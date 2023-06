Man City scored 31 & conceded five in Champions League

Inter kept five clean sheets in six knockout games

Bet £5 on a Bet Builder & get a free £5 Bet Builder

Right, here we go, the treble awaits for Man City, who are big favourites to beat Inter Milan and claim their first Champions League title and complete the treble.

Pep Guardiola's side have look invincible of late as they marched to the Premier League title and FA Cup - now for the really big one and the one that has so far eluded them.

After years of Abu Dhabi cash being splashed around can Guardiola finally bring home the prize their Middle Eastern owners crave?

Most likely, yes, but we'll cover both outcomes as we pick out five Bet Builders for the big game in Instanbul - and with the Betfair Sportsbook FREE £5 Bet Builder offer on this game then it's the perfect way to get involved.

City complete treble Bet Builder

Given their spending power, City really should've won this already, but their time looks like now - they haven't lost a game in this season's Champions League and have scored 31 and conceded just five.

Erling Haaland opens the scoring with a now trademark early City goal, one of two he'll get as he scores his 53rd and 54th goal in his first season while winning the treble - and he's only just getting started.

Kevin De Bruyne gets his customary assist as well as City go in at half-time ahead and then clinically pick off Inter as they press in the second half.

There's plenty here in this bet but nothing we've not seen before many times this season as City have made winning bigs games look routine.

Back Man City HT/FT, Haaland first scorer & to score 2+ goals & De Bruyne assist @ 15/116.00 Bet now

Inter spring a shock with Italian job Bet Builder

If Simone Inzaghi's side are to spring a 6/16.80 shock and win in 90 minutes they're going to have to do it the golf old fashioned Italian way of pinching a defensive struggle.

They've been excellent defensively though with eight clean sheets in 12 Champions League games this season - including five in six knockout games.

And City lost 1-0 to Chelsea in their only other Champions League final so if they freeze again Inter have the tools to pick them off, even if it takes extra time or even pens.

So we'll take the 16/54.20 on Inter somehow lifting the trophy by any means necessary and under 2.5 goals in a real old school struggle - which will involve at least three cards for the Italians.

Back Inter to lift the trophy, under 2.5 goals & over 2.5 Inter cards @ 14/115.00 Bet now

The familiar faces Bet Builder

I thought 'Premier League rejects' was a bit harsh but you'll know all these players from their time in England - and all of them will want to prove a few people wrong by knocking off City in the big one.

Former Arsenal and Man Utd midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has a foul in his last 12 games, six of those being multiple foul games so stick him down for 2+ fouls here right away.

Edin Dzeko will be desperate to shine against his former employers, and while a goal may be too much to ask how about just 1+ shot on target and 1+ foul? Seems reasonable.

Former Man Utd defender Matteo Darmian will relish the chance to stick it to City, and defending against Haaland, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden etc means a foul is inevitable.

Even though he'll start on the bench, you get the feeling Romelu Lukaku will have something of a say - even if it's just a late shot on target.

Back Mkhitaryan/Darmian 2+ fouls, Dzeko 1+ shot on target & 1+ foul & Lukaku 1+ shot on target @ 30/131.00 Bet now

The Lukaku/Gundogan goodbye Bet Builder

Ilkay Gundogan could well lift the Champions League with his final act as a City player, although they should reall ybe pulling out all the stops to get him signed to a new contract.

He's scored in three of his last six and amazingly bagged twice on all three occasions. Throwing in two assists in that spell is enough for us to take him in the goal or assist market.

He's also had a foul in four of five so we'll throw in another here.

And Romelu Lukaku could also be playing his final game for Inter as he's set to return to Chelsea after his loan spell ends this summer - and even off the bench wouldn't it be apt if he had a say in a goal?

He's the only Inter player to have a goal or assist in every round despite not starting a single game so is a great impact sub - which could also involve a foul as he puts himself about a bit more than fans saw in England.

Back Lukaku & Gundogan goal or assist & 1+ shot on target each @ 23/124.00 Bet now

Best of the rest Bet Builder

Looking at some of the other worthwhile props bets - Manuel Akanji for 2+ fouls stands out as he always looks likely to give a few away in big games.

As does Bernardo Silva, who could cause an argument in an empty house and who has multiple fouls in five of his last nine outings - even if he starts on the bench here you'd fancy him to still hit his mark.

Lautaro Martinez should start and with a shot on target in four of six while Jack Grealish has had a quite time in front of goal lately but in a final he'll at least hit the target once.