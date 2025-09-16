Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Tips: Three bets for Tuesday's Matchday 1 clash in Spain
The Champions League returns on Tuesday and first up in the early kick-off is Arsenal's trip to Athletic Bilbao, so we've put together three recommended bets based on the Opta stats...
-
Three tips for Athletic Club v Bilbao on Tuesday
-
Gyokeres has a fine record in UCL while Berenguer likes to shoot
-
-
-
Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal
Tuesday, 17:45
Live on TNT Sport
Athletic Bilbao v Arenal Bet #1 - Viktor has a fine UCL scoring record
The Opta Stat:
"Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres has six goals in his eight previous appearances in the UEFA Champions League for Sporting CP, attempting 2+ shots in five of those appearances."
Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Bet #2 - Alex loves to get his shots away
The Opta Stat:
"Athletic Club's Alex Berenguer has recorded 2+ shots in each of his last five games in major European competitions."
Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal Bet #3 - If he plays he'll be fouled
The Opta Stat:
"Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelley averages 2.9 fouls won per 90 in the UEFA Champions League, winning five in two of his last three appearances."
