCL while Berenguer likes to shoot

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal

Tuesday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sport

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Bet #1 - Viktor has a fine UCL scoring record

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres has six goals in his eight previous appearances in the UEFA Champions League for Sporting CP, attempting 2+ shots in five of those appearances."

Recommended Bet Back Viktor Gyokeres to Score Anytime SBK 6/4

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Bet #2 - Alex loves to get his shots away

The Opta Stat:

"Athletic Club's Alex Berenguer has recorded 2+ shots in each of his last five games in major European competitions."

Recommended Bet Back Alex Berenguer to have 2+ Shots SBK 10/11

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Bet #3 - If he plays he'll be fouled

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelley averages 2.9 fouls won per 90 in the UEFA Champions League, winning five in two of his last three appearances."