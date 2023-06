Get five Bet Builders up to 30/1 31.00 for UCL Final

Saves bet is a keeper at 28/1 29.00

Fancy Inter to stop City attack? We've got tip for you



Man City 1.51/2 v Inter Milan 7.413/2, the Draw 4.94/1

20:00

Live on YouTube

Paul Higham says: "Given their spending power, City really should've won this already, but their time looks like now - they haven't lost a game in this season's Champions League and have scored 31 and conceded just five.

"Erling Haaland opens the scoring with a now trademark early City goal, one of two he'll get as he scores his 53rd and 54th goal in his first season while winning the treble - and he's only just getting started.

"Kevin De Bruyne gets his customary assist as well as City go in at half-time ahead and then clinically pick off Inter as they press in the second half. There's plenty here in this bet but nothing we've not seen before many times this season as City have made winning bigs games look routine."

Back Man City HT/FT, Haaland first scorer & to score 2+ goals & De Bruyne assist @ 15/1 Bet now

Dave Tindall says: "The simple double of Haaland scoring in a City win in 90 minutes still leaves us short of Even money. But here's the way to boost it: getting short of goals.

"When adding in Under 2.5 goals to Haaland scoring in a City win, the Bet Builder price jumps to a much more palatable 13/2.

"That bet may have landed only five times this season but this is a Champions League final for heaven's sake, not a home game against Southampton.

"As a twist and a nod to the 2002 World Cup final when Ronaldo scored twice in Brazil's 2-0 win over Germany, let's also have a little on Haaland netting both Man City goals. A Haaland brace in a 2-0 City win pays a rather whopping 38/1."

Back Man City to win, Haaland to Score 2 Goals or More and Under 2.5 Goals @ 38/1 Bet now

Opta Stat: ""Based on the quality of shots on target faced, Internazionale's Andre Onana has prevented the most goals of any goalkeeper in the UEFA Champions League this season (7.8 - nine conceded from 16.8 xG on target). Indeed, he could equal the record for the most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a single UEFA Champions League campaign (currently on eight), last acheived by Edouard Mendy in 2020-21 (9).

Ederson, meanwhile, sits top of the save % charts in the Champions League this season on 85.2%, just above Inter's Onana (81.5%)."

Back both GKs to make 2+ saves each half @ 28/129.00 Bet now

Tipman Tips says: "Rodri is City's anchor and a player who's had a fantastic season and probably goes under the radar a lot compared to some of the more offensive players. He has averaged 1.3 fouls per game and we think he will be vital in the turnovers as Inter will sit deep and look to counter.

"His big game stats are very strong for bookings, he will be one of the first names on the team sheet and will play the full 90 minutes. He adds some terrific value at the prices at 3/1 for the single."

Back Rodri to be shown a card @ 3/1 Bet now

Back Rodri and Dumfries to be booked @ 14/1 Bet now

Stephen Tudor says: "Antonio Conte may have left Inter in a huff two years ago but so many of the principles he put in place remain. Granted, Simone Inzaghi's 3-5-2 is a different beast to the counter-attacking carapace constructed by his predecessor, as illustrated by I Nerazzurri having the third highest possession stats in Serie A this season.

"Their midfield is made up of a triumvirate of ballers, who quickly seek out a lethal front two who are typically assisted by adventurous wing-backs in Federico Dimarco and Denzel Dumfries. Between them, they have 17 goal contributions this term.

"But still, when out of possession it's very easy to evoke Conte's stingy, structurally-sound unit that won a Scudetto in 2020/21.



"This presents a problem for Guardiola in that he has previous in struggling to break down Conte-inspired systems. Last February, City were nullified and beaten by Spurs while in their head-to-head record going back to 2016, the Catalan comes off worse."